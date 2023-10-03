We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram 16 Ultra-Lightweight with 16” 16:10 IPS Display and LG Glance by Mirametrix®
All Spec
-
Processor
-
12th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor i5-1240P (12 Cores: 4P + 8E, P: 1.7 up to 4.4 GHz / E: 1.2 up to 3.3 GHz), L3 Cache 12MB
-
Operation System
-
Windows 11 Home
-
Graphic
-
Intel Iris Xe Graphics
-
Memory
-
16GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 5200MHz)
-
SDD
-
M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots - NVMe: 1TB
-
MMC Slot
-
Micro SD
-
Product Category
-
gram
-
Year
-
Y22
-
Size (Inch)
-
16 Inch
-
Size (cm)
-
40.6cm
-
Resolution
-
WQXGA (2560 x 1600)
-
Panel Type
-
IPS Non Touch
-
Panel Multi
-
LGD
-
Pol
-
Anti-Glare
-
Brightness
-
350nit
-
Colour gamut
-
DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)
-
Contrast
-
1200:1 (Typical)
-
Wireless
-
Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (2x2, BT Combo)
-
LAN
-
10/100 with RJ45 adapter
-
LAN
-
BT 5.1
-
Webcam
-
FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)
-
Audio
-
HD Audio with DTS X Ultra
-
Speaker
-
Stereo Speaker 1.5W x 2
-
Security
-
HDD Security, fTPM/HW TPM(Option),
Secure mode(Wemcam & MIC off Hot key)
Slim Kensington lock
-
Keyboard
-
Full Size Backlit Keyboard (US: 97 Key, UK: 98 Key, Japan : 101 key w/ 3 Column Numeric Keypad)
-
Pointing Device
-
Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function (size: 131.5" x 82.6")
-
HP-Out
-
4Pole Headset, US type
-
USB Type A
-
USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x2)
-
USB Type C
-
USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)
-
HDMI
-
Yes
-
DC-in
-
Yes
-
Battery
-
80 Wh Li-Ion
MobileMark 2018: TBD
Video playback: TBD
JEITA 2.0: TBD
-
Battery HoursMobile Mark® 2018(Up to x hours)
-
13 hours
-
AC Adapter
-
65W, Type-C PD adapter
- Wall-mount 'I' type for Korea, White/Black
- Desktop type for Global except Korea, White/Black, w/ Power cord
-
Accessory
-
USB-C to RJ45 adapter (B2B option)
-
Thermal
-
Mega cooling 4.0
-
Button
-
Power button without Fingerprint
-
LED
-
Power, DC-In, Caps Lock, web cam
-
Dimensions(inch)
-
13.96" x 9.53" x 0.66"
-
weight(kg)
-
1.199kg
-
weight(lb)
-
2.64lbs
-
Colour
-
- Colour: Charcoal grey
- A part: Mg (grey)
- B part: PC-ABS (Black)
- C part: Mg (grey), KBD: Texture (Black)
- D part: Mg (grey)
-
Microsoft Office 2016 (30 Days Trial)
-
Yes
-
DTS X:Ultra
-
Yes
-
Virtoo by LG (Selected countries)
-
Yes
-
Alexa for PC (US, UK, Canada, Japan)
-
Yes
-
McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
-
Yes
-
Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Colour Director LE*
-
Yes
-
LG Smart Assistant
-
Yes
-
LG PC Care (Korea only)
-
Yes
-
LG PC Manuals
-
Yes
-
LG Update & Recovery
-
Yes
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
-
Yes
-
PCmover Professional
-
Yes
-
New Wall paper
-
Yes
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)