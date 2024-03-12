Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
5.6 cu.ft Top Load Washer with Agitator and 7.3 cu.ft Front Load Dryer Pair

WD7305-W

Bundle
Products in this Bundle: 2
DLEX7250W-Front view

DLEX7250W

7.3 cu.ft Electric Dryer with TurboSteam®
WT7305CW

WT7305CW

5.6 cu. ft. Mega Capacity Smart WiFi Enabled Top Load Washer with Agitator and TurboWash3D™ Technology
Get It All Done In Less Time

Get It All Done In Less Time

Mega Capacity (5.6 cu. ft.) means you have even more room to do laundry in fewer loads.
Maximize Your Wash Motions with 4-Way Agitator

Maximize Your Wash Motions with
4-Way™ Agitator

Unique 4-way wash action moves clothes left and right, up and down for a thorough yet gentle clean.
Save Time

Save Time & Simplify Laundry Day

Expand the limits of your laundry room with the ThinQ® app. Remote start your washer or dryer, select a cycle, monitor energy consumption, start or stop the wash and get notifications about when your laundry will be done, all from your smartphone. Compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so you can manage your laundry with simple voice commands.
TurboSteam™ Technology

TurboSteam™
Technology

LG TurboSteam™ technology to the rescue. Toss the shirt in the dryer, turn on TurboSteam™ and in just 10 minutes your shirt is back in tip-top shape. Also helps refresh fabrics and reduce wrinkles in half the time of other Steam settings.
Big time saver

Big time saver

Do laundry a little less often. With 7.3 cubic feet of capacity, this dryer handles really large loads. Saving you time and energy.

SUMMARY

Print
CAPACITY
7.3 cu.ft.
Dimensions (WxHxD)
27" x 44 1/4" x 29 1/2"
Steam Technology
Yes
ThinQ®
Yes

Key Spec

Body Color

White (W)

Capacity(cu. ft.)

7.3

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 44 1/4 x 29 1/2

Reversible Door

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

White (W)

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

Intelligent Electronic Controls with Dual LED Display

FEATURES

Type

Electric

3 Minute Installation Check

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

FlowSense Duct Clogging Indicator

Yes

Leveling Legs

4 Adjustable Legs

Reversible Door

Yes

Sensor Dry

Yes

SteamFresh

Yes

TurboSteam

Yes

Venting Option

4 Way Venting

CAPACITY

Capacity(cu. ft.)

7.3

BAR CODE

Bar Code

077245407086

ENERGY

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

POWER SOURCE

Electrical Requirements

240V, 30Amps

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Control Lock

Yes

Custom PGM

Yes

Damp Dry Signal

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

Dry Level

Very Dry, More Dry, Normal Dry, Less Dry, Damp Dry

Energy Saver

Yes

Less Time

Yes

More Time

Yes

Reduce Static

Yes

Remote Start

Yes

Signal

Yes

Temp.

High, Medium High, Medium, Low, Ultra Low

Time Dry

60 min, 50 min, 40 min, 30 min, 20 min, More Time/Less Time

TurboSteam

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

Wrinkle Care

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

29 1/2 x 47 1/8 x 30 31/32

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 44 1/4 x 29 1/2

Weight include packing (lbs)

142.2

Weight (lbs)

122.4

PROGRAMS

Air Dry

Yes

Delicates

Yes

Downloaded

Yes

Heavy Duty

Yes

Normal

Yes

Perm. Press

Yes

Steam Fresh

Yes

Steam Sanitary

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Download Cycle

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

SUMMARY

Print

Dimension (mm)

Key Spec

Capacity(cu. ft.)

5.6

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27" x 44 1/2" x 28 3/8"

All Spec

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Download Cycle

Yes

Energy Monitoring

Yes

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(WiFi)

Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Add Item

Yes

ColdWash

Yes

Control Lock

Yes

Deep Fill

Yes

Delay Wash

Yes

Extra Rinse

Yes

Remote Start

Yes

Rinse + Spin

Yes

Soak

Yes

Spin Only

Yes

Stain Care

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

TurboWash

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

BAR CODE

Bar Code

048231029292

CAPACITY

Capacity(cu. ft.)

5.6

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

Intelligent Electronic Controls with Dual LED Display

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

29 19/32" x 46 3/8" x 31 3/8"

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27" x 44 1/2" x 28 3/8"

Product Height with Lid Open (inch)

57 1/4"

Weight include packing (lbs)

162.3

Weight (lbs)

130

ENERGY

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

FEATURES

Type

Top Load Washer

4-Way Agitator

Yes

6 Motion DD

Yes

ColdWash

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

Leveling Legs

Yes

LoadSense

Yes

NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Soft Closing Door

Yes

TurboWash3D™

Yes

TrueBalance Anti-Vibration System

Yes

TurboDrum

Yes

TurboWash 3D

Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

White (W)

Lid Type

SilverTransparent Glass

POWER SOURCE

Electrical Requirements

120V, 60 Hz, 5 Amps

PROGRAMS

Delicates

Yes

Downloaded Cycle

Yes

Bedding

Yes

Heavy Duty

Yes

Normal

Yes

Speed Wash

Yes

