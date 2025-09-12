Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
FlushFit™ Dishwasher with QuadWash​ Pro™

FlushFit™ Dishwasher with QuadWash​ Pro™

FlushFit™ Dishwasher with QuadWash​ Pro™

LDNTM545S
front view
Front open view with vessels
Front open view
Left side open view
Left side open view with vessels
Right side open view
Right side open view with vessels
Rack grill Detail
Rack view
Control detail
Perspective view
top perspective view
Side open view
Side view
Rear view
front view
Front open view with vessels
Front open view
Left side open view
Left side open view with vessels
Right side open view
Right side open view with vessels
Rack grill Detail
Rack view
Control detail
Perspective view
top perspective view
Side open view
Side view
Rear view

Key Features

  • FlushFit™
  • QuadWash® Pro
  • Dynamic Heat Dry™ with AutoVentDry™
  • 1-Hour Wash & Dry
  • LoDecibel Operation
More
Lifestyle rotation video

FlushFit™

Perfectly Flush for a Perfect Upgrade

Flush appliance installation is among the hottest kitchen trends, but rest assured the sleek, integrated design of this LG dishwasher will remain timeless. LG fits your space while fitting an impressive 16 place settings in a single load. It's an instant kitchen upgrade.

Perfectly Flush for a Perfect Upgrade

QuadWash® Pro

Clean your toughest jobs like a pro

Tackle post-dinner cleanup like a pro with the enhanced cleaning power of QuadWash® Pro. High-pressure jets with 38% more cleaning power*, spray dishes from multiple angles, while soaking them with over one million microbubbles to help break down stubborn food residue and provide exceptional cleaning performance.

Clean your toughest jobs like a pro

*as compared to our standard QuadWash®

Dynamic Heat Dry™ with AutoVentDry™

Drier than Ever

Our Dynamic Heat Dry™ technology circulates hot air throughout the dishwasher for faster, more complete drying*. AutoVentDryTM further adds to drying performance and energy efficiency by slightly opening the door at the end of the cycle to allow fresh air to circulate, delivering sparkling, table-ready dishes right off the rack.

Drier than Ever

*as compared to LG dishwashers without Dynamic Heat Dry™ technology.

1-Hour Wash & Dry

LG's exclusive QuadWash® Pro and Dynamic Heat Dry™ technologies combine to deliver the industry's leading 1-hour wash and dry cycle* for sparkling, table-ready dishes in less time. So you can spend more time on what matters.

1-Hour Wash & Dry

*Based on 2022 third-party testing comparing competitive consumer products.

LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation

Using a combination of sound-reducing material and our Inverter DirectDrive™ Motor, you'll experience whisper-quiet cleaning. That means plates, glasses and more get sparkling clean without interrupting your life. 

LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation

LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

LDNTM545S

All Spec

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • NFC

    No

  • Proactive Customer Care

    No

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Remote Monitoring

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

APPERANCE

  • Child-Lock Indicator

    No

  • CycleTrack™

    No

  • Fingerprint Resistant

    Yes

  • Rinse Refill Indicator

    Yes

  • Salt Refill Indicator

    No

  • SignaLight™ Cycle Indicator Lights

    No

  • Sliding 3rd Rack

    No

  • Status Indicators

    Indicator(Bar)

  • Temperature Display

    No

  • Time Remaining Indicator

    No

  • Tub Light(Tub Lamp)

    No

  • Tub Material

    NeveRust™ Stainless Steel

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    048231348225

BASIC SPEC

  • Control Panel(Material)

    ABS

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Handle Type

    Metal Handle

  • Panel Type

    Top Control

  • Total Place Settings

    16

CYCLE/OPTION

  • Number of Wash Cycles (Program)

    5

  • 1 Hour

    Yes

  • Auto

    Yes

  • Cancel

    Yes

  • Control Lock

    No

  • Delay Start

    Yes

  • Delicate

    No

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • DryBoost

    Yes

  • Dual Zone

    No

  • Eco

    No

  • Energy Saver

    No

  • Express

    No

  • Extra Dry

    No

  • Half Load

    No

  • Heavy

    Yes

  • High Temp.

    Yes

  • Intensive

    No

  • Machine Clean

    No

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Number of Options

    5

  • Refresh

    No

  • Rinse

    No

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Tub Clean(Steam)_Downloaded

  • Turbo

    No

DIMENSIONS / CLEARANCES / WEIGHT

  • Packing Dimensions - WxHxD (in)

    28 x 35 x 29 5/8

  • Packing Weight (lbs)

    90.8

  • Product Dimensions - WxHxD (in)

    23 3/4 x 33 5/8 x 23 3/4

  • Product Weight (lbs)

    77.2

ENERGY/WATER PERFORMANCE

  • CEE Tier Level

    1

  • Energy Star

    Yes

  • Energy Use (kWh/Year)

    220

  • Water Use (Gallons/Cylce)

    2.9

GENERAL

  • Manufacturer

    LG

KEY FEATURE

  • Aqua-Stop

    No

  • Detergent and Rinse-Aid Dispenser

    Yes

  • DirectDrive Motor™

    No

  • Drying System

    Auto Open Door + Dynamic Heat Dry™

  • Hidden Water Heater

    Yes

  • Inverter Direct Drive Motor

    Yes

  • LoDecibel Quiet Operation (dBA)

    46

  • Number of Spray Arms

    3

  • QuadWash™

    QuadWash Pro

  • Safety Float Switch (Leaks)

    Yes

  • SenseClean Wash System

    Yes

  • Soil (Turbidity) Sensor

    Yes

  • TrueSteam™

    No

  • Vario Washing System

    Yes

  • Water Softner

    No

RACK FEATURES

  • Cutlery Baskets

    Yes

  • BlastZone™

    No

  • EasyRack™ Plus System

    Yes

  • Gliding Type 3rd

    No

  • Gliding Type_Lower

    No

  • Gliding Type_Upper

    No

  • Height Adjustable 3rd Rack

    Yes(Fixed)

  • Maximum Height of Lower Rack (in)

    12 1/2

  • Maximum Height of Upper Rack (in)

    9 5/16

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.