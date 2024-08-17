Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
5.8 cu.ft Mega Capacity Front Load Washer with 6Motion™ Technology

WM3470CM

GO BIG TO SAVE TIME AND GET MORE DONE

Say never again to never-ending piles of laundry—this mega capacity washer fits more clothes in every load and helps you power through laundry day in less time. With 5.8 cu. ft. capacity, you can fit a king-size comforter and more in a single load, 

*Based on manufacturers' published specs of front load washer/dryer combos with a width of 27 inches or less (September 2023).

COUNT ON QUIET, EFFICIENT PERFORMANCE

Backed by a 10-year limited warranty, the LG Direct Drive Motor delivers peace of mind with every load. Fewer moving parts means less noise and vibration, greater stability and durable performance you can depend on for years to come.

SMOOTH SURFACE HELPS PREVENT SNAGS

Unlike drums made from porcelain or plastic, the LG NeveRust stainless steel drum avoids the chips and nicks that can snag fabrics and ruin clothing. 

Smart Diagnosis™

Troubleshoot issues 24/7 through Smart Diagnosis™. In the event of a problem, your phone will identify error codes that will help LG customer service assist you. LG Smart Diagnosis™ System allows you to directly report an issue to the service center so it can be resolved quickly - providing comfort and reliability.

Energy Star® qualified

LG washers are Energy Star® rated, meaning they use less energy than current federal standards.
