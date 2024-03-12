We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
5.6 cu.ft Top Load Washer with Agitator and 7.3 cu.ft Front Load Dryer Pair
-
7.3 cu.ft Electric Dryer with TurboSteam®
-
5.6 cu. ft. Mega Capacity Smart WiFi Enabled Top Load Washer with Agitator and TurboWash3D™ Technology
SUMMARY
Key Spec
-
Body Color
-
White (W)
-
Capacity(cu. ft.)
-
7.3
-
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
27 x 44 1/4 x 29 1/2
-
Reversible Door
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
-
White (W)
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Display Type
-
Intelligent Electronic Controls with Dual LED Display
FEATURES
-
Type
-
Electric
-
3 Minute Installation Check
-
Yes
-
Drum Light
-
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
FlowSense Duct Clogging Indicator
-
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
-
4 Adjustable Legs
-
Reversible Door
-
Yes
-
Sensor Dry
-
Yes
-
SteamFresh
-
Yes
-
TurboSteam
-
Yes
-
Venting Option
-
4 Way Venting
CAPACITY
-
Capacity(cu. ft.)
-
7.3
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
-
077245407086
ENERGY
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
-
Yes
POWER SOURCE
-
Electrical Requirements
-
240V, 30Amps
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Control Lock
-
Yes
-
Custom PGM
-
Yes
-
Damp Dry Signal
-
Yes
-
Drum Light
-
Yes
-
Dry Level
-
Very Dry, More Dry, Normal Dry, Less Dry, Damp Dry
-
Energy Saver
-
Yes
-
Less Time
-
Yes
-
More Time
-
Yes
-
Reduce Static
-
Yes
-
Remote Start
-
Yes
-
Signal
-
Yes
-
Temp.
-
High, Medium High, Medium, Low, Ultra Low
-
Time Dry
-
60 min, 50 min, 40 min, 30 min, 20 min, More Time/Less Time
-
TurboSteam
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
29 1/2 x 47 1/8 x 30 31/32
-
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
27 x 44 1/4 x 29 1/2
-
Weight include packing (lbs)
-
142.2
-
Weight (lbs)
-
122.4
PROGRAMS
-
Air Dry
-
Yes
-
Delicates
-
Yes
-
Downloaded
-
Yes
-
Heavy Duty
-
Yes
-
Normal
-
Yes
-
Perm. Press
-
Yes
-
Steam Fresh
-
Yes
-
Steam Sanitary
-
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Download Cycle
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
SUMMARY
Dimension (mm)
Key Spec
-
Capacity(cu. ft.)
-
5.6
-
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
27" x 44 1/2" x 28 3/8"
All Spec
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Download Cycle
-
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
-
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(WiFi)
-
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Add Item
-
Yes
-
ColdWash
-
Yes
-
Control Lock
-
Yes
-
Deep Fill
-
Yes
-
Delay Wash
-
Yes
-
Extra Rinse
-
Yes
-
Remote Start
-
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
-
Yes
-
Soak
-
Yes
-
Spin Only
-
Yes
-
Stain Care
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
TurboWash
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
-
048231029292
CAPACITY
-
Capacity(cu. ft.)
-
5.6
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Display Type
-
Intelligent Electronic Controls with Dual LED Display
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
29 19/32" x 46 3/8" x 31 3/8"
-
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
27" x 44 1/2" x 28 3/8"
-
Product Height with Lid Open (inch)
-
57 1/4"
-
Weight include packing (lbs)
-
162.3
-
Weight (lbs)
-
130
ENERGY
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
-
Yes
FEATURES
-
Type
-
Top Load Washer
-
4-Way Agitator
-
Yes
-
6 Motion DD
-
Yes
-
ColdWash
-
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
-
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
-
Yes
-
LoadSense
-
Yes
-
NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum
-
Yes
-
Soft Closing Door
-
Yes
-
TurboWash3D™
-
Yes
-
TrueBalance Anti-Vibration System
-
Yes
-
TurboDrum
-
Yes
-
TurboWash 3D
-
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
-
White (W)
-
Lid Type
-
SilverTransparent Glass
POWER SOURCE
-
Electrical Requirements
-
120V, 60 Hz, 5 Amps
PROGRAMS
-
Delicates
-
Yes
-
Downloaded Cycle
-
Yes
-
Bedding
-
Yes
-
Heavy Duty
-
Yes
-
Normal
-
Yes
-
Speed Wash
-
Yes
