LG STUDIO Essence White 1.7/ 4.7 cu.ft. Combination Double Wall Oven
TurboCook™ Speed Oven
Cook up to 4x faster* than a traditional oven without preheating
LG TurboCook™ speed oven gives you the speed of a microwave without sacrificing results. Save time and skip the preheat with instant-on Infrared Heating™ that heats lightning fast and delivers oven-quality results every time. Plus, you can also use it as a conventional microwave oven.
*Based on LG internal testing as compared to a conventional LG oven. Results may vary according to type of food being cooked and other details involved in the cooking process
True Convection Oven
Get Professional Results with True Convection
Using a third heating element attached to the fan, LG’s True Convection technology distributes precise heat and hot air circulation to ensure your food is cooked evenly on every rack. Enjoy deliciously browned and crispy meals, plus faster preheating and cook times.*
*As compared to LG models without True Convection
Steam Sous Vide
Steam Sous Vide for Perfectly Cooked, Restaurant-Quality Meals
Steam sous vide combines moisture-rich steam cooking with the low-and-slow sous vide cooking method, so you can enjoy restaurant-quality meals at home. Vacuum-sealed meats, fish, and vegetables are slow cooked with steam at controlled temperatures for juicy and consistently delicious results, with no overcooking.* The removable water reservoir is easy to refill—even while cooking—for hours-long steam that efficiently conducts heat and holds your food at the perfect level of doneness for your dinner party.
*Refer to owner's manual for proper cooking instructions.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Brand
LG STUDIO
-
Fuel Type
Electric
-
Outcase Color
Essence White
-
Oven Cooking System
True Convection
-
Oven Type
Combi
DESIGN / FINISH
-
Control Display
LCD
-
Cavity Material
Enamel
-
Door Color
Essence White
-
Handle Color
Light Bronze
-
Handle Material
Aluminum
-
Knob Color
Light Bronze
-
Knob Material
Aluminum
-
Outcase Color
Essence White
-
Oven Control Type
Glass Touch
-
Oven Door Feature
Instaview & WideView Window
-
Printproof Finish
No
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
ADA Compliant
Yes
-
Control Lock
Yes (Oven)
-
Cooking Complete Reminder Volume
Yes
-
Delayed Timed Cook
Yes
-
Instaview
Yes
-
Kitchen Timer
Yes
-
Oven Cleaning Type
EasyClean + Self Clean
-
Sabbath Mode
Yes
-
Self-Clean Oven Door Lock
Automatic
-
Soft Closing System
Yes(Oven Door)
-
Timed Cook
Yes
UPPER MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES
-
Microwave Power Output (W)
975
-
Bake Element Power (W)
375
-
Bake Element Type
Hidden
-
Broil Element Power (W)
1200
-
Broil Element Type
Miraclon
-
Convection Element Power (W)
1500
-
Convection Type
True Convection
-
Fuel Type
Electric
-
Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)
1.7
-
Oven Cooking mode
Auto Cook, Broil, Convection Bake, Defrost, Melt, Microwave, Popcorn, Proof, Sensor Cook, Soften, Speed Cook, Warm
LOWER OVEN FEATURES
-
Convection Conversion
No
-
Automatic Safety Shut-Off
Yes
-
Bake Element Type
Hidden
-
Broil Element Type
Sheath
-
Convection Fan
Single Speed
-
Convection Type
True Convection
-
Bake Element Power (W)
2500
-
Broil Element Power (W)
4000
-
Convection Element Power (W)
2000
-
Fuel Type
Electric
-
GoCook Smart Oven Light
Yes
-
Maintenance
Descaling, Drying
-
Number of Rack Positions
5
-
Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)
4.7
-
Oven Cooking mode
Air Fry, Bake, Broil, Convection Bake, Convection Roast, Favorite, Probe, Proof, Steam Bake, Steam Sous-Vide, Warm
-
Oven Light Type
Halogen
POWER / RATINGS
-
Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)
208V / 60Hz, 240V / 60Hz
-
Amp Rating at 208V(Amp)
36.1
-
Amp Rating at 240V(Amp)
39.4
-
Watt Rating at 208V(W)
6200
-
Watt Rating at 240V(W)
7800
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
SmartDiagnosis
Yes
-
NFC Tag On
No
-
Proactive Customer Care
Yes
-
Smart Recipe (3rd Party Recipe App)
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Voice Control (3rd Party Device)
Yes
-
Works with
Google Assistant, LG ThinQ
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
-
Cut-out Dimensions_Max (W x H x D)(inch)_Standard
29 3/4 x 43 13/16 x 24 1/2
-
Cut-out Dimensions_Min (W x H x D)(inch)_Standard
28 1/2 x 43 7/16 x 23 1/2
-
Cut-out Dimensions (W x H x D)(inch)_Flush
30 x 44 x 25
-
Lower Oven Interior Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
24 1/2 x 17 5/8 x 18 7/8
-
Overall Depth - including door open (inch)
47
-
Overall Depth - including handle (inch)
26 7/8
-
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
33 x 30 x 50
-
Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
29 3/4 x 43 13/16 x 24 1/2
-
Product Weight (lb.)
202
-
Shipping Weight (lb.)
264
-
Size in Width (inch)
29 3/4
-
Upper Oven Interior Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
20 8/11 x 8 9/25 x 17 5/13
ACCESSORIES
-
Air Fry Tray (Ea)
1
-
Gliding Rack (Ea)
2
-
Standard Rack (Ea)
1
-
Temp Probe (Ea)
1
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
195174070079
