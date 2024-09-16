Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
5.8 cu.ft Mega Capacity Front Load Washer with 6Motion™ Technology

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

5.8 cu.ft Mega Capacity Front Load Washer with 6Motion™ Technology

WM3470CW

5.8 cu.ft Mega Capacity Front Load Washer with 6Motion™ Technology

Front view

GO BIG TO SAVE TIME AND GET MORE DONE

Say never again to never-ending piles of laundry—this mega capacity washer fits more clothes in every load and helps you power through laundry day in less time. With 5.8 cu. ft. capacity, you can fit a king-size comforter and more in a single load, 

COUNT ON QUIET, EFFICIENT PERFORMANCE

Backed by a 10-year limited warranty, the LG Direct Drive Motor delivers peace of mind with every load. Fewer moving parts means less noise and vibration, greater stability and durable performance you can depend on for years to come.

SMOOTH SURFACE HELPS PREVENT SNAGS

Unlike drums made from porcelain or plastic, the LG NeveRust stainless steel drum avoids the chips and nicks that can snag fabrics and ruin clothing. 

Smart Diagnosis™

Troubleshoot issues 24/7 through Smart Diagnosis™. In the event of a problem, your phone will identify error codes that will help LG customer service assist you. LG Smart Diagnosis™ System allows you to directly report an issue to the service center so it can be resolved quickly - providing comfort and reliability.

Energy Star® qualified

LG washers are Energy Star® rated, meaning they use less energy than current federal standards.
Print

Key Spec

  • Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

    27 x 39 x 33 1/8

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Steam

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    White

  • Door Type

    Round Door (No Cover)

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    Dial + Touch LED

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Timer Display

    88

CAPACITY

  • Capacity(cu.ft)

    5.8

FEATURES

  • Type

    Front Load Washer

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • ADA Compliant

    Yes

  • Add Item

    No

  • AI DD

    No

  • Auto Restart

    No

  • Centum System

    No

  • ColdWash

    Yes

  • Drum Lifter

    Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

  • Drum Light

    No

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • ezDispense

    No

  • TurboWash

    No

  • Foam detection system

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • Steam

    No

  • TrueBalance Anti-Vibration System

    Yes

  • TurboWash360˚

    No

  • Vibration Sensor

    Yes

  • Water Level

    Auto

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Add Item

    No

  • ColdWash

    Yes

  • Control Lock

    Yes

  • Delay Wash

    Yes

  • Detergent Level

    No

  • Drum Light

    No

  • Extra Rinse

    Yes

  • Fresh Care

    No

  • Pre-wash

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    No

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • Signal

    Yes

  • Softener Level

    No

  • Soil

    3 Levels (Light to Heavy)

  • Spin

    5 Levels

  • Spin Only

    Yes

  • Steam

    No

  • Temp.

    Tap Cold / Cold / Semi Warm / Warm / Hot

  • Tub Clean

    No

  • TurboWash

    No

  • Wi-Fi

    No

ENERGY

  • ENERGY STAR® Qualified

    Yes

  • ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient

    Yes

  • IMEF

    2.92

  • IWF

    2.90

POWER SOURCE

  • Electrical Requirements

    120 V, 60 Hz, 6 A

PROGRAMS

  • AI Wash

    No

  • Allergiene

    No

  • Baby Wear

    No

  • Bedding

    Yes

  • Bright Whites

    No

  • Bulky/Large

    No

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Downloaded Cycle

    No

  • Hand Wash/Wool

    No

  • Heavy Duty

    Yes

  • Jumbo Wash

    No

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Perm. Press

    Yes

  • Quick Wash

    No

  • Quick Wash+Dry

    No

  • Quick Wash (Speed Wash)

    Yes

  • Refresh

    No

  • Rinse+Spin

    No

  • Sanitary

    No

  • Small Load

    No

  • Spin Only

    No

  • Sportswear(Activewear)

    No

  • Steam Refresh

    No

  • Towels

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Wash+Dry

    No

  • Whites

    No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

    29 x 42 x 33 1/2

  • Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

    27 x 39 x 33 1/8

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)

    57 3/4

  • Weight include packing (lbs)

    207.5

  • Weight (lbs)

    191.8

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Download Cycle

    No

  • Energy Monitoring

    No

  • Proactive Customer Care

    No

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    No

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Tub Clean Coach

    No

  • Voice Control (3rd party device)

    No

  • Smart Pairing

    No

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • Matching Heat Pump Dryer

    NA

  • Matching Electric Dryer

    DLE3470W

  • Matching Pedestal

    WDP6W

  • Matching Sidekick Pedestal Washer

    WD300CW

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    195174048375

What people are saying