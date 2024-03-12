Top Control Dishwasher with QuadWash and 3rd rack

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Inverter DirectDrive Motor
Inverter DirectDrive™ Motor - LG's simplified and efficient motor has few moving parts, offering quiet, reliable performance that is energy-efficient, durable and backed by a 10-year limited warranty.