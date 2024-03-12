About Cookies on This Site

LG gram Pro 16” | Pro-grade visuals | 16:10 IPS display | Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

16Z90SP-A.AD78A9

Front view
LG gram Pro logo.

Pro. Anytime, anywhere.

Enjoy top-level performance with Intel's latest CPU, advanced graphics, and high refresh rate. Slim, light, and stylish, the LG gram Pro is the ideal tool for high-definition editing work.

LG gram Pro.

LG gram Pro supports pro grade performance. gram Link-connect with various devices-iOS-Android.

*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.

*The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package (sold separately).

Discover more about LG gram Pro

*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.

Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor-evo edition.

Level up to Pro

LG gram offer precise image with IPS LCD and OLED display.

Your Pro studio

High refresh rate supports smooth workflow.

Smooth workflow

LG gram offers Lightness, thinness, and greatness.

Lightness, thinness, greatness

LG gram Link-connect with various devices-iOS-Android.

Get all connected

*The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package (sold separately).

*To download the latest LG gram Link software, visit LG.COM.

Powered like Pro

Intel® Evo™ Edition

Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor

Powered by Intel's latest processor, LG gram facilitates professional-standard graphics work and opens up a world of possibilities for video editing. Whether gaming or working, LG gram takes you to a whole new level.

latest Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor-evo edition.

LPDDR5x

Max 32GB RAM

NVMe (Gen4)

Up to 2TB SSD

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Intel®, the Intel logo, and Intel core are trademarks of the Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

*The above Memory & SSD options (retail prices) may vary depending on country and model.

Process heavyweight work like footage editing and 3D design without lagging - Shown with Adobe Premiere Pro.

Pro’s performance

Every work you start with gram Pro deserves to be completed as a masterpiece. You can generate AI images fast and process heavyweight work like footage editing and 3D design.

Process heavyweight work like footage editing and 3D design without lagging - Shown with Adobe Premiere Pro.

*Adobe product screenshots reprinted with permission from Adobe.

*The above program is not included in the package (sold separately).

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

cooling system.

Stay cool. Stay creative.

Work and play with passion, yet stay cool. Our powerful cooling system keeps your ideas flowing as smoothly as your projects.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Latest Windows OS

LG gram Pro maximizes productivity by stretching every pixel, thanks to the latest Windows OS. It coherently incorporates enhanced security, accessibility, and social features.

Visuals that vibe with everything

LG gram Pro goes beyond just gaming, thanks to the NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 4GB Laptop GPU. It breathes life into your creative projects and entertainment with stunningly smooth visuals.

NVIDIA DLSS

Speed and uncompromised image quality

Ray Tracing

Realistic and immersive graphics

NVIDIA Encoder

Built for Live Streaming

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*DLSS: Deep Learning Super Sampling.

Pro-grade visuals

Immerse yourself in a display that syncs with your creative pulse. LG gram Pro’s IPS display delivers vibrant and smooth visuals, greatly optimized for every stroke of your imagination.

16”
2560x1600

High resolution

IPS
Display

Clear visual

Up to
144Hz

Refresh Rate

16:10
DCI-P3 99%

Wide range

IPS display

Sharp visuals. Sharper ideas.

LG gram Pro enhances your ideas with clarity and your workflow with fluidity, adding precision and depth to every visual.

LG gram offer precise image with IPS LCD display.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

VRR (Various Refresh Rate)

Fluid display, have it the pro way

Experience fluid visuals, optimized to your work and needs. The gram Pro intuitively syncs refresh rates (range of 31Hz~144Hz) with your activities, delivering vivid detail when you’re on a roll and power-saving stillness when you’re not.

LG gram offer precise image with IPS LCD display.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

16:10 High resolution display

Beyond screen, to spectacle

Immerse yourself in a world where colours come alive. LG gram Pro's WQXGA (2560x1600) high-resolution display, transforms your work and play into a visual masterpiece. Also, the 16:10 aspect ratio display allows you to see more content with less scrolling.

16:10 High resolution display shows more display.

*Adobe product screenshots reprinted with permission from Adobe.

*The above program is not included in the package (sold separately).

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

See the full spectrum

Thanks to the wide colour gamut of DCI-P3 99%, you can enjoy vivid details and rich colours.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%. (DCI-P3: The colour standard defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI))

Clearer display. Brighter work and play.*

Whether you're working under bright cafe lights or enjoying the sunshine in your living room, the anti-glare panel on LG gram Pro facilitates clear vision and allows your ideas to shine.

*Based on comparison against previous LG models.

**The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

**The brightness is 400nits (Typ.).

Thin, light, delightful

Experience the power of lightness with LG gram Pro. It balances slim elegance with powerful performance, making it your ideal workstation for work and play.

1,279g

Lightweight

13.0mm

Superslim

*The thickness stated above measures the slimmest part of the product, and the weight is based on the laptop only. Please see the specification for a detailed product description.

*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.

LG gram Pro offers a high-performance and lightweight design.

Carry less. Create more.

Take your world where you want. LG gram Pro supports you with its high-performance and lightweight design, proving that true power can travel in style.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

strong body-durability-military-grade-test.

Military grade

Slim, but strong

You’ll be surprised how our gram thrives under pressure. Its tough endurance is proven by rigorous military standard tests. Designed with finesse, to endure.

