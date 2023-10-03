About Cookies on This Site

LG gram 16” 16:10 WQXGA IPS Laptop, Windows 11 Home, Intel® 13th Gen Core® i7 Evo™ Platform, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Black

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

Front view
A man is walking with an LG gram.

Start Light with
LG gram

*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.

LG gram offers all features including light-weight as ever.

All This, Light as Ever

16" Screen & 1,190g

Lightweight with Uncompromising 16" Screen

16-inch LG gram is newly engineered to increase your productivity with a 16:10 professional display, productivity-enhancing design and powerful processors, while remaining faithful to its lightweight body. So, you can get heavy work done anytime, anywhere.
16"

Large Screen

1,190g

Ultra-Lightweight Body

Front view of LG gram with the cover closed

16:10 IPS Display with DCI-P3 99%

Professional Display

Professional Display

16:10 Large Screen

16:10 screen is designed for your productivity offering a full grasp of more information on a page.

16:10 Large Screen

16:10 Large Screen

11% more screen real estate compared to 16:9 ratio.

16:10 Large Screen

16:10 Large Screen

The 4-way slim bezel provides an immersive experience.

WQXGA (2560x1600) High Resolution

WQXGA (2560x1600) display provides clear and vivid colour, featuring twice the resolution of Full HD. So it enables you to perform tasks efficiently – such as typing, retouching or even coding.
Comparison of Full HD 1920x1080 resolution, and WQXGA 2560x1600 resolution

DCI-P3 99% (Typ.) Wide Colour Gamut*

The new LG gram accurately represents your creative ideas and the colours you intended, thanks to the industry-standard DCI-P3 99% (Typ.) that delivers a wide range of colour gamut.
DCI-P3 99% Typical delivering the Wide Colour Gamut

*DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%.

The compact bnody of gram is for mobility and productivity.
Compact Size

Slim Design for Your Productivity

16ZB90R features a slim design with 4-way slim bezels and a compact body for mobility and productivity. Its minimalist straight-lined design with the hidden hinge, reducing distraction, can help you to raise your focused immersion.

Accurate and Comfortable Keyboard

Redesigned keyboard for extended comfort and efficiency, delivering a satisfying typing experience.

Expanded Keycaps

Extra big and flat keycaps enable seamless typing, reducing typos.

Enhanced Key Stroke

Elevated key stroke from 1.5mm to 1.65mm, compared to older models helps relive fatigue in your hands.

Widened Touch Pad

The widened touchpad compared to the previous LG gram helps you to control comfortably even without using a mouse.

13th Generation Intel® Core™ Processors

The powerful performance of intel powered by the 13th Gen Intel® Core™ processor is more robust than its predecessors. Meet all your intensive demands from gaming to creating.

It shows the Intel® Core™ chip.

Adopted Latest Windows OS

Redesigned with the notion of flexibility and ease of use in mind. Optimizes screen space and improves productivity with upgraded security, accessibility, and social features.

It shows the Windows11 logo and background image.

It shows the scene that users works or watch video from daytime to night time.
80Wh Battery

All-day Battery Life

16-inch LG gram offers 80Wh battery with high capacity. So, it facilitates your seamless performance from anywhere during your working hours.

*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilized and power management settings.
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.

Thunderbolt™ 4

Transfer, Charge and Display at Once

Thunderbolt™ 4 lets you enjoy up to 5K display connection to only one Thunderbolt port with stability, scalability and security. Plus, 16ZB90R boosts productivity, offering external device charging, next-generation interface support, and USB4 compatibility.

Thunderbolt™ 4 enables data transfer, charging and connceting to other display at once.

pictogram-data-speed

Data Transfer Up to 40 Gb/s

pictogram-power-delivery

Power Delivery**

display

Up to 5K Display

*The above features may not function properly depending on the cable that the user is using.
*Thunderbolt™ cable is not included in the package.
**Power delivery up to 15W from LG gram to the connected device.
**If not using the charger in the package, the external device that outputs at least 10W is required to charge LG gram.

LG Glance by Mirametrix®

Attention Sensing

LG’s advanced face, eye, and gaze sensing boosts security and creates intuitive devices.

Privacy Guard & Alert

Hands Free Smart Pointer

Digital Wellness

Privacy Guard & Alert

Protects your privacy by automatically locking your gram or blurring the screen when you leave your laptop or others see your screen.

Screen Control by Gaze Tracking

Tracks your gaze and moves the mouse pointer accordingly or transfer active content to the screen you’re working on.

LG gram Cares for Wellness

Alerts you when you make a bad posture as well as when you continually work on for a long time.

For Videoconferencing

It makes not only audiences can see your presentation and material at a same time but also offers convenient functionalities such as auto mute, mute warning and virtual camera.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The model image in the video and the feature cards might be different from the actual model.

Improved Usability

Easy and Smart Convenience

All-In-One Power Button

Power and Security at Your Fingertips

Simply touch the power button to power your gram and login at once.

In & Out Charging

Universal Charging Standard

With USB-C™ power delivery technology, you can power up a gram, while charging connected device simultaneously.
MIL-STD-810H

Proven Durability

LG gram even passed MIL-STD-810H military durability testing. Built from lightweight yet durable materials, it is as strong as it is portable.

*LG gram: MIL-STD-810 standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs December 2022. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810H: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.7 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.7 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.7 – Salt Fog Test; Method 510.7 - Dust; Method 514.8 – Vibration; Method 516.8 Shock (Procedure II) – Transportation Shock. Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.

Print

All Spec

INFO

Product Category

gram

Colour

Obsidian Black

SYSTEM

Processor

13th Gen Intel® Core™﻿ Processor
i7-1360P (12 Cores: 4P + 8E, P: 2.2 up to 5.0 GHz / E: 1.6 up to 3.7 GHz), Intel Smart Cache 18 MB

Operating System

Windows 11 Home

Graphic

Intel Iris Xe Graphics

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

16 Inch

Resolution

WQXGA (2560 x 1600)

Aspect Ratio

16:10

Panel Type

IPS Non Touch

Pol

Anti-Glare

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Colour gamut

DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)

STORAGE

Memory

16GB LPDDR4x (Dual Channel, 4266MHz)

SSD

1TB NVMe Gen 4 Low M.2(2280)
Dual SSD slots

CONNECTIVITY

WLAN

Intel® Wireless-AX211
(802.11ax, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)

BT

BT 5.1

Webcam

HD Webcam with Dual Mic.

Audio

HD Audio with Dolby Atmos

Speaker

Stereo Speaker 1.5W x 2

INPUT DEVICE

Keyboard

Full Size Backlit Keyboard
English/French Bilingual

PORTS/CONNECTION

HP-Out

4Pole Headset, US type

USB Type A

USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x2)

USB Type C

USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)

Thunderbolt 4

Yes

HDMI

Yes

DC-in

Charged via USB-C

BATTERY

Battery

80Wh Li-Ion (iGPU)

Battery HoursMobile Mark® 2018(Up to x hours)

14.5 hr

FEATURES

LG Glance by Mirametrix®

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

Intel® Unision

Yes

DIMENSION/WEIGHT

Dimension(mm)

355.9 x 243.4 x 16.8 mm

Dimension(inch)

14.01 x 9.58 x 0.66"

weight(kg)

1.19kg

weight(lb)

2.62 lbs

Shipping Dimension(mm)

469 x 291 x 60 mm

Shipping Dimension(inch)

18.5 x 11.5 x 2.4"

Shipping weight(kg)

2.15kg

Shipping weight(lb)

4.7lbs

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 year parts and labour

