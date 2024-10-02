Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG STUDIO Essence White 1.7/ 4.7 cu.ft. Combination Double Wall Oven

WCES6428N

Front view

Essence White

A Look as Bold as You Are

LG STUDIO’s exclusive Essence White finish brings a sophisticated and timeless look to your home. With its versatility and ability to pair with any aesthetic, the possibilities it brings to your space are truly endless.

TurboCook™ Speed Oven

Cook up to 4x faster* than a traditional oven without preheating

LG TurboCook™ speed oven gives you the speed of a microwave without sacrificing results. Save time and skip the preheat with instant-on Infrared Heating™ that heats lightning fast and delivers oven-quality results every time. Plus, you can also use it as a conventional microwave oven.

*Based on LG internal testing as compared to a conventional LG oven. Results may vary according to type of food being cooked and other details involved in the cooking process

True Convection Oven

Get Professional Results with True Convection

Using a third heating element attached to the fan, LG’s True Convection technology distributes precise heat and hot air circulation to ensure your food is cooked evenly on every rack. Enjoy deliciously browned and crispy meals, plus faster preheating and cook times.*

*As compared to LG models without True Convection

Steam Sous Vide

Steam Sous Vide for Perfectly Cooked, Restaurant-Quality Meals

Steam sous vide combines moisture-rich steam cooking with the low-and-slow sous vide cooking method, so you can enjoy restaurant-quality meals at home. Vacuum-sealed meats, fish, and vegetables are slow cooked with steam at controlled temperatures for juicy and consistently delicious results, with no overcooking.* The removable water reservoir is easy to refill—even while cooking—for hours-long steam that efficiently conducts heat and holds your food at the perfect level of doneness for your dinner party. 

 

*Refer to owner's manual for proper cooking instructions.

Flush Installation

Designed for the Perfect Fit. The kitchen of your dreams is in the details. LG STUDIO wall ovens give you the option of a flush installation or the traditional position—so it looks just the way you want.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

WCES6428N

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    LG STUDIO

  • Fuel Type

    Electric

  • Outcase Color

    Essence White

  • Oven Cooking System

    True Convection

  • Oven Type

    Combi

DESIGN / FINISH

  • Control Display

    LCD

  • Cavity Material

    Enamel

  • Door Color

    Essence White

  • Handle Color

    Light Bronze

  • Handle Material

    Aluminum

  • Knob Color

    Light Bronze

  • Knob Material

    Aluminum

  • Outcase Color

    Essence White

  • Oven Control Type

    Glass Touch

  • Oven Door Feature

    Instaview & WideView Window

  • Printproof Finish

    No

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • ADA Compliant

    Yes

  • Control Lock

    Yes (Oven)

  • Cooking Complete Reminder Volume

    Yes

  • Delayed Timed Cook

    Yes

  • Instaview

    Yes

  • Kitchen Timer

    Yes

  • Oven Cleaning Type

    EasyClean + Self Clean

  • Sabbath Mode

    Yes

  • Self-Clean Oven Door Lock

    Automatic

  • Soft Closing System

    Yes(Oven Door)

  • Timed Cook

    Yes

UPPER MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES

  • Microwave Power Output (W)

    975

  • Bake Element Power (W)

    375

  • Bake Element Type

    Hidden

  • Broil Element Power (W)

    1200

  • Broil Element Type

    Miraclon

  • Convection Element Power (W)

    1500

  • Convection Type

    True Convection

  • Fuel Type

    Electric

  • Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)

    1.7

  • Oven Cooking mode

    Auto Cook, Broil, Convection Bake, Defrost, Melt, Microwave, Popcorn, Proof, Sensor Cook, Soften, Speed Cook, Warm

LOWER OVEN FEATURES

  • Convection Conversion

    No

  • Automatic Safety Shut-Off

    Yes

  • Bake Element Type

    Hidden

  • Broil Element Type

    Sheath

  • Convection Fan

    Single Speed

  • Convection Type

    True Convection

  • Bake Element Power (W)

    2500

  • Broil Element Power (W)

    4000

  • Convection Element Power (W)

    2000

  • Fuel Type

    Electric

  • GoCook Smart Oven Light

    Yes

  • Maintenance

    Descaling, Drying

  • Number of Rack Positions

    5

  • Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)

    4.7

  • Oven Cooking mode

    Air Fry, Bake, Broil, Convection Bake, Convection Roast, Favorite, Probe, Proof, Steam Bake, Steam Sous-Vide, Warm

  • Oven Light Type

    Halogen

POWER / RATINGS

  • Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)

    208V / 60Hz, 240V / 60Hz

  • Amp Rating at 208V(Amp)

    36.1

  • Amp Rating at 240V(Amp)

    39.4

  • Watt Rating at 208V(W)

    6200

  • Watt Rating at 240V(W)

    7800

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • SmartDiagnosis

    Yes

  • NFC Tag On

    No

  • Proactive Customer Care

    Yes

  • Smart Recipe (3rd Party Recipe App)

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Voice Control (3rd Party Device)

    Yes

  • Works with

    Google Assistant, LG ThinQ

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Cut-out Dimensions_Max (W x H x D)(inch)_Standard

    29 3/4 x 43 13/16 x 24 1/2

  • Cut-out Dimensions_Min (W x H x D)(inch)_Standard

    28 1/2 x 43 7/16 x 23 1/2

  • Cut-out Dimensions (W x H x D)(inch)_Flush

    30 x 44 x 25

  • Lower Oven Interior Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    24 1/2 x 17 5/8 x 18 7/8

  • Overall Depth - including door open (inch)

    47

  • Overall Depth - including handle (inch)

    26 7/8

  • Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    33 x 30 x 50

  • Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    29 3/4 x 43 13/16 x 24 1/2

  • Product Weight (lb.)

    202

  • Shipping Weight (lb.)

    264

  • Size in Width (inch)

    29 3/4

  • Upper Oven Interior Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    20 8/11 x 8 9/25 x 17 5/13

ACCESSORIES

  • Air Fry Tray (Ea)

    1

  • Gliding Rack (Ea)

    2

  • Standard Rack (Ea)

    1

  • Temp Probe (Ea)

    1

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    195174070079

