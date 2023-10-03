About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Freestanding Electric Range (5.6 cu.ft.)

Specs

Reviews

Support

Freestanding Electric Range (5.6 cu.ft.)

LST5651SW

Freestanding Electric Range (5.6 cu.ft.)

Print

All Spec

GENERAL

Colour

White

Width

29 7/8"

Installation Type

Freestanding

CONTROL

Oven

Keypad

Cooktop

Keypad

Layout

IntuiTouch™ Control System

Display

LED

Electronic Clock & Timer

Yes

Control Lock Function

Yes

Audible Preheat Signal

Yes

Special Functions

Clock (12 hr, 24 hr), Temperature Unit of Measure (F/C), Beeper Volume (High, Low, Mute), GoCook™ Smart Oven Light On/Off, Thermostat Adjustment, Language: English or French

COOKTOP

Ceramic Porcelain

Yes

No of Radiant Elements

4

POWER

Left Front

9"/2500W

Right Front

9"/12" - 1700W/2700W

Left Rear

6"/ 1200W

Right Rear

6"/ 1200W

OVEN

Capacity (cu.ft.)

5.6

Interior Colour

Blue

Self Cleaning

Yes

Variable Cleaning Time

Yes

Variable Broil

Hi, Low

Broil Element

4000W

Broil Element Pass

6

Bake Element

3400W

Bake Element Type

Hidden

No of Rack Positions

7

No of Racks

2 Full-Width

Automatic Shut Off

After 12 Hours

Interior Oven Light

Auto / Manual with Preheat Signal

No. of Light

1 Incandescent

Preheat Signal

Beep and Light

Cook_And_Warm

Yes

Proof

Yes

Delay Bake

Yes

Delay Clean

Yes

Broil Pan

Yes

DRAWER

Type

Storage

Capacity (cu.ft.)

1.19

Dimensions (WxHxD)

23" x 5" x 17 3/4"

DIMENSIONS

Oven Interior (WxHxD)

24 1/2" x 20 1/4" x 19 3/8"

Exterior - Width

29 7/8"

Exterior - Height

36" (Cooktop), 47 5/8" (Backguard)

Exterior - Depth

25 11/16" (Door), 28" (with Handle)

Packing (WxHxD)

33" x 51" x 30"

Weight

175 lbs / 205 lbs (Net / Shipping)

ENERGY USAGE

Energy Consumption

600 kWh / year

Rating

11.3 Kw

Electric Supply

120/240 VAC, 120/208 VAC

ACCESSORIES

Broiler Pan

Yes

UPC CODE

UPC Code

772454026942

WARRANTY

Warranty

Electric Range: 1 Year Parts and Labour, 1 Years Parts on the Cooktop and Radiant Surface Units, 90 Days Cosmetic

What people are saying