We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Difference at the Core
Core Tech, the heart and soul of all LG Home Appliances,
is created through innovative technologies.
At our products' core, performance-defining innovation lies in the technologies of Inverter Linear Compressor™ in refrigerators, Inverter DirectDrive™ in washing machines, and DUAL Inverter Compressor™ in air conditioners.
It's not just about the essential tech and components.
It's what LG is committed to, unwaveringly, for our customers,
It's what we've built from the ground up to set ourselves apart from others.
It's what has earned the trust of our customers over the years.
Now, as we all shape towards sustainable lifestyles,
LG Core Tech, too, evolves with us.
Core Tech is the foundation of our technology representing
our perspectives and philosophy,
and dedicated to culture tech that will create a better environment for all.
LG Inverter Linear Compressor™, powering refrigeration innovation
The compressor is the beating heart of a refrigerator, circulating refrigerant to produce cold air and deliver differentiated performance and reliability. LG's Inverter Linear Compressor™ delivers motor force to the piston in a straight line without rotating, compressing it to increase energy efficiency. With inverter control for precise motor speeds, LG's compressor technology, first pioneered in 1993, has been powering refrigerators since 2001. The Inverter Linear Compressor™ exemplifies how LG is leading the global refrigerator market based on differentiated core technologies.
The LG's refrigerator and LG Inverter Linear Compressor™ are visible side by side.
Year-round energy efficiency and savings
Want to smile over your electricity bill?
LG Inverter Linear Compressor™ pistons move in a straight motion rather than
rotating, enabling direct power transfer for 32% more efficiency than constant
speed compressors.
In front of the refrigerator, the woman is smiling while looking at the tab, and there are light bulbs and nature icons around the woman that represent energy efficiency.
*Compared to the refrigerator with LG conventional reciprocating compressor. Based on VDE testing ('14.2) comparing energy consumption between LGE model GBB530NSCXE(B/F, Inverter Linear Compressor model) and GBB530NSQWB(B/F, Reciprocating Compressor model).
**The result may vary in actual usage.
One point of friction, high energy efficiency
The LG Inverter Linear Compressor™ delivers motor force to drive the piston in a straight line rather than rotating, improving energy efficiency.
Durable design for lasting performance
Is there a refrigerator that can provide 10 years of peace of mind?
LG's Inverter Linear Compressor™ is durable with fewer moving parts and fewer
places for friction and wear. It comes backed by a 10-year warranty, so you can
focus on making memories instead of repairs.
Family members are gathered in front of the refrigerator.
*The 10-year warranty is on the Inverter Linear Compressor (Parts only).
Ultimate freshness, preserving the natural goodness of your food
Want to enjoy just-picked freshness all week long?
Take control of temperature fluctuations with LinearCooling™, allowing your
refrigerator to keep your favorite food and drinks fresh for longer. Enjoy tastier
meals with groceries that retain their freshness.
The smiling couple is cooking in front of the refrigerator.
Keep food fresh for up to 7 days
LinearCooling™ maintains relatively precise inner temperatures within ±0.5℃ over time by circulating cold air more frequently than conventional cooling systems. LG's strategically placed sensor also helps maintain your desired temperature.
*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE LINEARCooling model.
**Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.
A quiet fridge for quality time
Want a quieter kitchen for more enjoyable dinner conversations?
The source of a refrigerator's noise is the compressor. The Inverter Linear
Compressor™ has fewer friction points, so it is smoother when starting and
stopping. During this quiet operation, you can chat without any distracting
refrigerator noises.
A couple is enjoying a meal in front of a quiet refrigerator.
*Test date : '20.8
**Test Model :GBB92STBKP (B/F, Inverter Linear compressor model)
***Danish Technological Institute Energy & Climate / Noise Lab
****The result may vary in actual usage.