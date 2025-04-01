Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Kitchen Package with 33" Refrigerator and Electric Free-Standing Range

Kitchen Package with 33" Refrigerator and Electric Free-Standing Range

FL25RE3P45S.KPGO
Key Features

  • Refrigerator: Large Capacity, Flat Panel Door Design with Pocket Handles, Slim SpacePlus® Ice System
  • Range: 6.3 cu ft. Large Capacity, Built-In Air Fry with Fan Convection, EasyClean® + Self Clean
  • Dishwasher: QuadWash® - Clean from Every Angle, Inverter DirectDrive™ Motor, Stainless Tub

SUMMARY

Dimension (mm)

LDPN454HT

All Spec

SMART TECHNOLOGY

NFC

Yes

Proactive Customer Care

No

Remote Control

No

Remote Monitoring

No

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

No

APPERANCE

Child-Lock Indicator

No

Fingerprint Resistant

Yes

Rinse Refill Indicator

Yes

Salt Refill Indicator

No

SignaLight™ Cycle Indicator Lights

3

Status Indicators

3 Indicator Lights

Temperature Display

No

Time Remaining Indicator

LED

Tub Light(Tub Lamp)

No

Tub Material

NeveRust™ Stainless Steel

BAR CODE

Bar Code

195174085097

BASIC SPEC

Control Panel(Material)

ABS

Display Type

LED

Handle Type

Pocket Handle

Panel Type

Top Control

Total Place Settings

15

CYCLE/OPTION

Number of Wash Cycles (Program)

9

1 Hour

No

Auto

Yes

Cancel

Yes

Control Lock

Yes

Delay Start

Yes

Delicate

Yes

Download Cycle

Yes

DryBoost

No

Dual Zone

Yes

Eco

No

Energy Saver

Yes

Express

Yes

Extra Dry

Yes

Half Load

Yes

Heavy

Yes

High Temp.

Yes

Intensive

No

Machine Clean

Machine Cleaen(Nonsteam)

Normal

Yes

Number of Options

7

Refresh

No

Rinse

Yes

Steam

No

Turbo

Yes

DIMENSIONS / CLEARANCES / WEIGHT

Packing Dimensions - WxHxD (in)

28 1/32 x 34 7/8 x 29 5/8

Packing Weight (lbs)

93

Product Dimensions - WxHxD (in)

23 3/4 x 33 5/8 x 24 5/8

Product Weight (lbs)

82

ENERGY/WATER PERFORMANCE

CEE Tier Level

1

Energy Star

Yes

Energy Use (kWh/Year)

238

Water Use (Gallons/Cylce)

2.9

GENERAL

Manufacturer

KOR

KEY FEATURE

Aqua-Stop

No

Detergent and Rinse-Aid Dispenser

Yes

DirectDrive Motor™

Yes

Drying System

Dynamic Dry

Hidden Water Heater

Yes

Inverter Direct Drive Motor

Yes

LoDecibel Quiet Operation (dBA)

48

Number of Spray Arms

3

QuadWash™

Yes

Safety Float Switch (Leaks)

Yes

SenseClean Wash System

Yes

Soil (Turbidity) Sensor

Yes

TrueSteam™

No

Vario Washing System

Yes

Water Softner

No

RACK FEATURES

Cutlery Baskets

Yes

EasyRack™ Plus System

Yes

Gliding Type_Lower

No

Gliding Type_Upper

No

Height Adjustable 3rd Rack

Yes(Fixed)

Maximum Height of Lower Rack (in)

12 1/2

Maximum Height of Upper Rack (in)

9

SUMMARY

Dimension (mm)

LF25S6330S

Key Spec

Volume Total (cu.ft)

24.5

Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

35 1/8" x 71 7/16" x 37 5/8"

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

710

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

ENERGY STAR<sup>®</sup> Certified

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

InstaView

No

Door-in-Door

No

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Finish (Door)

