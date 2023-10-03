About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
5.4 cu.ft. High Efficiency Top Load Washer with WaveForce™ Technology

Specs

Reviews

Support

5.4 cu.ft. High Efficiency Top Load Washer with WaveForce™ Technology

WT4901CW

5.4 cu.ft. High Efficiency Top Load Washer with WaveForce™ Technology

Print

All Spec

TYPE

Design Look

Rear Control

Intelligent Electronic Controls with Dual LED Display

Yes

Top Loader

Yes

Dial-A-Cycle™

Yes

Capacity*

IEC 5.4 cu.ft.

Dry Linen Capacity

>10.1kg

Transition Model

NEW

ENERGY

Energy Star Compliant

Energy Star

WASH PROGRAMS

12 Options

Rinse+Spin, Spin Only, StainCare™, Soak, ColdWash™, Extra Rinse, Fabric Softener, Child Lock, Custom Program, Signal On/Off, Water Plus, Delay Wash (up to 19 hours)

5 Wash/Rinse Temperatures

Hot, Warm, Eco Warm, Cold, Tap Cold (All Cold Rinses)

Spin Speeds

Extra High (1100 max.), High, Medium, Low, No Spin

No. of Water Levels

Automatically adjusts to the size of load

No. of Soil Levels

3

8 Programs

Cotton/Normal, Bulky/Bedding, Perm. Press/Casual, Speed Wash, Heavy Duty, BrightWhites™ , Delicates, Tub Clean

FABRIC CARE FEATURES

ColdWash™

Yes

SenseClean System

Yes

SmartRinse™ Jet Spray System

Yes

WaveForce™

Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

3-Tray Dispenser

Main Wash, Fabric Softener, Liquid Bleach

TrueBalance™ Anti-Vibration System

Yes

SmartDiagnosis™

Yes

Load Sense

Yes

Status Indicator(s)

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Auto Suds Removal

Yes

Forced Drain System

Yes

Leveling Legs

4 Adjustable Legs

LoDecibel Quiet Operation

Yes

Add Garment Indicator

Yes

SmartRinse™ Jet Spray System

Yes

Slam Proof Lid

Yes

MOTOR AND AGITATOR

Motor Type

Direct Drive

Motor Speed

Variable

Axis

Vertical

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

NeveRust™ Stainless Steel Tub

Yes

Cabinet

Painted Steel

Control Panel

Plastic

Top Cover

Painted

Solid Lid with Silver Trim

Yes

Available Colours

White (W)

POWER SOURCE

Ratings / Electrical Requirements / Type

UL Listed / 120V, 10 Amps / Electric

DIMENSIONS

Product WxHxD

27" x 45 3/8" x 28 3/8" (55 3/4" H with lid open)

Carton WxHxD

29 1/2" x 48" x 31 1/4"

Weight (Product/Carton)

140 lbs/167.5 lbs

UPC

772454056215

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 year parts and labour, 5 years part on Drum, 10 years part on DirectDrive™ Motor

What people are saying