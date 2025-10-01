We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Why Choosing an LG Soundbar is a Smart Choice
for your Home Entertainment?
In this article, we’ll explore
• What are soundbars & how do they work?
• Benefits of soundbars and why they’re essential for enhancing your TV experience
• The LG Soundbar features
• Which LG Soundbar is best for LG TV
What is a soundbar?
A soundbar is a long, slim speaker designed to enhance your TV's audio quality. Soundbars are an excellent choice for anyone looking to elevate their home entertainment experience without the hassle of a complicated home theater setup that requires multiple speakers and equipment.
What does a soundbar do?
Soundbars enrich your TV's sound by adding depth, clarity, and bass, allowing you to enjoy movies and music to the fullest. They help you hear dialogue clearly and make everything sound richer and more immersive.
Why Choose an LG Soundbar?
Choosing an LG Soundbar ensures seamless compatibility with your LG TV, allowing you to unlock your TV’s full potential. LG offers both LG Soundbars and LG Home Theater Soundbars which are designed to perfectly complement LG TVs, integrating cutting-edge audio technology and user-friendly features that enhance both performance and ease of use. The LG Home Theater Soundbars take it up a notch, offering home theater surround sound complete with a wireless subwoofer, plus powerful rear speakers.
LG Soundbars Premium Features
LG Soundbars utilize advanced LG WOW synergy features to deliver the ultimate audio experience. Let’s explore the key features that set LG Soundbars apart:
WOW Orchestra
- Enhanced Soundstage: Synchronizes audio output from both the TV and soundbar for a richer, more immersive experience.
- Seamless Integration: Combines speakers for smooth audio, enhancing everything from dialogue to movie soundtracks.
- Surround Sound Experience: Expands the soundstage, creating an enveloping auditory experience that pulls you into the action.
WOW Interface
- Integrated Control: Access your soundbar settings right from your LG TV’s interface for added convenience.
- User-Friendly Experience: Easily adjust sound modes and audio levels by using just one remote.
- Simplified Navigation: Makes audio control straightforward and hassle-free.
WOW Cast
- Wireless Streaming: Enjoy high-quality audio streaming from your LG TV to your soundbar without any messy cables.
- Flexible Placement: Position your soundbar anywhere in the room without sacrificing sound quality.
- Lossless Transmission: Experience top-notch audio thanks to advanced wireless technology that preserves sound quality.
Surround Speaker
- Surround Sound: Creates an immersive audio experience with sound enveloping you from every direction.
- Room-Filling Audio: Processes signals to create the sensation of sound filling the entire space.
- Engaging Soundscape: Elevates the enjoyment of movies, games, and music.
Centre-up Firing
- Upward-Firing Speakers: Directs sound upward to give a sense of height and depth in your audio experience.
- Optimal for Dolby Atmos: Enhances three-dimensional sound movement for a more dynamic listening experience.
- Lifelike Audio Experience: Ensures clear dialogue and dynamic sound effects that make you feel like you’re right in the action.
AI Sound Calibration
- Automatic Adjustment: Analyzes your room's acoustics to fine-tune audio settings for optimal performance.
- Tailored Sound: Provides personalized audio output based on the size and acoustics of your room.
Which Soundbar is the Best for LG TVs
Now that we’ve looked at the advanced features of LG Soundbars, here are some top picks to pair with your LG TV:
LG S95TR
The LG S95TR Home Theater Soundbar is a premier choice that elevates the LG OLED TV experience with its stylish design and outstanding sound performance. Boasting 15-channel surround sound, the LG S95TR delivers an immersive audio experience unlike any other. Enjoy next level surround sound and upgrade to pure cinema magic with five up-firing speakers, a wireless subwoofer, plus powerful rear speakers. It also integrates effortlessly through WOWCAST and WOW Orchestra, without the fuss of messy wires, ensuring a harmonious setup.
LG SG10TY
As a LG Soundbar with Dolby Atmos and WOW Orchestra, the LG SG10TY Soundbar is designed to elevate your LG OLED for rich, cinematic sound. Its sleek, wall-mounted design complements the LG OLED G Series perfectly. Equipped with AI Room Calibration Pro, it adjusts audio based on your space, while VRR/ALLM support guarantees smooth, low-lag gaming. WOWCAST offers wireless, lossless HD streaming, and AI Sound Pro optimizes audio for any genre. With broad AI compatibility, controlling the SG10TY is a breeze, making it a versatile and powerful addition to your setup.
LG S70TR
The LG S70TR Home Theater Soundbar delivers a robust audio experience tailored to complement LG QNED TVs flawlessly. With features like Dolby Atmos, DTS, and Triple Level Spatial Sound, it creates an immersive soundscape that fills the room. Enjoy home theater surround sound with 5.1.1 channels, a wireless subwoofer and powerful rear speakers. WOW Orchestra and the WOW Interface provide easy control and customizable sound, while VRR/ALLM support ensures smooth, low-lag gaming.
LG S80TR
The LG S80TR Home Theater Soundbar is an excellent match for LG OLED TVs, offering a 5.1.3 channel setup with Dolby Atmos and DTS for a powerful audio experience. The S80TR offer home theater surround sound complete with a wireless subwoofer and powerful rear speakers. It's Triple Up-firing speakers add a vertical dimension to sound, creating an enveloping audio environment. WOW Orchestra provides synchronized audio with compatible LG TVs, and its slim, minimalist design makes it a sleek addition to any setup. Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity make streaming from other devices seamless, while AI Sound Pro optimizes audio settings for any content.
LG S90TR
For those seeking premium sound quality, the LG S90TR Home Theater Soundbar is an ideal option for LG OLED TVs, especially in larger rooms. With its 7.1.3 channel system, this S90TR offers home theater surround sound complete with a wireless subwoofer and powerful rear speakers. Packed with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, it delivers high-definition audio with rich bass and immersive surround sound. The S90TR’s WOW Orchestra and WOWCAST ensure wireless, lossless sound for an uncluttered setup, while AI Room Calibration fine-tunes audio output based on your room’s acoustics. With both HDMI eARC and wireless streaming options, the S90TR offers versatile connectivity for the ultimate home audio experience.