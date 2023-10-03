Sign Up To The Newsletter to Read More UltraGear Comics!

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
How to Start an eSports Team and Get Professional Gaming Peripherals
Passionate gamers love their single-player favorites like Assassin’s Creed®: Odyssey, God of War, and the upcoming releases of Assassin’s Creed®: Valhalla (November 17, 2020) and Watch Dogs: Legion (October 29, 2020), but sometimes, solitary gamers want to step up their game and get competitive. No matter how much you love single-player campaigns, sometimes you might want to stretch out and try something new. A natural progression for serious gamers is to dive into eSports. You can start your career as a pro gamer by joining or starting a competitive eSports team.
Have you heard of gaming competitions and other eSports activities? If you have not, you have an exciting adventure awaiting you in the gaming world.
What is eSports and What Is an eSports Team?
Esports stands for electronic sports, which has become the common term for competitive video games. In competitive gaming, eSports teams compete in popular video games, such as Dota 2, Valorant, CS:GO, and Overwatch.
Professional eSports gamers take gaming to the next level to compete with other top-tier players. Pro gaming in eSports has brought forth a new breed of celebrities in the gaming world, thanks to exposure via Twitch and YouTube where millions watch the best gaming tournaments.
While eSports are not new, according to Parade, having been around since the 1970s in the days of Pong, they have burst onto the scene because of ever-increasing gaming popularity, participation, and accessible and affordable gaming equipment.
With the right gaming tech, set up, and eSports team, recreational gamers can make their way into the exciting and lucrative eSports world.
What Is a Professional eSports Gamer?
Professional gamers are those who have stepped up and have become an active part of the gaming community. Here are a few more hallmarks of a professional gamer in eSports:
- Immerses themselves in the gaming culture
- Understands the nuts and bolts of their favourite games
- Participates in message boards, chats and social media dedicated to games
- Invests in a high-quality gaming monitor and other gaming peripherals
What Is Amateur Team Gaming?
Amateur team gaming is where it all begins for most professional eSports gamers. You need to choose your game, practice it and stick with it before seeking out team members to join you on your mission.
Here are a few additional ways you might consider getting started after the initial steps:
- Immerses themselves in the gaming culture<
- Establish your team branding
- Determine the best players for your team
- Develop a team infrastructure
- Rent a team game server
- Create, develop and maintain your eSports website
- Set up local or virtual team meetings
- Work toward competing at a higher level
- Use social media, advertising and other channels to promote your team and generate fans and followers<
- eek and secure sponsorships
What Equipment Do You Need for an eSports Team?
You want your eSports team to have the right gear, which includes a gaming PC, gaming mouse, a mechanical keyboard and a gaming monitor, like the LG UltraGear or LG OLEDs. Having a high-spec gaming monitor will give you the best clarity and responsiveness required for high-intensity, competitive gaming.
What Are the Specifications Needed for Gaming Monitors?
Gamers in eSports need some essential specs for gaming monitors, such as:
- Adjustable mounts for larger gaming setups
- Large screen at 27" or greater
- High resolution: UHD (3840 x 2160)
- Lightning-fast response time at 1ms with a refresh rate of 144Hz (O/C 160Hz) with DSC
- Adaptive sync with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible Radeon FreeSync™ 2
Is Special Sound Equipment Required for Gaming?
Gamers in eSports cannot afford to miss a sound, so investing in top-notch, high fidelity audio equipment with surround sound is vital for hearing your enemies in game. For daily practice, gamers might try out LG headsets to maintain focus and build skills.
Consider Investing in an Extra PC
It never hurts to prepare for an issue with a PC by having an extra on-hand.
How Does LG Gaming Equipment Give Players a Competitive Edge?
Players in eSports appreciate LG gaming equipment for the brand's high-end picture quality and tech innovations like the World’s first 1ms display and the world’s first 4k IPS 1ms monitor lineup, incomparable speed, superior gaming panel, stellar graphics software and much more. LG has shown its commitment to eSports by developing gaming equipment to enhance gaming and continue helping to take everything to the next level.
What Games Are Popular in eSports?
Currently, there is plenty of excitement surrounding new competitive games, such as Valorant, but there are many established games that are highly popular in eSports, including:
- Fortnite
- Call of Duty
- CS:GO
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- Super Smash Brothers
- Hearthstone
- Overwatch
- And many others
Which Sites Are Most Popular for eSports Streams and Which Games Are Popular on Channel?
There are several sites that feature various games where you can watch or participate in eSports streams, including
- YouTube features Call of Duty and Fortnite
- Twitch features League of Legends and Valorant
- Smashcast features Dota 2, and online multiplayer games such as Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption
What Events Happen In eSports?
The popularity of eSports has grown over the past several years. In fact, ESPN recognizes eSports and streams gaming tournaments on its channel. Many eSports tournaments feature millions of cash and product prizes for the winning teams on a national and international level.
As eSports gaming teams build their skills from the amateur to the professional level, there are plenty of local tournaments in the U.S. and Canada to do so. For example, Ottawa gamers can start an amateur gaming career by becoming involved with the Ontario eSports League.
Canada features a large network of eSports organizations to give a good boost to Canada's amateur gamers. Whether in the U.S. or Canada, search for supportive organizations to develop skills, build your team, and move up to the professional level.
Are You Ready to Start an eSports Team?
If you are ready to start your eSports team remember to make sure you pick a game you love, invest in high-quality tech and build your team, so you can enjoy a fun and thriving worldwide gaming community.
Good Luck!