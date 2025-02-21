Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
5.2 and 7.4 cu.ft. Ultra Large Capacity Front Load Laundry Pair

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to Buy

Support

5.2 and 7.4 cu.ft. Ultra Large Capacity Front Load Laundry Pair

WD5500V-B

5.2 and 7.4 cu.ft. Ultra Large Capacity Front Load Laundry Pair

()
  • Front view
  • Front view with doors open
  • Combined product in laundry area 1
  • Combined product in laundry area 2
  • Combined product in laundry area 3
  • Combined product in laundry area 4
Front view
Front view with doors open
Combined product in laundry area 1
Combined product in laundry area 2
Combined product in laundry area 3
Combined product in laundry area 4

Key Features

  • Digital Dial Control LCD Display with Touch Button Control Panel
  • AI DD®: AI Fabric and Weight Sensors with Smart Pairing
  • 5.2 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity with TurboWash® 360°
  • LG Sensor Dry Dryer, AI Sensor Dry, and Manual Dry
  • Steam Technology: LG TurboSteam®, LG StreamFresh®, SteamSanitary®
More
Print

All Spec

SUMMARY

Type

Front Load Dryer, Electric

Vent Type

Vented

Matching Washer

WM5500HVA

Steam

Yes

Color

Graphite Steel (V)

On-Door Electronic Control Panel with LED Display

No

LCD Display

Yes

Hard Buttons

No

Dial-A-Cycle®

Yes

Touch Buttons

Yes

Full Touch Electronic Control Panel with LED Display

No

CAPACITY

Capacity

7.4 cu. ft.

DRYER PROGRAMS

No. of Programs

23

Programs (Sensor Dry)

Normal, AI Dry, Bedding, Delicates, Towels, Quick Dry,Timed Dry, Power Dry, Perm.Press, SteamFresh™, Heavy Duty, Air Dry, Steam SanitaryTM, Super Dry, Active Wear, Jeans, Blanket Refresh, Low Temp Dry, Overnight Dry, Easy Ironing, Small Load, Large Load Dry,X Large Load Dry

No. of Options

12

Options

Cycle Optimization, Damp Dry Signal, Wrinkle Care, Control Lock, Wi-Fi, Energy Saver, TurboSteam®, Reduce Static, Remote Start, Drum Light, Signal, Cycle List Edit

Temperature Settings

Very Dry, More Dry, Normal Dry, Less Dry, Damp Dry

Drying Levels

Very Dry, More Dry, Normal Dry, Less Dry, Damp Dry

Dry Mode

No

Manual Dry Times

10 min ~ 100 min (10 min incremental)

FABRIC CARE FEATURES

AI Sensor Dry™

Yes

Sensor Dry

Yes

Precise Temperature Control with Variable Heater

Yes

Precise Temperature Control with Variable Compressor

No

Steam

TurboSteam™

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

3 Minute Installation Check

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

Reversible Door

Yes

FlowSense® Duct Clogging Indicator

Yes

Wrinkle Care Option

Yes

Control Lock

Yes

Venting Option

4 Way Venting

4 Adjustable Legs

Yes

Remaining Time Display/Status Indicator(s)

Yes

THINQ® TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis™ (v3.0)

Yes

WiFi

Yes

NFC Tag On Technology

No

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

Energy Monitoring

Yes

ENERGY

ENERGY STAR® Certified

Yes

CEF

3.94

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

Aluminized Alloy Steel Drum

No

NeveRust® Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Cabinet

Painted Steel

Door

Tempered Glass Door

All Available Colors

Graphite Steel (V)

POWER SOURCE

Ratings

CSA Listed

Electrical Requirements

120/240V, 60Hz, 26A (120/208V, 60Hz, 23A)

Type

Electric

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

Pedestal

WDP6V

DIMENSIONS

Product (WxHxD)

27" x 39" x 29 3/4"

Depth with Door Open

51 3/8"

Carton (WxHxD)

28 7/8" x 43 1/8" x 31 3/8"

Weight (Product)

124.3 lbs

Weight (Carton)

136.5 lbs

Pedestal (WxHxD)

