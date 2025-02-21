We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
5.2 and 7.4 cu.ft. Ultra Large Capacity Front Load Laundry Pair
Key Features
- Digital Dial Control LCD Display with Touch Button Control Panel
- AI DD®: AI Fabric and Weight Sensors with Smart Pairing
- 5.2 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity with TurboWash® 360°
- LG Sensor Dry Dryer, AI Sensor Dry, and Manual Dry
- Steam Technology: LG TurboSteam®, LG StreamFresh®, SteamSanitary®
-
7.4 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity Smart Front Load Electric Energy Star Dryer with Sensor Dry & Steam Technology
-
5.2 cu. ft. Capacity Smart Front Load Energy Star Washer with TurboWash® 360° and AI DD® Built-In Intelligence
All Spec
SUMMARY
-
Type
-
Front Load Dryer, Electric
-
Vent Type
-
Vented
-
Matching Washer
-
WM5500HVA
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
Color
-
Graphite Steel (V)
-
On-Door Electronic Control Panel with LED Display
-
No
-
LCD Display
-
Yes
-
Hard Buttons
-
No
-
Dial-A-Cycle®
-
Yes
-
Touch Buttons
-
Yes
-
Full Touch Electronic Control Panel with LED Display
-
No
CAPACITY
-
Capacity
-
7.4 cu. ft.
DRYER PROGRAMS
-
No. of Programs
-
23
-
Programs (Sensor Dry)
-
Normal, AI Dry, Bedding, Delicates, Towels, Quick Dry,Timed Dry, Power Dry, Perm.Press, SteamFresh™, Heavy Duty, Air Dry, Steam SanitaryTM, Super Dry, Active Wear, Jeans, Blanket Refresh, Low Temp Dry, Overnight Dry, Easy Ironing, Small Load, Large Load Dry,X Large Load Dry
-
No. of Options
-
12
-
Options
-
Cycle Optimization, Damp Dry Signal, Wrinkle Care, Control Lock, Wi-Fi, Energy Saver, TurboSteam®, Reduce Static, Remote Start, Drum Light, Signal, Cycle List Edit
-
Temperature Settings
-
Very Dry, More Dry, Normal Dry, Less Dry, Damp Dry
-
Drying Levels
-
Very Dry, More Dry, Normal Dry, Less Dry, Damp Dry
-
Dry Mode
-
No
-
Manual Dry Times
-
10 min ~ 100 min (10 min incremental)
FABRIC CARE FEATURES
-
AI Sensor Dry™
-
Yes
-
Sensor Dry
-
Yes
-
Precise Temperature Control with Variable Heater
-
Yes
-
Precise Temperature Control with Variable Compressor
-
No
-
Steam
-
TurboSteam™
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
3 Minute Installation Check
-
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
Drum Light
-
Yes
-
Reversible Door
-
Yes
-
FlowSense® Duct Clogging Indicator
-
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care Option
-
Yes
-
Control Lock
-
Yes
-
Venting Option
-
4 Way Venting
-
4 Adjustable Legs
-
Yes
-
Remaining Time Display/Status Indicator(s)
-
Yes
THINQ® TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis™ (v3.0)
-
Yes
-
WiFi
-
Yes
-
NFC Tag On Technology
-
No
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
-
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
-
Yes
ENERGY
-
ENERGY STAR® Certified
-
Yes
-
CEF
-
3.94
MATERIALS AND FINISHES
-
Aluminized Alloy Steel Drum
-
No
-
NeveRust® Stainless Steel Drum
-
Yes
-
Cabinet
-
Painted Steel
-
Door
-
Tempered Glass Door
-
All Available Colors
-
Graphite Steel (V)
POWER SOURCE
-
Ratings
-
CSA Listed
-
Electrical Requirements
-
120/240V, 60Hz, 26A (120/208V, 60Hz, 23A)
-
Type
-
Electric
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
-
Pedestal
-
WDP6V
DIMENSIONS
-
Product (WxHxD)
-
27" x 39" x 29 3/4"
-
Depth with Door Open
-
51 3/8"
-
Carton (WxHxD)
-
28 7/8" x 43 1/8" x 31 3/8"
-
Weight (Product)
-
124.3 lbs
-
Weight (Carton)
-
136.5 lbs
-
Pedestal (WxHxD)
-
27" x 13 5/8" x 28" (43 7/8" D with door open)
WARRANTY & UPC
-
Parts & Labour
-
1 Year
-
Drum
-
3 Years
-
UPC
-
195174056417
SUMMARY
Dimension (mm)
All Spec
SUMMARY
-
Series
-
LG
-
Type
-
Front Load Washer, Electric
-
Matching Electric Dryer
-
DLEX5500V
-
Matching Gas Dryer
-
DLGX5501V
-
Color
-
Graphite Steel (V)
-
LCD Display
-
Yes
-
Touch Buttons
-
Yes
-
Dial-A-Cycle®
-
Yes
CAPACITY
-
Capacity
-
5.2 cu.ft.
