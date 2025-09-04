We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
7.3 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity Rear Control Electric ENERGY STAR® Dryer with Sensor Dry
Key Features
- Built-in sensor detects moisture and auto adjusts drying time to save energy. ENERGY STAR® Certified.
- 7.3 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity means you have even more room to do laundry in fewer loads.
- FlowSense® Duct Clogged Indicator
- Dial-A-Cycle® control knob with LED Display Electronic Control Panel
- LG Smart Diagnosis Dryer
- Reversible Door, LP Conversion Kit & Side Venting Kit available
Eliminate the Guesswork with Sensor Dry
FlowSense® Duct Clogging Indicator
Here to help
Reversible Door for Installation Options
ENERGY STAR® Certified
Key Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH - Body Color
Onyx Black
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
27 x 44 1/2 x 29 1/2
FEATURES - DUAL Inverter HeatPump
No
FEATURES - Auto Cleaning Condenser
No
FEATURES - Heat Source Type
Electric Heater
FEATURES - Reversible Door
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY - Smart Pairing
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
All Spec
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Download Cycle
No
Smart Pairing
No
Energy Monitoring
No
Proactive Customer Care
No
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
No
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
Voice Control (3rd party device)
No
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
Dry Mode
No
Air Dry
Yes
Condenser Care
No
Control Lock
Yes
Damp Dry Signal
No
Drum Care
No
Drum Light
No
Dry Level
3 Levels
Dry Time
Yes
Easy Iron
No
Energy Saver
Yes
Less Time
No
More Time
No
Rack Dry
No
Reduce Static
No
Remote Start
No
Signal(Sound)
No
Silent Dry
No
Steam
No
Temp.
3 Levels
Wi-Fi
No
Wrinkle Care
No
BAR CODE
Bar Code
195174135846
CAPACITY
Capacity(cu.ft)
7.3
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Display Type
Dial-A-Cycle™ & Electronic Control Panel with LED Indicator
Delay Timer
No
Door Lock Indication
No
Timer Display
No
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
29 1/2 x 47 1/4 x 31 1/2
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
27 x 44 1/2 x 29 1/2
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)
50 1/4
Weight include packing (lbs)
121.25
Weight (lbs)
111.3
ENERGY
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
Yes
CEF
3.94
ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient
Yes
FEATURES
Type
Vented Dryer
3 Minute Installation Check
Yes
6 Motion DD
No
ADA Compliant
No
AI DD
No
AI Sensor Dry
No
Auto Cleaning Condenser
No
Auto Restart
No
Drum Light
No
DUAL Inverter HeatPump
No
Dual Lint Filter
No
EasyLoad Door
No
Embossing Inner Drum
No
Empty Water Indicator
No
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
FlowSense Duct Clogging Indicator
Yes
Heat Source Type
Electric Heater
Inverter DirectDrive
No
Inverter Motor
No
Leveling Legs
Yes
LoadSense
No
NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum (drum side)
No
Reversible Door
Yes
Sensor Dry
Yes
SteamFresh
No
TrueSteam
No
TurboSteam
No
Venting Option
3 Way Venting
MATERIAL & FINISH
Body Color
Onyx Black
Door Type
Opaque
Drum Back
Painted Steel
Drum Side
Alcosta
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
Matching Pedestal
NA
POWER SOURCE
Electrical Requirements
115/230V, 60Hz, 24A
PROGRAMS
AI Dry
No
Activewear(Sportswear)
No
Air Dry
Yes
Antibacterial
No
Bedding
No
Bedding Refresh
No
Condenser Care
No
Delicates
Yes
Downloaded
No
Down Jacket Refresh
No
Drum Care
No
Easy Ironing
No
Freshen Up
No
Heated Dry
No
Heavy Duty
Yes
Jumbo Dry
No
Normal
Yes
Outerwear Refresh
No
Perm. Press
Yes
Power Dry
No
Quick 40
No
Quick Dry (Speed Dry)
No
Rack Dry
No
Rainy Days
No
Silent Dry
No
Small Load
No
Steam Fresh
No
Steam Sanitary
No
Super Dry
No
Towels
No
Wrinkle Prevention
No
What people are saying
FAQ
Do LG tumble dryers require additional vent installation?
LG's condenser dryers are ventless and can be installed anywhere without space constraints.
What should I consider when buying a tumble dryer?
When selecting a tumble dryer, consider capacity, energy efficiency, and drying technology. LG dryers feature Sensor Dry technology to optimise drying times based on moisture levels, ensuring perfect results while conserving energy. LG's heat pump technology provides greater energy efficiency than conventional vented dyers, using less energy with every load.
With LG ThinQ™ technology, you can remotely control your LG dryer, making laundry management more convenient. LG's sleek designs integrate seamlessly into any laundry space, enhancing both functionality and style.
What is heat pump dryer?
A heat pump tumble dryer operates by recycling warm air within the drum, meaning it uses less energy and is gentler on your clothes. Here’s how it works:
1. Heating the air: The heat pump heats the air and sends it into the drum to absorb moisture from your clothes.
2. Condensation: The moist air is then cooled in an evaporator, where the water is condensed and collected in a tank or drained away.
3. Recycling air: The cool, dry air is reheated and sent back into the drum to continue drying your clothes.
What tumble dryers are energy efficient?
Heat pump tumble dryers are widely regarded as energy-efficient dryers. Specially, LG heat pump tumble dryers are designed with energy efficiency in mind. LG’s Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ technology further reduces energy consumption, offering substantial savings compared to conventional models. This makes LG dryers a good choice, lowering your electricity bills while delivering outstanding drying performance.
