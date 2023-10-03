Sign Up To The Newsletter to Read More UltraGear Comics!

Esports stands for electronic sports, which has become the common term for competitive video games. In competitive gaming, eSports teams compete in popular video games, such as Dota 2, Valorant, CS:GO, and Overwatch.

Professional eSports gamers take gaming to the next level to compete with other top-tier players. Pro gaming in eSports has brought forth a new breed of celebrities in the gaming world, thanks to exposure via Twitch and YouTube where millions watch the best gaming tournaments.

While eSports are not new, according to Parade, having been around since the 1970s in the days of Pong, they have burst onto the scene because of ever-increasing gaming popularity, participation, and accessible and affordable gaming equipment.

With the right gaming tech, set up, and eSports team, recreational gamers can make their way into the exciting and lucrative eSports world.