ENERGY
-
ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient
-
Yes
-
ENERGY STAR® Certified
-
Yes
-
CEE Tier
-
Tier2
-
IMEF
-
2.92
-
IWF
-
3.0
WASH PROGRAMS
-
No. of Programs
-
25
-
Wash Programs
-
Normal, AI Wash, Bedding, Delicates, Towels, Quick Wash, Heavy Duty, Allergiene™, Perm.Press, Tub Clean, Bright Whites™, Sanitary, Rinse+Spin, Spin Only, Hand/Wool, Active Wear, Swimwear, Kids Wear, Jeans, Dresses, Color Care, Sweat Stains, Small Load, Large Load, X Large Load
-
No. of Options
-
15
-
Options
-
TurboWash®, Steam, Fresh Care, Pre-wash, Remote Start, Delay Wash, Wi-Fi, Add Item, Extra Rinse, Control Lock, Drum Light, Cold Wash, Signal, Cycle List Edit, Cycle Optimization
-
No. of Wash/Rinse Temps
-
5
-
Wash/Rinse Temps
-
Ex. Hot / Hot / Warm / Cold / Tap Cold
-
No. of Spin Speeds
-
5
-
Spin Speeds
-
Ex. High / High / Medium / Low / No Spin
-
No. of Water Levels
-
Load Sensing
-
No. of Soil Levels
-
5
FABRIC CARE FEATURES
-
AI DD™
-
Yes
-
TurboWash® 360 Technology:
-
Yes
-
Steam Technology
-
Yes
-
Allergiene™ Cycle
-
Yes
-
Sanitary Cycle
-
Yes
-
ColdWash™ Option
-
Yes
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Vibration sensing(Cabinet Vibration sensor)
-
Yes
-
TrueBalance® Anti-Vibration System
-
Yes
-
4 Tray Dispenser
-
Prewash, Main Wash (with liquid detergent cup), Bleach, Fabric Softener
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
LoadSense
-
Yes
-
Control Lock
-
Yes
-
Auto Suds Removal
-
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
-
4 Adjustable Legs
-
Drum Light
-
Yes
THINQ® TECHNOLOGY
-
SmartDiagnosis™
-
Yes
-
WiFi
-
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach
-
Yes
MOTOR & AGITATOR
-
Motor Type
-
Inverter Direct Drive Motor
-
Axis
-
Horizontal
-
Max RPM
-
1300
MATERIALS AND FINISHES
-
NeveRust® Stainless Steel Drum
-
Yes
-
Cabinet
-
Painted Steel (One unit)
-
Top Plate
-
Painted Steel
-
Door / Rim
-
Glass/STS Silver
-
Door Cover
-
Tempered Glass Door
-
All Available Colors
-
White (W), Graphite Steel (V)
CERTIFICATION
-
Asthma Canada
-
Yes
POWER SOURCE
-
Ratings
-
UL Listed
-
Electrical Requirements
-
120V, 10 Amps
-
Type
-
Electric
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
-
Pedestal
-
WDP6V
-
LG Sidekick™ Pedestal Washer
-
WD300CV
-
Stacking Kit
-
KSTK4
DIMENSIONS
-
Product (WxHxD)
-
27" x 39" x 30 1/4"
-
Depth with Door Open
-
55"
-
Carton (WxHxD)
-
29 1/2" x 42 1/8" x 31 1/2"
-
Weight (Product/Carton)
-
200.8 / 214.4 lbs.
-
Pedestal (WxHxD)
-
27" x 13 5/8" x 28" (43 7/8" D with door open)
-
LG Sidekick™ Pedestal Washer (WxHxD)
-
27" x 14 1/8" x 30 3/4" (50 1/2 with drawer open)
WARRANTY & UPC
-
Parts & Labour
-
1 Year
-
Direct Drive Motor
-
10 Years
-
Drum
-
3 Years
-
UPC
-
195174052976
