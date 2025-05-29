LG gram +view 17” | Lightweight portable monitor | WQXGA 16:10 Anti-glare IPS display

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The laptop is sold separately.

*This product is a portable monitor of which power is driven by a connected laptop battery. It doesn't support the built-in battery.

*The gram +view does not have a built-in battery. It must be powered by a connected device via a USB-C to C connection or a PD charger.

*A PD charger is sold separately and is not included with the product.

*If the device is connected via a USB-C port, it must support DisplayPort Alternate Mode (DP Alt Mode) and Power Delivery (USB PD) above 7.5W (5V/1.5A).