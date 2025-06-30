Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
7.8 cu.ft 6-Motion DirectDrive® Dryer with Heat Pump

Features

Gallery

Specs

Where to Buy

Support

7.8 cu.ft 6-Motion DirectDrive® Dryer with Heat Pump

7.8 cu.ft 6-Motion DirectDrive® Dryer with Heat Pump

DLHC3602W
  • Front view
  • front open
  • Drum view
  • knob view
  • Knob view
  • Right side open
  • Left side
  • Right side
  • Right side perspective
  • Top view
  • Top perspective
  • Side view
  • Back view
Front view
front open
Drum view
knob view
Knob view
Right side open
Left side
Right side
Right side perspective
Top view
Top perspective
Side view
Back view

Key Features

  • LG's Exclusive DirectDrive® Dryer
  • Greatest Energy Savings
  • 7.8 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity
  • ThinQ® WiFi
  • SmartDiagnosis™
More

LG's Exclusive DirectDrive® Dryer

When it comes to powerful, reliable performance, there’s just no comparison. Featuring LG's exclusive Direct Drive® dryer, this ventless dryer provides even drying performance and precise tumbling motions that are extra kind to delicates. You’ll enjoy quiet operation and greater energy efficiency than belt-driven motors —no belts, no pulleys, no worries. What else can you count on? The peace of mind of a 10-year limited warranty.

Greatest Energy Savings

LG's Dual Inverter HeatPump™ technology uses up to 65% less energy to dry every load.* Not only does this ENERGY STAR® certified dryer feature LG’s most energy efficient ventless drying system, the low temperatures are easier on clothes and can help them look their best for longer. And with no need for venting, this dryer is easy to install and is virtually maintenance free.

*When compared with conventional vented dryer DLE3400, based on Intertek testing in normal cycle with Energy Saver option, 8.45 lb. DOE load with 57.5% initial moisture content  (September 2023).

7.8 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity 

Spend Less Time on Laundry with More Room for Clothes

This mega capacity dryer is among the largest front load ventless unit in its class* to fit more clothes in every load and help you power through laundry day in less time.

*Based on manufacturers' published specs of front load ventless heat pump dryer with a width of 27 inches or less (January 2024)

ThinQ® WiFi

Think you can’t do laundry on the go? Think Again. Expand the limits of your laundry room with the ThinQ® app. Remote start your dryer, select a cycle, monitor energy consumption, receive maintenance tips, start or stop the cycle and get notifications about when your laundry will be done, all from your smartphone. 

SmartDiagnosis™

Troubleshoot issues 24/7 through SmartDiagnosis™

In the event of a problem, your phone will identify error codes that will help LG customer service assist you. LG SmartDiagnosis™ System allows you to directly report an issue to the service center so it can be resolved quickly - providing comfort and reliability.

Print

Key Spec

  • Body Color

    White

  • Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

    27 x 39 x 32 1/4

  • DUAL Inverter HeatPump

    Yes

  • Auto Cleaning Condenser

    Yes

  • Heat Source Type

    Heat Pump Electric

  • Reversible Door

    No

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Proactive Customer Care

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Voice Control (3rd party device)

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Dry Mode

    Yes

  • Air Dry

    No

  • Condenser Care

    Yes

  • Control Lock

    Yes

  • Custom PGM

    No

  • Damp Dry Signal

    Yes

  • Drum Care

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Dry Level

    5 Levels

  • Dry Time

    Yes

  • Easy Iron

    No

  • Energy Saver

    Yes

  • Less Time

    Yes

  • More Time

    Yes

  • Rack Dry

    No

  • Reduce Static

    No

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Signal(Sound)

    Yes

  • Silent Dry

    No

  • Steam

    No

  • Temp.

    No

  • Time Dry

    No

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Wrinkle Care

    Yes

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    195174124291

CAPACITY

  • Capacity(cu.ft)

    7.8

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    Dial+Touch+Hard Buttons & LED Display

  • Delay Timer

    No

  • Door Lock Indication

    No

  • Timer Display

    18:88

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

    29 9/16 x 42 3/4 x 33 9/16

  • Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

    27 x 39 x 32 1/4

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)

    52 3/4

  • Weight include packing (lbs)

    176.5

  • Weight (lbs)

    165.0

ENERGY

  • ENERGY STAR® Qualified

    Yes

  • CEF

    9.3

  • ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient

    Yes

FEATURES

  • Type

    Condenser Dryer (Ventless)

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • ADA Compliant

    Yes

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • AI Sensor Dry

    Yes

  • Auto Cleaning Condenser

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    No

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • DUAL Inverter HeatPump

    Yes

  • Dual Lint Filter

    Yes

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Empty Water Indicator

    No

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Heat Source Type

    Heat Pump Electric

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • Inverter Motor

    Yes

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum (drum side)

    Yes

  • Reversible Door

    No

  • Sensor Dry

    Yes

  • SteamFresh

    No

  • TrueSteam

    No

  • TurboSteam

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    White

  • Door Type

    Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

  • Drum Back

    Stainless Steel

  • Drum Side

    Stainless Steel

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • Matching Pedestal

    WDP6W

POWER SOURCE

  • Electrical Requirements

    240V, 60Hz, 830W, 24lb / 208V, 60Hz, 820W, 24lb

PROGRAMS

  • AI Dry

    Yes

  • Activewear(Sportswear)

    No

  • Air Dry

    No

  • Antibacterial

    No

  • Bedding

    Yes

  • Bedding Refresh

    No

  • Condenser Care

    No

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Downloaded

    Yes

  • Down Jacket Refresh

    No

  • Drum Care

    No

  • Easy Ironing

    No

  • Freshen Up

    No

  • Heated Dry

    No

  • Heavy Duty

    Yes

  • Jumbo Dry

    No

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Outerwear Refresh

    No

  • Perm. Press

    Yes

  • Power Dry

    Yes

  • Quick 40

    No

  • Quick Dry (Speed Dry)

    No

  • Rack Dry

    No

  • Rainy Days

    No

  • Silent Dry

    Yes

  • Small Load

    Yes

  • Steam Fresh

    No

  • Steam Sanitary

    No

  • Super Dry

    No

  • Towels

    Yes

  • Wrinkle Prevention

    No

What people are saying

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.

Our Picks for You 