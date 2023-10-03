About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG gram 16 Ultra-Lightweight with 16” 16:10 IPS Display and LG Glance by Mirametrix®

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG gram 16 Ultra-Lightweight with 16” 16:10 IPS Display and LG Glance by Mirametrix®

16Z90Q-K.AA75A9

LG gram 16 Ultra-Lightweight with 16” 16:10 IPS Display and LG Glance by Mirametrix®

Front view
Print

All Spec

SYSTEM

Processor

12th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor i5-1240P (12 Cores: 4P + 8E, P: 1.7 up to 4.4 GHz / E: 1.2 up to 3.3 GHz), L3 Cache 12MB

Operation System

Windows 11 Home

Graphic

Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Memory

16GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 5200MHz)

SDD

M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots - NVMe: 1TB

MMC Slot

Micro SD

INFO

Product Category

gram

Year

Y22

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

16 Inch

Size (cm)

40.6cm

Resolution

WQXGA (2560 x 1600)

Panel Type

IPS Non Touch

Panel Multi

LGD

Pol

Anti-Glare

Brightness

350nit

Colour gamut

DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)

Contrast

1200:1 (Typical)

CONNECTIVITY

Wireless

Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (2x2, BT Combo)

LAN

10/100 with RJ45 adapter

LAN

BT 5.1

Webcam

FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)

Audio

HD Audio with DTS X Ultra

Speaker

Stereo Speaker 1.5W x 2

SECURITY

Security

HDD Security, fTPM/HW TPM(Option),
Secure mode(Wemcam & MIC off Hot key)
Slim Kensington lock

INPUT DEVICE

Keyboard

Full Size Backlit Keyboard (US: 97 Key, UK: 98 Key, Japan : 101 key w/ 3 Column Numeric Keypad)

Pointing Device

Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function (size: 131.5" x 82.6")

INPUT/OUTPUT PORT

HP-Out

4Pole Headset, US type

USB Type A

USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x2)

USB Type C

USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)

HDMI

Yes

DC-in

Yes

BATTERY

Battery

80 Wh Li-Ion
MobileMark 2018: TBD
Video playback: TBD
JEITA 2.0: TBD

Battery HoursMobile Mark® 2018(Up to x hours)

13 hours

ACCESSORY

AC Adapter

65W, Type-C PD adapter
- Wall-mount 'I' type for Korea, White/Black
- Desktop type for Global except Korea, White/Black, w/ Power cord

Accessory

USB-C to RJ45 adapter (B2B option)

THERMAL

Thermal

Mega cooling 4.0

BUTTON

Button

Power button without Fingerprint

LED

LED

Power, DC-In, Caps Lock, web cam

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Dimensions(inch)

13.96" x 9.53" x 0.66"

weight(kg)

1.199kg

weight(lb)

2.64lbs

COLOUR

Colour

- Colour: Charcoal grey
- A part: Mg (grey)
- B part: PC-ABS (Black)
- C part: Mg (grey), KBD: Texture (Black)
- D part: Mg (grey)

PRE-INSTALLED SW

Microsoft Office 2016 (30 Days Trial)

Yes

DTS X:Ultra

Yes

Virtoo by LG (Selected countries)

Yes

Alexa for PC (US, UK, Canada, Japan)

Yes

McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)

Yes

Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Colour Director LE*

Yes

LG Smart Assistant

Yes

LG PC Care (Korea only)

Yes

LG PC Manuals

Yes

LG Update & Recovery

Yes

LG Glance by Mirametrix®

Yes

PCmover Professional

Yes

New Wall paper

Yes

What people are saying