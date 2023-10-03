About Cookies on This Site

LG gram 14Z90Q Thin and Lightweight 14-inch Laptop

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG gram 14Z90Q Thin and Lightweight 14-inch Laptop

14Z90Q-K.AA75A9

LG gram 14Z90Q Thin and Lightweight 14-inch Laptop

14Z90Q-K.AA75A9
All Spec

INFO

Product Category

Gram

Year

Y22

Colour

Obsidian Black

SYSTEM

Processor

12th Gen Intel® Core™﻿ Processor
i7-1260P (12 Cores: 4P + 8E, P: 2.1 up to 4.7 GHz / E: 1.5 up to 3.4 GHz), L3 Cache 18MB

Operation System

Windows 11 Home

Graphic

Intel Iris Xe Graphics

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

14 Inch

Resolution

WUXGA (1920 x 1200)

Panel Type

IPS Non Touch

Panel Multi

LGD

Pol

Anti-Glare

Brightness

350nit

Colour gamut

DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)

Contrast

1200:1 (Typical)

STORAGE

Memory

16GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 5200MHz)

SSD

512GB NVMe Gen 4 M.2(2280) Dual SSD

MMC Slot

Micro SD

CONNECTIVITY

WLAN

Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (Active on 12th Aug)
(Wi-Fi 6E, 2x2, BT Combo)

BT

BT 5.1

Webcam

FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)

Audio

HD Audio with DTS X Ultra

Speaker

Stereo Speaker 1.5W x 2

Security

SSD Security,
Secure mode(Webcam & MIC off Hot key)
Face recognition, Slim Kensington lock

INPUT DEVICE

Keyboard

Full Size Backlit Keyboard
English/French Bilingual

Pointing Device

Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function (size: 111.6" x 69.6")

PORTS/CONNECTION

HP-Out

4Pole Headset, US type

USB Type A

USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x2)

USB Type C

USB 4 Gen3x2 (x2, with USB Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)

Thunderbolt

Yes

HDMI (Ver)

Yes (2.0)

DC-in

No (Charged via USB-C)

Battery

72 Wh Li-Ion

Battery HoursMobile Mark® 2018(Up to x hours)

14 hours

AC Adapter

65W, Type-C PD adapter

Thermal

Mega cooling 4.0

Facial Login

Yes

LED

Power, DC-In, Caps Lock, Webcam

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Dimension(mm)

312' x 213.9" x 16.8"

Dimension(inch)

12.28" x 8.42" x 0.66"

weight(kg)

999g

weight(lb)

2.2lbs

Shipping Dimension(mm)

431" x 264" x 60"

Shipping Dimension(inch)

17.0" x 10.4" x 2.4"

Shipping weight(kg)

1.9kg

Shipping weight(lb)

4.2lbs

PRE-INSTALLED SW

Microsoft Office 2016 (30 Days Trial)

Yes

LG Glance by Mirametrix®

Yes

DTS X:Ultra

Yes

Virtoo by LG (Selected countries)

Yes

Alexa for PC

Yes

McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)

Yes

UPC

UPC

195174038765

What people are saying