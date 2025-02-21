Core Tech, the heart and soul of all LG Home Appliances,

is created through innovative technologies.

At our products' core, performance-defining innovation lies in the technologies of Inverter Linear Compressor™ in refrigerators, Inverter DirectDrive™ in washing machines, and DUAL Inverter Compressor™ in air conditioners.

It's not just about the essential tech and components.

It's what LG is committed to, unwaveringly, for our customers,

It's what we've built from the ground up to set ourselves apart from others.

It's what has earned the trust of our customers over the years.

Now, as we all shape towards sustainable lifestyles,

LG Core Tech, too, evolves with us.

Core Tech is the foundation of our technology representing

our perspectives and philosophy,

and dedicated to culture tech that will create a better environment for all.