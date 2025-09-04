7.3 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity Rear Control Electric ENERGY STAR® Dryer with Sensor Dry

A heat pump tumble dryer operates by recycling warm air within the drum, meaning it uses less energy and is gentler on your clothes. Here’s how it works:

1. Heating the air: The heat pump heats the air and sends it into the drum to absorb moisture from your clothes.

2. Condensation: The moist air is then cooled in an evaporator, where the water is condensed and collected in a tank or drained away.

3. Recycling air: The cool, dry air is reheated and sent back into the drum to continue drying your clothes.