25 cu. ft. French 3-Door Standard-Depth Refrigerator with Dual Ice Makers
*27 cu.ft:Based on North America standard, 27 cu.ft is capacity of LGE model LRS*2706.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Volume Total (cu.ft)
24.5
-
Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
35 1/8" x 71 7/16" x 37 5/8"
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
710
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
ENERGY STAR
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
InstaView
No
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
Stainless Steel
All Spec
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Shelf_Folding
No
-
Door Basket_Moving Basket
No
-
Door Basket_Transparent
6
-
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
-
Shelf_Cantilevered
Yes (Hybrid)
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
4 Split
-
Vegetable Box
Yes (2)
-
Wide Pantry
Yes
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
195174093283
BASIC SPEC
-
Brand
LG
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
ENERGY STAR
-
Product Type
French Door (3Door)
-
Standard/Counter Depth
Standard Depth
CAPACITY
-
Volume Total (cu.ft)
24.5
-
Volume Freezer (cu.ft)
8.2
-
Volume Refrigerator (cu.ft)
16.3
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Internal LED Display
LED Display
-
Door alarm
Yes
-
Express Freeze
Yes
-
External LED Display
Touch Display
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Product Weight (lb.)
262.3
-
Depth without door (inch)
29 1/2"
-
Depth without handle (inch)
33 1/4"
-
Depth with handle (inch)
35 3/8"
-
Gross Weight (lb.)
276.7
-
Height to Top of Case (inch)
68 1/2"
-
Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)
69 7/8"
-
Installation Clearance
Back 2"
-
Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
35 1/8" x 71 7/16" x 37 5/8"
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
32 3/4" x 69 7/8" x 33 1/4"
-
Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)
46 5/8"
-
Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)
36 11/16"
-
Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)
41 5/8"
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
No
-
Auto Closing Door Hinge
Yes (Left Door Only)
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
InstaView
No
-
Sabbath Mode
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Type
Pull Drawer
-
Drawer Divider
No
-
Drawer_Freezer
2 Non-Transparent
-
Durabase Solid Drawer Base
Yes
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Water Only Dispenser
No
-
Automatic Ice Maker
Yes (Slim Spaceplus)
-
Daily Ice Production (lb.)
3.0 / 3.3 (IcePlus)
-
Dispenser Light
Yes
-
Dual lce Maker
Yes (Cube Ice)
-
Ice Maker_Manual
No
-
Ice Storage Capacity (lb.)
3.3
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
Cube & Crushed Ice
-
Water Filter Model Name
LT1000P
-
Water Filtration System
Internal / Compact (Gen3)
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Handle Type
-
Contour Door
Flat
-
Fingerprint & Smudge Resistant Exterior
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
Stainless Steel
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
No
MULTI ROOM COMPARTMENT
-
Convertible Drawer
No
-
Full-Convert Drawer
No
PERFORMANCE
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
710
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Proactive Customer Care
No
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Smart Learner Ver.
No