*LG gram: MIL-STD-810H standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs December 2023. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810H: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.7 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.7 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.7 – Salt Fog Test; Method 510.7 - Dust; Method 514.8 – Vibration; Method 516.8 Shock (Procedure I – Functional and Procedure Ⅳ - Transit Drop). Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.

*If a consumer runs this experiment and causes damage to the gram, it is not covered under warranty.

*Passing this test does not mean it is suitable for military use.

gram Link

Get all connected

LG gram easily connects as many as 10 devices all at once, even iOS and Android. Share, collaborate, and create by turning your workspace into a concert of technology.

*To work properly, LG gram Link app installation on your mobile devices (iOS and Android) is required.

*To download the latest LG gram Link software, visit LG.COM.

*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.

strong body-durability-military-grade-test.

AI-powered photo organization

You can easily organize your photos using gram Link.

With AI classification technology, photos are automatically categorized by time, location, or 38 different themes. You can also swiftly search for photos using search queries such as date, person, or place.

*To download the latest LG gram Link software, visit LG.COM.

*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.

Multi-device, simple sharing

Photos, videos, and documents fly back and forth from your gram to not just one, but up to ten devices. File sharing gets phenomenal.

Expand your world

Connect with your mobile device for an extended viewing experience.

Control it from gram

The easy control hub for your digital domain. Use gram's touchpad and keys to direct your connected devices. Creativity starts with your gram.

*To work properly, LG gram Link app installation on your mobile devices (iOS and Android) is required.

*The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package (sold separately).

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Dolby Atmos

Immerse your sense

Soundscapes come alive. Dolby Atmos technology envelops you in a lush, expansive, 360-degree auditory adventure.

Dolby Atmos-360 degree-surround audio.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

Stay unplugged

Unleashed mobility. The 90Wh high-capacity battery powers prolonged productivity and play.

Our AI Smart Assistant traces and alerts your power consumption status in advance, allowing extended battery life.

high-capacity battery.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on the model, settings, and user environments.

Your shade, your style

Define your look. Choose from black and white. Make your gram a reflection of you.

LG gram Pro offers black and white color.

Easy connectivity

Ports for optimal performance

Connect with gram +view, high-speed storage, bigger monitors, or cutting-edge devices. So many ports make a plug-and-play paradise of greater productivity and endless entertainment.

HDMI, USB 4 Type-C (Thunderbolt™ 4), HP/MIC, USB 3.2.

*USB Type-C™ (USB 4 Gen 3x2, Thunderbolt™), USB Type-A (USB 3.2 Gen 2x1).

*USB Type-C™ and USB-C™ are trademarks of USB Implementers Forum.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Print

Key Spec

Size (Inch)

16inch

Processor

Intel® Core™ Ultra7 155H

Memory

32GB (LPDDR5X Max 6400MHz, Dual Channel)

SSD

Dual SSD (M.2) NVMe PCIe Gen 4 : 1TB

weight(kg)

1.12

Resolution

WQXGA+ (2880 x 1800) OLED

Graphic

NVIDIA RTX3050 with GDDR6 4GB

Color gamut

DCI-P3 100% (Typical)

Operating System

Windows 11 Advanced

Dimension(inch)

14.08 x 9.9 x 0.51~0.56

All Spec

INFO

Product Category

gram Pro

DESIGN

Color

Black

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

16inch

Size (cm)

40.6cm

Resolution

WQXGA+ (2880 x 1800) OLED

Panel Type

OLED

Ratio

16:10

Brightness

400nit

Color gamut

DCI-P3 100% (Typical)

Contrast

OLED : 100,000:1 (Typical)

Pol

Glare

Refresh Rate

48~120Hz VRR

Response Time

0.2ms (Typ)

SYSTEM

Graphic

NVIDIA RTX3050 with GDDR6 4GB

Memory

32GB (LPDDR5X Max 6400MHz, Dual Channel)

Operating System

Windows 11 Advanced

Processor

Intel® Core™ Ultra7 155H

STORAGE

SSD

Dual SSD (M.2) NVMe PCIe Gen 4 : 1TB

CONNECTIVITY

BT

BT 5.3

Webcam

FHD Webcam + IR Camera with Webcam & Dual Mic.

Wireless

Intel WiFi-6E AX211 (WiFi 6E, 2x2, BT Combo)

POWER

AC Adapter

90W (3pole) with external C-to-C cable ( 5A cable ) and extra AC power cord

BATTERY

Battery

90Wh Li-Ion

SOUND

Audio

HD Audio with Dolby Atmos

Speaker

Stereo Speaker (3.0W x2)
Smart AMP (MAX 5W)

THERMAL

Thermal

Mega dual cooling system

DIMENSION / WEIGHT

Dimension(mm)

357.7 x 251.6 x 13.0 ~ 14.4

Dimension(inch)

14.08 x 9.9 x 0.51~0.56

weight(kg)

1.12

weight(lb)

2.82

Shipping Dimension(mm)

475 x 290 x 60

Shipping Dimension(inch)

18.7 x 11.4 x 2.4

Shipping weight(kg)

2.15

Shipping weight(lb)

4.7 

PRE-INSTALLED SW

Dolby Atmos

Yes

Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite

Yes

Intel® Unision

Yes

LG Display Extension

Yes

LG Glance by Mirametrix®

Yes

LG PC Manuals

Yes

LG Security Guard

Yes

LG Update & Recovery

Yes

McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)

Yes

Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)

Yes

PCmover Professional

Yes

