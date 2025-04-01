Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
DUALCOOL® 12,000 BTU, ThinQ®, Heating, Dual inverter, R32

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to Buy

Support

Inquiry to Buy

DUALCOOL® 12,000 BTU, ThinQ®, Heating, Dual inverter, R32

DUALCOOL® 12,000 BTU, ThinQ®, Heating, Dual inverter, R32

KNUAB121A
Key Features

  • LG ThinQ®
  • 10 years Parts & Compressor Warranty
  • Energy Saving

What’s to love about LG air conditioners?

The LG air conditioner is seen with the top open exposing the interior. There is a blue neon light highlighting the filter inside.

Fine Dust Filter

Removes 90% of fine

The image of saving energy and the earth through products.

Energy Saving

Save energy and our planet

Fast Cooling

Fast Cooling

Comfortably cool faster

DUAL Inverter Compressor™

DUAL Inverter Compressor™

Efficient, faster, durable, quieter

The LG air conditioner is seen with the top open exposing the interior. There is a blue neon light highlighting the filter inside. There is a PM 2.5 dust filter next to the air conditioner.

Fine Dust Filter

Less dust, more clean air

Removes 90% of fine dust with a PM 2.5 filter.

Verified by TUV1)2)

TUV verified that the model includes a Fine Dust Filter that removed 90% of PM 2.5 dust within 275 minutes.

*The air cleaning performance of the wall-mounted split type air conditioner was verified by measuring the PM 2.5 dust reduction in a defined area.

<Test condition>

- Test area : 30㎥ (4 X 3 X 2.5 m)

- Setting condition : 220V, 50Hz, (25±5)℃/ R.H.(50±10)% , Air flow High(F5)

- Partical condition : Potassio, Chloride(KCL) 5% , (200 - 220) ㎍/㎥

- Test result : The model(S3NQ18KL2PA) has removed 90% of PM2.5 dust within 275 minutes

A woman lounges on a sofa smiling as the air conditioner blows air above her. To the right of the woman is the Dual Inverter logo and an image of the Dual Dual Inverter. Further to the right is a bar graph. The bars go up indicating more money spent and then go down to show that the dual inverter saves customers money.

Save on energy bills and the planet

Reduce your energy consumption and your electricity bill with more efficient cooling.

A woman is stretching on the floor. In the background is the air conditioner and blue air flows out over the woman and the room. The Dual Inverter logo is in the bottom right corner.

Faster cooling, faster comfort

Get comfortably cool faster with the LG DUAL Inverter Compressor™.

A woman lounges on a couch in a living room with the LG air conditioner installed above her on the wall. Blue streams of air are on the image to indicate it is on and cooling the room.

Low Noise

Don't get disturbed and sleep soundly with an air conditioner that makes less noise.

*According to LG internal test, LG DUAL Inverter air conditioner is less than 19dBA. (Model - V10API)

The inner workings of the DUAL Inverter Compressor are visible through the almost invisible exterior. Nearby is the DUAL Inverter logo and two icons representing the fan and the compressor.
DUAL Inverter Compressor™

Efficient, faster, durable, quieter

Powered by DUAL Inverter Compressor™ technology.

10-year warranty

With a 10-year warranty on the compressor, it will keep performing at its best for longer.

El aire acondicionado LG muestra filtros y polvo atrapado. Logotipo "Pre-Filtro" en la esquina inferior derecha.

Pre-Filter

Traps big dust from the start

Traps big dust particles as the first line of defense.

The front view of the LG air conditioner with the exterior completely invisible so the inner workings of the machine can be seen. The machine is working and then a blue light, the auto cleaning mechanism, turns on and washes across the machine with a blue light. The AutoCleaning logo is in the upper right corner.

Auto Cleaning

An internal clean that’s automatic

Automatically removes internal moisture for a clean air conditioner.

Environment-friendly refrigerant

Prevent environmental pollution with R32 refrigerant's improved energy efficiency.

Control 4 levels of energy consumption

Control energy consumption with 4 levels based on your needs, whether alone or with family.

*The appearance of the remote controller may vary by model and/or nation.

Quick and easy installation

Enjoy cool air sooner with air conditioning that takes less time and effort to install.

A matte design to support any aesthetic

A matte finish to suit any part of your home.

Soft, natural LED lights

Soft LED lights come on when you turn it on or use the reservation mode.

FAQ

Q.

What is a suitable temperature setting for my air conditioner?

A.

