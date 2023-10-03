We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
4.7 cu. ft. Smart Wall Oven with InstaView®, True Convection, Air Fry, and Steam Sous Vide
*As compared to LG ovens without True Convection.
*Air fry tray included.
*Refer to owner's manual for proper cooking instructions.
Knock twice to see what’s cooking
Check on your food with two quick knocks. The LG InstaView® Window lets you see inside your oven without ever opening the door and letting heat escape.
Keep your oven looking new, inside and out
Keep your oven clean without the elbow grease
Simply spray the oven interior with water, press the EasyClean® button, and let the oven do the work in just 10 minutes—without chemicals or high-heat. Then, easily wipe away the leftover residue.*
*Heavy build-up may require additional manual effort.
Enjoy smarter cooking with the ThinQ® app
*Participating products vary. Refer to ThinQ® app for details.
All Spec
-
Series
-
LG
-
Type
-
Single Wall Oven
-
Self + EasyClean®
-
Yes (10mins)
-
Total Capacity
-
4.7
-
Convection Type
-
True Convection
-
Convection Conversion
-
Yes
-
Convection (Watt)
-
2000W
-
Bake Element
-
2500W
-
Broil Element
-
2,900W inner / 1,500W outer
-
Convection element
-
2000W
-
No. of Rack Positions
-
5
-
Oven Cleaning Type
-
EasyClean® and Self Clean
-
Variable cleaning time
-
Yes (3, 4, 5 hours)
-
Variable broil
-
Yes (Full,Center / High,Med,Low)
-
Variable warm
-
Yes (High,Med,Low)
-
Oven Modes
-
Convection Bake / Convection Roast / Bake / Broil / Steam Bake / Steam Roast / Steam Sous-Vide / Air Fry / Frozen Meal / Warm / Proof / Favorite / Self Clean / EasyClean® / Descaling / Drying
-
InstaView®
-
Yes
-
Air fry
-
Yes
-
Steam Cooking
-
Yes
-
Product (WxHxD)
-
29 3/4" x 29 7/16" x 23 3/8"
-
Cut-Out (WxHxD)
-
Standard(Min. 28 1/2" x 29 1/8" x 24" Max. 28 5/8" x 29 3/16" x 24") / Flush(30" x 29 5/8" x 25")
-
Shipping Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
33" x 30" x 34"
-
Weight (Product)
-
134
-
Shipping Weight (lbs)
-
167
-
Amp Rating at 240V
-
25.4A
-
KW Rating at 240V
-
6.1kW
-
Requirements
-
120 / 240VAC, 120 / 208VAC
-
All Available Colors
-
Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel
-
Handle/Knobs
-
Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel
-
Smudge Resistant Finish
-
Yes
-
Oven Door Feature
-
InstaView® WideView™ Window
-
ThinQ®
-
Yes
-
Check & Control
-
Yes
-
Works with
-
Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa
-
SmartDiagnosis™
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Connectivity
-
Yes
-
Sabbath Mode
-
Yes
-
Automatic Safety Shut-Off
-
Yes
-
Control Type
-
Backlit SmoothTouch® Glass Controls
-
Heavy Duty Rack
-
2
-
Air Fry Tray
-
Yes
-
Temp Probe
-
Yes
-
Parts and Labour (internal/functional parts only)
-
1 Year
-
Cosmetic warranty (Scratches and dents)
-
90 Days
-
UPC
-
048231344302
Buy Directly
WSEP4727F
4.7 cu. ft. Smart Wall Oven with InstaView®, True Convection, Air Fry, and Steam Sous Vide