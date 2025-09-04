About Cookies on This Site

7.3 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity Rear Control Electric ENERGY STAR® Dryer with Sensor Dry

7.3 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity Rear Control Electric ENERGY STAR® Dryer with Sensor Dry

DLE6100X
Front view of 7.3 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity Rear Control Electric ENERGY STAR®Dryer with Sensor Dry (DLE6100X)
front open view
drum view
drum detailed view
buttons view
top view
left side view
left side open view
right prospective view
side view
side view
Key Features

  • Built-in sensor detects moisture and auto adjusts drying time to save energy. ENERGY STAR® Certified.
  • 7.3 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity means you have even more room to do laundry in fewer loads.
  • FlowSense® Duct Clogged Indicator
  • Dial-A-Cycle® control knob with LED Display Electronic Control Panel
  • LG Smart Diagnosis Dryer
  • Reversible Door, LP Conversion Kit & Side Venting Kit available
More

Eliminate the Guesswork with Sensor Dry

A built-in sensor detects moisture & adjusts drying time - saving energy with less wear & tear.

FlowSense® Duct Clogging Indicator

Know when it's time to clean the ducts to ensure great drying & lower utility bills.

Here to help

Smart Diagnosis helps the service center diagnose problems¹ over the phone, or with the ThinQ app on your smartphone², helping you minimize inconvenient service calls.

Reversible Door for Installation Options

When space is tight, the reversible door can go from right swing to left to fit almost any space.

ENERGY STAR® Certified

Print

Key Spec

  • MATERIAL & FINISH - Body Color

    Onyx Black

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

    27 x 44 1/2 x 29 1/2

  • FEATURES - DUAL Inverter HeatPump

    No

  • FEATURES - Auto Cleaning Condenser

    No

  • FEATURES - Heat Source Type

    Electric Heater

  • FEATURES - Reversible Door

    Yes

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - Smart Pairing

    No

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

All Spec

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Download Cycle

    No

  • Smart Pairing

    No

  • Energy Monitoring

    No

  • Proactive Customer Care

    No

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    No

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Voice Control (3rd party device)

    No

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Dry Mode

    No

  • Air Dry

    Yes

  • Condenser Care

    No

  • Control Lock

    Yes

  • Damp Dry Signal

    No

  • Drum Care

    No

  • Drum Light

    No

  • Dry Level

    3 Levels

  • Dry Time

    Yes

  • Easy Iron

    No

  • Energy Saver

    Yes

  • Less Time

    No

  • More Time

    No

  • Rack Dry

    No

  • Reduce Static

    No

  • Remote Start

    No

  • Signal(Sound)

    No

  • Silent Dry

    No

  • Steam

    No

  • Temp.

    3 Levels

  • Wi-Fi

    No

  • Wrinkle Care

    No

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    195174135846

CAPACITY

  • Capacity(cu.ft)

    7.3

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    Dial-A-Cycle™ & Electronic Control Panel with LED Indicator

  • Delay Timer

    No

  • Door Lock Indication

    No

  • Timer Display

    No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

    29 1/2 x 47 1/4 x 31 1/2

  • Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

    27 x 44 1/2 x 29 1/2

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)

    50 1/4

  • Weight include packing (lbs)

    121.25

  • Weight (lbs)

    111.3

ENERGY

  • ENERGY STAR® Qualified

    Yes

  • CEF

    3.94

  • ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient

    Yes

FEATURES

  • Type

    Vented Dryer

  • 3 Minute Installation Check

    Yes

  • 6 Motion DD

    No

  • ADA Compliant

    No

  • AI DD

    No

  • AI Sensor Dry

    No

  • Auto Cleaning Condenser

    No

  • Auto Restart

    No

  • Drum Light

    No

  • DUAL Inverter HeatPump

    No

  • Dual Lint Filter

    No

  • EasyLoad Door

    No

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    No

  • Empty Water Indicator

    No

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • FlowSense Duct Clogging Indicator

    Yes

  • Heat Source Type

    Electric Heater

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    No

  • Inverter Motor

    No

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    No

  • NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum (drum side)

    No

  • Reversible Door

    Yes

  • Sensor Dry

    Yes

  • SteamFresh

    No

  • TrueSteam

    No

  • TurboSteam

    No

  • Venting Option

    3 Way Venting

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Onyx Black

  • Door Type

    Opaque

  • Drum Back

    Painted Steel

  • Drum Side

    Alcosta

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • Matching Pedestal

    NA

POWER SOURCE

  • Electrical Requirements

    115/230V, 60Hz, 24A

PROGRAMS

  • AI Dry

    No

  • Activewear(Sportswear)

    No

  • Air Dry

    Yes

  • Antibacterial

    No

  • Bedding

    No

  • Bedding Refresh

    No

  • Condenser Care

    No

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Downloaded

    No

  • Down Jacket Refresh

    No

  • Drum Care

    No

  • Easy Ironing

    No

  • Freshen Up

    No

  • Heated Dry

    No

  • Heavy Duty

    Yes

  • Jumbo Dry

    No

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Outerwear Refresh

    No

  • Perm. Press

    Yes

  • Power Dry

    No

  • Quick 40

    No

  • Quick Dry (Speed Dry)

    No

  • Rack Dry

    No

  • Rainy Days

    No

  • Silent Dry

    No

  • Small Load

    No

  • Steam Fresh

    No

  • Steam Sanitary

    No

  • Super Dry

    No

  • Towels

    No

  • Wrinkle Prevention

    No

What people are saying

FAQ

Do LG tumble dryers require additional vent installation?

LG's condenser dryers are ventless and can be installed anywhere without space constraints.

What should I consider when buying a tumble dryer?

When selecting a tumble dryer, consider capacity, energy efficiency, and drying technology. LG dryers feature Sensor Dry technology to optimise drying times based on moisture levels, ensuring perfect results while conserving energy. LG's heat pump technology provides greater energy efficiency than conventional vented dyers, using less energy with every load.

With LG ThinQ™ technology, you can remotely control your LG dryer, making laundry management more convenient. LG's sleek designs integrate seamlessly into any laundry space, enhancing both functionality and style.

What is heat pump dryer?

A heat pump tumble dryer operates by recycling warm air within the drum, meaning it uses less energy and is gentler on your clothes. Here’s how it works:

 

1. Heating the air: The heat pump heats the air and sends it into the drum to absorb moisture from your clothes.

 

2. Condensation: The moist air is then cooled in an evaporator, where the water is condensed and collected in a tank or drained away.

 

3. Recycling air: The cool, dry air is reheated and sent back into the drum to continue drying your clothes.

What tumble dryers are energy efficient?

Heat pump tumble dryers are widely regarded as energy-efficient dryers. Specially, LG heat pump tumble dryers are designed with energy efficiency in mind. LG’s Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ technology further reduces energy consumption, offering substantial savings compared to conventional models. This makes LG dryers a good choice, lowering your electricity bills while delivering outstanding drying performance.