27" x 13 5/8" x 28" (43 7/8" D with door open)

WARRANTY & UPC

Parts & Labour

1 Year

Drum

3 Years

UPC

195174056417

SUMMARY

Print

Dimension (mm)

WM5500HVA
CAPACITY
5.2 cu ft
Dimensions (WxHxD)
27" x 39" x 30 1/4" (55" D with door open)
Steam Technology
Yes
ThinQ®
Yes

All Spec

SUMMARY

Series

LG

Type

Front Load Washer, Electric

Matching Electric Dryer

DLEX5500V

Matching Gas Dryer

DLGX5501V

Color

Graphite Steel (V)

LCD Display

Yes

Touch Buttons

Yes

Dial-A-Cycle®

Yes

CAPACITY

Capacity

5.2 cu.ft.

ENERGY

ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient

Yes

ENERGY STAR® Certified

Yes

CEE Tier

Tier2

IMEF

2.92

IWF

3.0

WASH PROGRAMS

No. of Programs

25

Wash Programs

Normal, AI Wash, Bedding, Delicates, Towels, Quick Wash, Heavy Duty, Allergiene™, Perm.Press, Tub Clean, Bright Whites™, Sanitary, Rinse+Spin, Spin Only, Hand/Wool, Active Wear, Swimwear, Kids Wear, Jeans, Dresses, Color Care, Sweat Stains, Small Load, Large Load, X Large Load

No. of Options

15

Options

TurboWash®, Steam, Fresh Care, Pre-wash, Remote Start, Delay Wash, Wi-Fi, Add Item, Extra Rinse, Control Lock, Drum Light, Cold Wash, Signal, Cycle List Edit, Cycle Optimization

No. of Wash/Rinse Temps

5

Wash/Rinse Temps

Ex. Hot / Hot / Warm / Cold / Tap Cold

No. of Spin Speeds

5

Spin Speeds

Ex. High / High / Medium / Low / No Spin

No. of Water Levels

Load Sensing

No. of Soil Levels

5

FABRIC CARE FEATURES

AI DD™

Yes

TurboWash® 360 Technology:

Yes

Steam Technology

Yes

Allergiene™ Cycle

Yes

Sanitary Cycle

Yes

ColdWash™ Option

Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

Vibration sensing(Cabinet Vibration sensor)

Yes

TrueBalance® Anti-Vibration System

Yes

4 Tray Dispenser

Prewash, Main Wash (with liquid detergent cup), Bleach, Fabric Softener

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

LoadSense

Yes

Control Lock

Yes

Auto Suds Removal

Yes

Leveling Legs

4 Adjustable Legs

Drum Light

Yes

THINQ® TECHNOLOGY

SmartDiagnosis™

Yes

WiFi

Yes

Energy Monitoring

Yes

Tub Clean Coach

Yes

MOTOR & AGITATOR

Motor Type

Inverter Direct Drive Motor

Axis

Horizontal

Max RPM

1300

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

NeveRust® Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Cabinet

Painted Steel (One unit)

Top Plate

Painted Steel

Door / Rim

Glass/STS Silver

Door Cover

Tempered Glass Door

All Available Colors

White (W), Graphite Steel (V)

CERTIFICATION

Asthma Canada

Yes

POWER SOURCE

Ratings

UL Listed

Electrical Requirements

120V, 10 Amps

Type

Electric

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

Pedestal

WDP6V

LG Sidekick™ Pedestal Washer

WD300CV

Stacking Kit

KSTK4

DIMENSIONS

Product (WxHxD)

27" x 39" x 30 1/4"

Depth with Door Open

55"

Carton (WxHxD)

29 1/2" x 42 1/8" x 31 1/2"

Weight (Product/Carton)

200.8 / 214.4 lbs.

Pedestal (WxHxD)

27" x 13 5/8" x 28" (43 7/8" D with door open)

LG Sidekick Pedestal Washer (WxHxD)

27" x 14 1/8" x 30 3/4" (50 1/2 with drawer open)

WARRANTY & UPC

Parts & Labour

1 Year

Direct Drive Motor

10 Years

Drum

3 Years

UPC

195174052976

