7.8 cu.ft 6-Motion DirectDrive® Dryer with Heat Pump

DLHC6702B

DLHC6702B

7.8 cu.ft 6-Motion DirectDrive® Dryer with Heat Pump

front view

LG's Exclusive DirectDrive(R) Heat Pump Dryer

Introducing LG's exclusive DUAL Inverter DirectDrive(R) Heat Pump Dryer with 6 motion technology. 6 motion technology effectively dry fabrics by using 6 different dry motions, optimized for each fabric type, delivering a powerful drying performance that is gentle on clothes.

Greatest Energy Savings

When it comes to powerful, reliable and efficient performance, there’s just no comparison. With LG’s DUAL Inverter HeatPump™ technology, you’ll enjoy quiet operation and the greatest energy efficiency of any washer/dryer combo available—using up to 60% less energy with every load.* No wonder this combo was recognized as the Most Efficient of ENERGY STAR® 2024. 

*Up to 60% less energy compared to similarly-sized vented LG dryers. The industry's most energy efficient combo based on EnergyStar.gov (November 2023). 

Built-in Intelligence Takes Out The Guesswork

AI technology can select optimal wash motions and settings. Washer can auto-select a compatible drying cycle*.

*Both washer and dryer need to be registered in LG ThinQ® app and connected to wi-fi to set up Smart Pairing feature.

Go Big To Save Time And Get More Done

Free up your day—fit more clothes in every load with 7.8 cu. ft. of dryer space. Running fewer loads saves energy and money on your utility bill.

Digital Dial Control with LCD Display

Sleek LCD controls give you more of what you need with every turn and easy access to more than 20 cycles.

ThinQ®

Think you can’t do laundry on the go? Think Again. Expand the limits of your laundry room with the ThinQ® app. Remote start your dryer, select a cycle, monitor energy consumption, receive maintenance tips, start or stop the cycle and get notifications about when your laundry will be done, all from your smartphone. Go Big To Save Time And Get More Done
Key Spec

  • Body Color

    Black Steel

  • Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

    27 x 39 x 32 1/4

  • DUAL Inverter HeatPump

    Yes

  • Auto Cleaning Condenser

    Yes

  • Heat Source Type

    Heat Pump Electric

  • Reversible Door

    No

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Proactive Customer Care

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Voice Control (3rd party device)

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Dry Mode

    Yes

  • Air Dry

    Yes

  • Condenser Care

    Yes

  • Control Lock

    Yes

  • Custom PGM

    Yes

  • Damp Dry Signal

    Yes

  • Drum Care

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Dry Level

    5 Levels

  • Easy Iron

    No

  • Energy Saver

    No

  • Less Time

    No

  • More Time

    No

  • Rack Dry

    Yes

  • Reduce Static

    No

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Signal(Sound)

    Yes

  • Silent Dry

    Yes

  • Steam

    No

  • Temp.

    No

  • Time Dry

    Yes

  • TurboSteam

    No

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Wrinkle Care

    Yes

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806096033944

CAPACITY

  • Capacity(cu.ft)

    7.8

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LCD+LED Display

  • Delay Timer

    No

  • Door Lock Indication

    No

  • Timer Display

    LCD

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

    29 9/16 x 42 3/4 x 33 9/16

  • Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

    27 x 39 x 32 1/4

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)

    52 3/4

  • Weight include packing (lbs)

    178.0

  • Weight (lbs)

    166.5

ENERGY

  • ENERGY STAR® Qualified

    Yes

  • CEF

    9.0

  • ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient

    Yes

FEATURES

  • Type

    Condenser Dryer (Ventless)

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • ADA Compliant

    Yes

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • AI Sensor Dry

    Yes

  • Auto Cleaning Condenser

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    No

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • DUAL Inverter HeatPump

    Yes

  • Dual Lint Filter

    Yes

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Heat Source Type

    Heat Pump Electric

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • Inverter Motor

    Yes

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum (drum side)

    Yes

  • Reversible Door

    No

  • Sensor Dry

    Yes

  • SteamFresh

    No

  • TrueSteam

    No

  • TurboSteam

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Black Steel

  • Door Type

    Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

  • Drum Back

    Stainless Steel

  • Drum Side

    Stainless Steel

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • Matching Pedestal

    WDP6B

POWER SOURCE

  • Electrical Requirements

    240V, 60Hz, 830W, 24lb / 208V, 60Hz, 820W, 24lb

PROGRAMS

  • AI Dry

    Yes

  • Activewear(Sportswear)

    Yes

  • Air Dry

    Yes

  • Antibacterial

    No

  • Bedding

    Yes

  • Bedding Refresh

    Yes

  • Condenser Care

    Yes

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Downloaded

    Yes

  • Down Jacket Refresh

    Yes

  • Drum Care

    Yes

  • Easy Ironing

    Yes

  • Freshen Up

    No

  • Heated Dry

    No

  • Heavy Duty

    Yes

  • Jumbo Dry

    No

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Outerwear Refresh

    Yes

  • Perm. Press

    Yes

  • Power Dry

    Yes

  • Quick Dry (Speed Dry)

    No

  • Rack Dry

    Yes

  • Rainy Days

    Yes

  • Silent Dry

    Yes

  • Small Load

    Yes

  • Steam Fresh

    No

  • Steam Sanitary

    No

  • Super Dry

    No

  • Towels

    Yes

  • Wrinkle Prevention

    Yes

front view

DLHC6702B

7.8 cu.ft 6-Motion DirectDrive® Dryer with Heat Pump