Stainless Steel

All Spec

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Shelf_Folding

No

Door Basket_Moving Basket

No

Door Basket_Transparent

6

Refrigerator Light

Top LED

Shelf_Cantilevered

Yes (Hybrid)

Shelf_Tempered Glass

4 Split

Vegetable Box

Yes (2)

Wide Pantry

Yes

BAR CODE

Bar Code

195174093283

BASIC SPEC

Brand

LG

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

ENERGY STAR® Certified

Product Type

French Door (3Door)

Standard/Counter Depth

Standard Depth

CAPACITY

Volume Total (cu.ft)

24.5

Volume Freezer (cu.ft)

8.2

Volume Refrigerator (cu.ft)

16.3

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Internal LED Display

LED Display

Door alarm

Yes

Express Freeze

Yes

External LED Display

Touch Display

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Product Weight (lb.)

262.3

Depth without door (inch)

29 1/2"

Depth without handle (inch)

33 7/16"

Depth with handle (inch)

35 3/8"

Gross Weight (lb.)

276.7

Height to Top of Case (inch)

68 5/8"

Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)

69 15/16"

Installation Clearance

Back 2"

Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

35 1/8" x 71 7/16" x 37 5/8"

Product Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

32 15/16" x 69 15/16" x 33 7/16"

Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)

46 11/16"

Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)

36 5/8"

Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)

36 5/8"

FEATURES

Door Cooling+

No

Auto Closing Door Hinge

Yes (Left Door Only)

Door-in-Door

No

InstaView

No

Sabbath Mode

Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Door Type

Pull Drawer

Drawer Divider

No

Drawer_Freezer

2 Non-Transparent

Durabase Solid Drawer Base

Yes

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Water Only Dispenser

No

Automatic Ice Maker

Yes (Slim Spaceplus)

Daily Ice Production (lb.)

4.5 / 5.0 (IcePlus)

Dispenser Light

Yes

Dual lce Maker

Yes (Cube Ice)

Ice Maker_Manual

No

Ice Storage Capacity (lb.)

3.3

Ice & Water Dispenser

Cube & Crushed Ice

Water Filter Model Name

LT1000P

Water Filtration System

Internal / Compact (Gen3)

MATERIAL & FINISH

Handle Type

Pocket

Contour Door

Flat

Fingerprint & Smudge Resistant Exterior

Yes

Finish (Door)

Stainless Steel

Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

No

MULTI ROOM COMPARTMENT

Convertible Drawer

No

Full-Convert Drawer

No

PERFORMANCE

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

710

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Proactive Customer Care

No

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Smart Learner Ver.

No

SUMMARY

Dimension (mm)

LREL6323S
CAPACITY
6.3 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WXHXD)
29 7/8" x 46 1/2" x 28 7/8"
EASYCLEAN®
Yes
THINQ®
Yes

All Spec

COOKING MODES

Air Fry

Yes

Bake

Yes

Convection Bake

Yes

Roast

Yes

Warm

Yes

DESIGN / FINISH

Outcase Color

Stainless Steel, Black Stainless Steel

Oven Control Type

Touchpad

CONTROL FEATURES

Control Display

White LED

Control Type

Keypad

BASIC SPEC

Brand

LG

Door Design

WideView™ Window

EasyClean

Yes

Outcase Color

Stainless Steel, Black Stainless Steel

Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)

6.3

Type

Freestanding

Fuel Type

Electric

Oven Cooking System

Traditional

Oven Type

Single

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

Completion Beeper

Beeper (Hi, Lo, Off)

EasyClean

Yes

Kitchen Timer

Yes

Instaview

No

DRAWER FEATURES

Drawer Type

Storage

SMART TECHNOLOGY

SmartDiagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

32 1/2 x 51 9/16 x 30 1/2

Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

29 7/8 x 46 1/2 x 28 7/8

Product Weight (lb.)

157

Shipping Weight (lb.)

181

ACCESSORIES

Racks (Ea)

2 Standard Rack

BAR CODE

Bar Code

048231341431

OVEN FEATURES

Convection Conversion

Yes

Convection Fan

Yes