When you turn on the air conditioner for the first time, set it to a low temperature and use a strong wind setting to quickly lower the temperature in the room. Once your room has cooled sufficiently, 25℃ is the optimal temperature to maintain a cool house and save energy.

The DUAL Inverter Compressor™ technology enables 40%1) faster cooling and saves up to 70%2) more energy than non-LG or non-inverter models.

1) Verified by TUV: LG inverter air conditioners(US-Q242K*) cools up to 40% more faster than LG non-inverter air conditioners(TS-H2465DAO). *Initial Temperature(Outdoor 35℃, Indoor 33℃), Setting Temperature(26℃).

2) Verified by TUV: LG inverter air conditioners(US-Q242K*) saves up to 70% more energy than LG non-inverter air conditioners(TS-H2465DAO). *Initial Temperature(Outdoor 35℃, Indoor 33℃), Setting Temperature(26℃), Testing Time (8 Hours).

Q.

What is the difference between an inverter air conditioner and a non-inverter air conditioner?

A.

Inverter air conditioners operate more efficiently than non-inverter air conditioners. Non-inverter air conditioners have compressors working at the same speed regardless of indoor temperature, turning off when the desired temperature is reached and turning on again when the temperature rises. Inverter air conditioners operate by adjusting the compressor speed faster at higher temperatures and slower at lower temperatures, which means they save more energy than non-inverter air conditioners and enable faster cooling and quieter operation.

Q.

How can I clean and manage the air conditioner?

A.

For clean wind and strong performance, the filter needs to be cleaned every two weeks. Wash the Pre-Filter with lukewarm water or use a neutral detergent for more stubborn dirt. After washing with water, dry the Pre-Filter in the shade away from direct sunlight. Clean an optional filter(Ultrafine dust filter, Fine Dust Filter, etc.) with a vacuum or a soft brush, but do not clean with water. You can use Auto Cleaning1) function for more convenient air conditioning management that automatically dries the AC interior when you turn it off2).

1) Initial Auto Cleaning setup requires the ThinQ app or remote control. Check the manual included with the product for details.

2) If you turn off the unit, the fan continues to run for 30 minutes.

The function is set to off when shipped from the factory.

The function may be change without notice, Please check the manual enclosed with the product for details.

Q.

How can I save energy while using the air conditioner?

A.

You can save energy by selecting appropriate temperatures when cooling and heating and by regularly cleaning the filters to reduce unnecessary energy wastage. It is recommended to set air conditioner to 25℃ for cooling and 21℃ for heating.

Q.

How do I install the air conditioner?

A.

Among the various types of air conditioners, a professional engineer must install Split type air conditioners because the installation process requires drilling through walls to connect outdoor and indoor units, and electrical wiring work.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

KNUAB121A

Key Spec

  • Cooling Capacity Max(W)

    4130

  • Heating Capacity Max(Btu/hr)

    5580

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Cooling Capacity Max(W)

    4130

  • Capacité de refroidissement nominale (BTU/h)

    12000

  • Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(W)

    3520 / 300

  • Heating Capacity Max(Btu/hr)

    5580

  • Heating Capacity Rated/Min(Btu/hr)

    3990 / 300

  • Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    837x308x189

  • Indoor Unit Weight(kg)

    9.5

  • Indoor Unit Weight(lb.)

    21.0

  • Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    770x545x288

  • Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)

    31.2

  • Outdoor Unit Weight(lb.)

    68.8

  • Product Type

    Mural

  • Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)

    208 ~ 230, 60

  • Refrigerant Type

    R32

  • Sound Power(Cooling) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

    41 / 35 / 25

  • Sound Power(Heating) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

    41 / 35 / 26

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    195174085448

COMPLIANCE

  • Product Type & Model Name

    S3UW12JL1DB

  • Launching Month (YYYY-MM)

    2024-10

  • Manufacturer (Importer)

    LG Electronics

  • Product Model Name

    S3UW12JL1DB

CONVENIENCE

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

COOLING

  • Gestion intelligente de l’air

    N/A

ENERGY SAVING

  • Gestionnaire intelligent des kilowatts

    Yes

  • EER2 (Btu/hW)

    12.8

  • HSPF2

    10.5

  • SEER2

    22.5

FILTER

  • Allergy Filter

    N/A

  • Fine Dust Filter

    N/A

  • Pre Filter

    N/A

OUTDOOR UNIT

  • Outdoor Unit Model Name

    S3UW12JL1DB

FONCTION RAC B2B

  • Dry Contact

    N/A

  • Module PI485

    N/A

  • Télécommande câblée

    N/A

