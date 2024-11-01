Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG STUDIO Essence White 6.3 cu. ft. Induction Slide-in Range with InstaView®

LG STUDIO Essence White 6.3 cu. ft. Induction Slide-in Range with InstaView®

LSIS6338NE

LG STUDIO Essence White 6.3 cu. ft. Induction Slide-in Range with InstaView®

Essence White

A Look as Bold as You Are

LG STUDIO’s exclusive Essence White finish brings a sophisticated and timeless look to your home. With its versatility and ability to pair with any aesthetic, the possibilities it brings to your space are truly endless.

ProBake Convection®

Baked to Perfection on Every Rack, Every Time

LG ProBake Convection® delivers even, precise heat on every rack, every time. Inspired by pro ranges, it’s the first freestanding range with the heating element moved from the bottom of the oven to the back, so your cookies, cakes, roasts and more are perfectly browned every time.

InstaView® Window

The Best View

Keep the heat inside with InstaView®. With two quick knocks on the oven door you can view your food while cooking to check the progress without letting the heat out.

Air Sous Vide

Air Sous Vide locks in moisture and aroma to deliver juicy and tender meats, fish and vegetables.

A cooking method developed in France, using low consistent temperatures, delivers precise cooking results. Typically reserved for professional chefs, air sous vide technology circulates hot air around vacuum-sealed food, to provide even edge to edge cooking, full flavour, high nutrients and colour. 

Air Fry

Guilt-Free Cooking to Feed a Crowd

Cook many crispy dishes in one oven with LG’s built-in large-capacity air fryer. No pre-heating, no mess, no guilt! The Air Fry circulates hot air at high speeds for the perfect, even cook.

DIMENSIONS

LSIS6338NE

All Spec

DESIGN / FINISH

  • Control Display

    LED

  • Cavity Material

    Enamel

  • Cooktop Control Type

    Knob

  • Cooktop Glass

    Ceramic glass

  • Door Color

    Essence White

  • Handle Color

    Light Bronze

  • Handle Material

    Aluminum

  • Knob Color

    Light Bronze

  • Knob Lighting

    Yes

  • Knob Material

    Aluminum

  • Outcase Color

    Essence White

  • Oven Control Type

    Glass Touch

  • Oven Door Feature

    Instaview & WideView Window

  • Printproof Finish

    No

ACCESSORIES

  • Air Fry Tray (Ea)

    1

  • Cooktop Cream / Cleaner (Ea)

    1

  • Gliding Rack (Ea)

    1

  • Heavy Duty Rack (Ea)

    2

  • Scouring Pad (Ea)

    1

  • Temp Probe (Ea)

    1

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    195174084427

BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    LG STUDIO

  • Cooktop Type

    Induction

  • Fuel Type

    Electric

  • Outcase Color

    Essence White

  • Oven Cooking System

    ProBake Convection

  • Oven Type

    Single

  • Range Type

    Slide-In

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • ADA Compliant

    Yes

  • Control Lock

    Yes (Cooktop, Oven)

  • Cooking Complete Reminder Volume

    Yes

  • Delayed Timed Cook

    Yes

  • Instaview

    Yes

  • Kitchen Timer

    Yes

  • Oven Cleaning Type

    EasyClean + Self Clean

  • Sabbath Mode

    Yes

  • Self-Clean Oven Door Lock

    Automatic

  • Soft Closing System

    Yes(Oven Door)

  • Timed Cook

    Yes

COOKTOP FEATURES

  • Cooktop Type

    Induction

  • EasyClean Cooktop

    No

  • Fuel Type

    Electric

  • Heater - Total (W)

    7600

  • Hot Surface Indicator

    Yes

  • Induction Heater - Center Rear (W) (inch)

    1300(6)

  • Induction Heater - Center Rear (W) (Turbo, inch)

    1300(1800,6)

  • Induction Heater - Left Front (W) (inch)

    2100(8)

  • Induction Heater - Left Front (W) (Turbo, inch)

    2100(3300,12)

  • Induction Heater - Left Rear (W) (inch)

    1300(6)

  • Induction Heater - Left Rear (W) (Turbo, inch)

    1300(1800,6)

  • Induction Heater - Right Front (W) (inch)

    2400(11)

  • Induction Heater - Right Front (W) (Turbo, inch)

    2400(4300,11)

  • Number of Cooktop Elements/Burners

    5

  • Radiant Heater - Right Rear (W) (inch)

    100(6)

  • Safety function(Cooktop)

    Yes

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Drawer Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    22 3/16 x 4 1/2 x 16 3/8

  • Oven Interior Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    24 7/8 x 21 3/8 x 20 1/1

  • Overall Depth - including handle (inch)

    29 3/8

  • Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    32 1/2 x 44 1/1 x 30 1/2

  • Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    29 7/8 x 37 2/8 x 29 3/8

  • Product Weight (lb.)

    196.5

  • Shipping Weight (lb.)

    235.9

  • Size in Width (inch)

    30

DRAWER FEATURES

  • Drawer Type

    Storage

  • Drawer Time Control

    No

OVEN FEATURES

  • Bake Element Type

    Hidden

  • Automatic Safety Shut-Off

    Yes

  • Broil Element Type

    Sheath

  • Convection Conversion

    Yes

  • Convection Fan

    Dual Speed (High/Low)

  • Convection Type

    ProBake Convection

  • Broil Element Power (W)

    4200

  • Convection Element Power (W)

    2500

  • Fuel Type

    Electric

  • GoCook Smart Oven Light

    Yes

  • Number of Rack Positions

    7

  • Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)

    6.3

  • Oven Cooking mode

    Air Fry, Air Sous-Vide, Bake, Broil, Convection Bake, Convection Roast, Frozen Meal, Keep Warm, Proof, Warm

  • Oven Light Type

    Halogen

POWER / RATINGS

  • Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)

    120/208V / 60Hz, 120/240V / 60Hz

  • Amp Rating at 208V(Amp)

    49.0

  • Amp Rating at 240V(Amp)

    49.6

  • Watt Rating at 208V(W)

    10200

  • Watt Rating at 240V(W)

    11900

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • SmartDiagnosis

    Yes

  • NFC Tag On

    No

  • Proactive Customer Care

    Yes

  • Smart Recipe (3rd Party Recipe App)

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Voice Control (3rd Party Device)

    Yes

  • Works with

    Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, LG ThinQ

