6.3 cu. ft. Smart Induction Slide-in Range with Convection and Air Fry
3-in-1 Design, Unlimited Flexibility
No matter what’s on the menu, the LG 3-in-1 element is up for the challenge. Go from 12” to 9” to 6” with just a turn, for the flexibility to cook a huge pot of chili or simmer a small pan of sauce in the same spot, without having to move pans around. With the 3-in-1 element, you’ll always have the right size and power when you need it.
Get Professional Results with True Convection
Using a third heating element attached to the fan, LG’s True Convection technology distributes precise heat and hot air circulation to ensure your food is cooked evenly on every rack. Enjoy deliciously browned and crispy meals, plus faster preheating and cook times.*
*as compared to LG models without True Convection.
All Spec
DESIGN / FINISH
-
Control Display
LED
-
Cavity Material
Enamel
-
Cooktop Control Type
Glass Touch
-
Cooktop Glass
Ceramic glass
-
Door Color
Stainless Steel
-
Handle Color
Stainless Steel
-
Handle Material
Aluminum
-
Outcase Color
PrintProof Stainless Steel
-
Oven Control Type
Glass Touch
-
Oven Door Feature
WideView Window
-
Printproof Finish
Yes
ACCESSORIES
-
Cooktop Cream / Cleaner (Ea)
1
-
Scouring Pad (Ea)
1
-
Standard Rack (Ea)
2
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
195174086780
BASIC SPEC
-
Brand
LG
-
Cooktop Type
Induction
-
Fuel Type
Electric
-
Outcase Color
PrintProof Stainless Steel
-
Oven Cooking System
ProBake Convection
-
Oven Type
Single
-
Range Type
Slide-In
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
ADA Compliant
Yes
-
Control Lock
Yes (Cooktop, Oven)
-
Cooking Complete Reminder Volume
Yes
-
Delayed Timed Cook
No
-
Instaview
No
-
Kitchen Timer
Yes
-
Oven Cleaning Type
EasyClean + Self Clean
-
Sabbath Mode
Yes
-
Self-Clean Oven Door Lock
Automatic
-
Soft Closing System
No
-
Timed Cook
Yes
COOKTOP FEATURES
-
Cooktop Type
Induction
-
EasyClean Cooktop
No
-
Fuel Type
Electric
-
Heater - Total (W)
7100
-
Hot Surface Indicator
Yes
-
Induction Heater - Center Rear (W) (Turbo, inch)
1300(1800,6)
-
Induction Heater - Left Front (W) (Turbo, inch)
2100(3200,8)
-
Induction Heater - Left Rear (W) (Turbo, inch)
1300(1800,6)
-
Induction Heater - Right Front (W) (Turbo, inch)
2400(3900,11)
-
Number of Cooktop Elements/Burners
4
-
Safety function(Cooktop)
Yes
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
-
Drawer Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
22 3/16 x 4 1/2 x 16 3/8
-
Oven Interior Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
24 7/8 x 21 3/8 x 20
-
Overall Depth - including handle (inch)
29 5/16
-
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
32 1/2 x 44 1/1 x 30 1/2
-
Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
29 7/8 x 36 1/2 x 26 7/8
-
Product Weight (lb.)
178.9
-
Shipping Weight (lb.)
213.5
-
Size in Width (inch)
30
DRAWER FEATURES
-
Drawer Type
Storage
-
Drawer Time Control
No
OVEN FEATURES
-
Automatic Safety Shut-Off
Yes
-
Broil Element Type
Sheath
-
Convection Conversion
Yes
-
Convection Fan
Dual Speed (High/Low)
-
Convection Type
ProBake Convection
-
Broil Element Power (W)
4200
-
Convection Element Power (W)
2500
-
Fuel Type
Electric
-
GoCook Smart Oven Light
Yes
-
Number of Rack Positions
7
-
Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)
6.3
-
Oven Cooking mode
Air Fry, Bake, Broil, Convection Bake
-
Oven Light Type
Halogen
POWER / RATINGS
-
Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)
120/208V / 60Hz, 120/240V / 60Hz
-
Amp Rating at 208V(Amp)
45.4
-
Amp Rating at 240V(Amp)
47.5
-
Watt Rating at 208V(W)
9450
-
Watt Rating at 240V(W)
11400
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
SmartDiagnosis
Yes
-
NFC Tag On
No
-
Proactive Customer Care
Yes
-
Smart Recipe (3rd Party Recipe App)
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Voice Control (3rd Party Device)
Yes
-
Works with
Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, LG ThinQ, SIDECHEF
What people are saying
Find Locally
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
Text us
Text ‘*CARE’ to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)