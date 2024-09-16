We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
5.8 cu.ft Mega Capacity Front Load Washer with 6Motion™ Technology
Smart Diagnosis™
Troubleshoot issues 24/7 through Smart Diagnosis™. In the event of a problem, your phone will identify error codes that will help LG customer service assist you. LG Smart Diagnosis™ System allows you to directly report an issue to the service center so it can be resolved quickly - providing comfort and reliability.
Key Spec
-
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
27 x 39 x 33 1/8
-
ezDispense
No
-
Steam
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
White
-
Door Type
Round Door (No Cover)
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Display Type
Dial + Touch LED
-
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
-
Timer Display
88
CAPACITY
-
Capacity(cu.ft)
5.8
FEATURES
-
Type
Front Load Washer
-
6 Motion DD
Yes
-
ADA Compliant
Yes
-
Add Item
No
-
AI DD
No
-
Auto Restart
No
-
Centum System
No
-
ColdWash
Yes
-
Drum Lifter
Stainless Steel Slim Lifter
-
Drum Light
No
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
ezDispense
No
-
TurboWash
No
-
Foam detection system
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
Steam
No
-
TrueBalance Anti-Vibration System
Yes
-
TurboWash360˚
No
-
Vibration Sensor
Yes
-
Water Level
Auto
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Add Item
No
-
ColdWash
Yes
-
Control Lock
Yes
-
Delay Wash
Yes
-
Detergent Level
No
-
Drum Light
No
-
Extra Rinse
Yes
-
Fresh Care
No
-
Pre-wash
Yes
-
Remote Start
No
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
Signal
Yes
-
Softener Level
No
-
Soil
3 Levels (Light to Heavy)
-
Spin
5 Levels
-
Spin Only
Yes
-
Steam
No
-
Temp.
Tap Cold / Cold / Semi Warm / Warm / Hot
-
Tub Clean
No
-
TurboWash
No
-
Wi-Fi
No
ENERGY
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
Yes
-
ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient
Yes
-
IMEF
2.92
-
IWF
2.90
POWER SOURCE
-
Electrical Requirements
120 V, 60 Hz, 6 A
PROGRAMS
-
AI Wash
No
-
Allergiene
No
-
Baby Wear
No
-
Bedding
Yes
-
Bright Whites
No
-
Bulky/Large
No
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Downloaded Cycle
No
-
Hand Wash/Wool
No
-
Heavy Duty
Yes
-
Jumbo Wash
No
-
Normal
Yes
-
Perm. Press
Yes
-
Quick Wash
No
-
Quick Wash+Dry
No
-
Quick Wash (Speed Wash)
Yes
-
Refresh
No
-
Rinse+Spin
No
-
Sanitary
No
-
Small Load
No
-
Spin Only
No
-
Sportswear(Activewear)
No
-
Steam Refresh
No
-
Towels
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Wash+Dry
No
-
Whites
No
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
29 x 42 x 33 1/2
-
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
27 x 39 x 33 1/8
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)
57 3/4
-
Weight include packing (lbs)
207.5
-
Weight (lbs)
191.8
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Download Cycle
No
-
Energy Monitoring
No
-
Proactive Customer Care
No
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
No
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
-
Tub Clean Coach
No
-
Voice Control (3rd party device)
No
-
Smart Pairing
No
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
-
Matching Heat Pump Dryer
NA
-
Matching Electric Dryer
DLE3470W
-
Matching Pedestal
WDP6W
-
Matching Sidekick Pedestal Washer
WD300CW
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
195174048375
