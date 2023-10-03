We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
5.2 cu.ft. Ultra Large Capacity Washer with NeveRust™ Stainless Steel Drum
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
-
Front Loader
-
Yes
-
Design Look
-
Front Control
-
Intelligent Electronic Controls with Dual LED Display
-
Yes
-
Dial-A-Cycle™
-
Yes
-
Capacity
-
IEC 5.2 cu.ft.
-
Energy Star
-
Yes
-
12 Programs
-
Cotton/Normal, Bulky/Large, Perm. Press, Delicates, Download, Speed Wash, Tub Clean, Sanitary, Allergiene™, Heavy Duty, Towels, Bright Whites™
-
10 Options
-
Prewash, Rinse+Spin, TurboWash™, Extra Rinse, Child Lock, ColdWash™, Steam, FreshCare™, Delay Wash (up to 19 hours), Add Garment
-
5 Wash/Rinse Temperatures
-
Extra Hot, Hot, Warm, Cold, Tap Cold (All Cold Rinses)
-
5 Spin Speeds
-
Extra High (1300 max.), High, Medium, Low, No Spin
-
No. of Water Levels
-
Automatically adjusts to the size of load
-
No. of Soil Levels
-
5
-
TurboWash™
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
Allergiene™ Cycle
-
Yes
-
ColdWash™
-
Yes
-
6Motion™
-
Yes
-
SenseClean™ System
-
Yes
-
4 Tray Dispenser
-
Prewash, Main Wash (with liquid detergent cup), Bleach, Fabric Softener
-
TrueBalance™ Anti-Vibration System
-
Yes
-
NFC Tag On
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis™
-
Yes
-
Load Sense
-
Yes
-
Status Indicator(s)
-
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Auto Suds Removal
-
Yes
-
Forced Drain System
-
Yes
-
Internal Water Heater
-
Yes
-
Easy Loading TilTub™
-
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
-
4 Adjustable Legs
-
LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation
-
Yes
-
Motor Type / Motor Speed / Axis
-
Direct Drive / Variable / Horizontal
-
NeveRust™ Stainless Steel Drum
-
Yes
-
Cabinet
-
Painted Steel
-
Control Panel
-
Plastic
-
Top Plate
-
Painted
-
Transparent Glass Door
-
Yes
-
Door Rim
-
Large Chrome Rimmed Glass Door
with Dark Blue Tinted Cover
-
Available Colours
-
Graphite Steel (V)
-
Ratings / Electrical Requirements / Type
-
UL Listed / 120V, 10 Amps / Electric
-
Pedestal
-
WDP4V
-
Pedestal (WxHxD)
-
27” x 13 3/5” x 25 2/5”
-
Sidekick™ Pedestal Washer
-
WD100CV
-
Sidekick™ Pedestal Washer (WxHxD)
-
27” x 14 1/8” x 30 3/4”
-
Matching Dryer
-
DLEX3570V(Electric), DLGX3571V(Gas)
-
Stacking Kit
-
KSTK1
-
Product (WxHxD)
-
27" x 38 11/16" x 29 3/4" (51" D with door open)
-
Carton (WxHxD)
-
29 1/2" x 43 5/16" x 31 5/16"
-
Weight (Product/Carton)
-
202.8 lbs/224.8 lbs
-
WM3770HVA (Washer)
-
772454 067594
-
WDP4V (Pedestal)
-
772454 052866
-
KSTK1 (Stacking Kit)
-
772454 059896
-
Warranty
-
1 Year Parts and Labour
5 Years Part on Drum
10 Years Part on DirectDrive™ Motor
