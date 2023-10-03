We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
5.4 cu.ft. High Efficiency Top Load Washer with WaveForce™ Technology
All Spec
-
Design Look
-
Rear Control
-
Intelligent Electronic Controls with Dual LED Display
-
Yes
-
Top Loader
-
Yes
-
Dial-A-Cycle™
-
Yes
-
Capacity*
-
IEC 5.4 cu.ft.
-
Dry Linen Capacity
-
>10.1kg
-
Transition Model
-
NEW
-
Energy Star Compliant
-
Energy Star
-
12 Options
-
Rinse+Spin, Spin Only, StainCare™, Soak, ColdWash™, Extra Rinse, Fabric Softener, Child Lock, Custom Program, Signal On/Off, Water Plus, Delay Wash (up to 19 hours)
-
5 Wash/Rinse Temperatures
-
Hot, Warm, Eco Warm, Cold, Tap Cold (All Cold Rinses)
-
Spin Speeds
-
Extra High (1100 max.), High, Medium, Low, No Spin
-
No. of Water Levels
-
Automatically adjusts to the size of load
-
No. of Soil Levels
-
3
-
8 Programs
-
Cotton/Normal, Bulky/Bedding, Perm. Press/Casual, Speed Wash, Heavy Duty, BrightWhites™ , Delicates, Tub Clean
-
ColdWash™
-
Yes
-
SenseClean System
-
Yes
-
SmartRinse™ Jet Spray System
-
Yes
-
WaveForce™
-
Yes
-
3-Tray Dispenser
-
Main Wash, Fabric Softener, Liquid Bleach
-
TrueBalance™ Anti-Vibration System
-
Yes
-
SmartDiagnosis™
-
Yes
-
Load Sense
-
Yes
-
Status Indicator(s)
-
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Auto Suds Removal
-
Yes
-
Forced Drain System
-
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
-
4 Adjustable Legs
-
LoDecibel Quiet Operation
-
Yes
-
Add Garment Indicator
-
Yes
-
SmartRinse™ Jet Spray System
-
Yes
-
Slam Proof Lid
-
Yes
-
Motor Type
-
Direct Drive
-
Motor Speed
-
Variable
-
Axis
-
Vertical
-
NeveRust™ Stainless Steel Tub
-
Yes
-
Cabinet
-
Painted Steel
-
Control Panel
-
Plastic
-
Top Cover
-
Painted
-
Solid Lid with Silver Trim
-
Yes
-
Available Colours
-
White (W)
-
Ratings / Electrical Requirements / Type
-
UL Listed / 120V, 10 Amps / Electric
-
Product WxHxD
-
27" x 45 3/8" x 28 3/8" (55 3/4" H with lid open)
-
Carton WxHxD
-
29 1/2" x 48" x 31 1/4"
-
Weight (Product/Carton)
-
140 lbs/167.5 lbs
-
UPC
-
772454056215
-
Warranty
-
1 year parts and labour, 5 years part on Drum, 10 years part on DirectDrive™ Motor
What people are saying
-
