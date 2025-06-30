We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
7.8 cu.ft 6-Motion DirectDrive® Dryer with Heat Pump
LG's Exclusive DirectDrive® Dryer
When it comes to powerful, reliable performance, there’s just no comparison. Featuring LG's exclusive Direct Drive® dryer, this ventless dryer provides even drying performance and precise tumbling motions that are extra kind to delicates. You’ll enjoy quiet operation and greater energy efficiency than belt-driven motors —no belts, no pulleys, no worries. What else can you count on? The peace of mind of a 10-year limited warranty.
Greatest Energy Savings
LG's Dual Inverter HeatPump™ technology uses up to 65% less energy to dry every load.* Not only does this ENERGY STAR® certified dryer feature LG’s most energy efficient ventless drying system, the low temperatures are easier on clothes and can help them look their best for longer. And with no need for venting, this dryer is easy to install and is virtually maintenance free.
*When compared with conventional vented dryer DLE3400, based on Intertek testing in normal cycle with Energy Saver option, 8.45 lb. DOE load with 57.5% initial moisture content (September 2023).
7.8 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity
Spend Less Time on Laundry with More Room for Clothes
This mega capacity dryer is among the largest front load ventless unit in its class* to fit more clothes in every load and help you power through laundry day in less time.
*Based on manufacturers' published specs of front load ventless heat pump dryer with a width of 27 inches or less (January 2024)
ThinQ® WiFi
Think you can’t do laundry on the go? Think Again. Expand the limits of your laundry room with the ThinQ® app. Remote start your dryer, select a cycle, monitor energy consumption, receive maintenance tips, start or stop the cycle and get notifications about when your laundry will be done, all from your smartphone.
SmartDiagnosis™
Troubleshoot issues 24/7 through SmartDiagnosis™
In the event of a problem, your phone will identify error codes that will help LG customer service assist you. LG SmartDiagnosis™ System allows you to directly report an issue to the service center so it can be resolved quickly - providing comfort and reliability.
Key Spec
Body Color
White
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
27 x 39 x 32 1/4
DUAL Inverter HeatPump
Yes
Auto Cleaning Condenser
Yes
Heat Source Type
Heat Pump Electric
Reversible Door
No
Smart Pairing
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Download Cycle
Yes
Smart Pairing
Yes
Energy Monitoring
Yes
Proactive Customer Care
Yes
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
Voice Control (3rd party device)
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
Dry Mode
Yes
Air Dry
No
Condenser Care
Yes
Control Lock
Yes
Custom PGM
No
Damp Dry Signal
Yes
Drum Care
Yes
Drum Light
Yes
Dry Level
5 Levels
Dry Time
Yes
Easy Iron
No
Energy Saver
Yes
Less Time
Yes
More Time
Yes
Rack Dry
No
Reduce Static
No
Remote Start
Yes
Signal(Sound)
Yes
Silent Dry
No
Steam
No
Temp.
No
Time Dry
No
Wi-Fi
Yes
Wrinkle Care
Yes
BAR CODE
Bar Code
195174124291
CAPACITY
Capacity(cu.ft)
7.8
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Display Type
Dial+Touch+Hard Buttons & LED Display
Delay Timer
No
Door Lock Indication
No
Timer Display
18:88
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
29 9/16 x 42 3/4 x 33 9/16
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
27 x 39 x 32 1/4
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)
52 3/4
Weight include packing (lbs)
176.5
Weight (lbs)
165.0
ENERGY
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
Yes
CEF
9.3
ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient
Yes
FEATURES
Type
Condenser Dryer (Ventless)
6 Motion DD
Yes
ADA Compliant
Yes
AI DD
Yes
AI Sensor Dry
Yes
Auto Cleaning Condenser
Yes
Auto Restart
No
Drum Light
Yes
DUAL Inverter HeatPump
Yes
Dual Lint Filter
Yes
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
Empty Water Indicator
No
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
Heat Source Type
Heat Pump Electric
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
Inverter Motor
Yes
Leveling Legs
Yes
LoadSense
Yes
NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum (drum side)
Yes
Reversible Door
No
Sensor Dry
Yes
SteamFresh
No
TrueSteam
No
TurboSteam
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
Body Color
White
Door Type
Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover
Drum Back
Stainless Steel
Drum Side
Stainless Steel
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
Matching Pedestal
WDP6W
POWER SOURCE
Electrical Requirements
240V, 60Hz, 830W, 24lb / 208V, 60Hz, 820W, 24lb
PROGRAMS
AI Dry
Yes
Activewear(Sportswear)
No
Air Dry
No
Antibacterial
No
Bedding
Yes
Bedding Refresh
No
Condenser Care
No
Delicates
Yes
Downloaded
Yes
Down Jacket Refresh
No
Drum Care
No
Easy Ironing
No
Freshen Up
No
Heated Dry
No
Heavy Duty
Yes
Jumbo Dry
No
Normal
Yes
Outerwear Refresh
No
Perm. Press
Yes
Power Dry
Yes
Quick 40
No
Quick Dry (Speed Dry)
No
Rack Dry
No
Rainy Days
No
Silent Dry
Yes
Small Load
Yes
Steam Fresh
No
Steam Sanitary
No
Super Dry
No
Towels
Yes
Wrinkle Prevention
No
