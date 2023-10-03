We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
5.2 cu.ft Top Load Washer with 6Motion™ Technology
SUMMARY
All Spec
-
Capacity
-
5.2 cu.ft.
-
Design Look
-
Rear Control
-
Intelligent Electronic Controls with Dual LED Display
-
Yes
-
Touch Buttons
-
Yes
-
Dial-A-Cycle™
-
Yes
-
ENERGY STAR®
-
Yes
-
No. of Programs
-
8
-
Wash Programs
-
Deep Wash, Normal, Bedding Heavy Duty, Speed Wash, Delicates, Waterproof, Tub Clean
-
No. of Options
-
16
-
Options
-
Soak, Extra Rinse, Add Garment, Delay Wash, Control Lock, Water Plus, Cold Wash, Signal, Rinse+Spin, Spin Only
-
No. of Wash/Rinse Temps
-
3
Hot, Warm, Cold
-
Spin Speeds
-
High, Medium, Low
-
No. of Water Levels
-
Automatically adjusts to the size of load
-
No. of Soil Levels
-
3
-
SmartRinse™ Jet Spray System
-
Yes
-
ColdWash™ Option
-
Yes
-
SenseClean™ System
-
Yes
-
3 Tray Dispenser
-
Main Wash, Fabric Softener + Liquid Bleach
-
TrueBalance™ Plus Anti-Vibration System
-
Yes
-
LoadSense
-
Yes
-
Status Indicator(s)
-
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Auto Suds Removal
-
Yes
-
Forced Drain System
-
Yes
-
Add Garment Indicator
-
Yes
-
LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation
-
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
-
4 Adjustable Legs
-
Smart Diagnosis™
-
Yes
-
Motor Type
-
High Efficiency Direct Drive (HEDD)
-
Motor Speed
-
Variable
-
Max RPM
-
950
-
Axis
-
Vertical
-
NeveRust™ Stainless Steel Drum
-
Yes
-
NeveRust™ Stainless Steel Washplate
-
Yes
-
Cabinet
-
Painted Steel
-
Control Panel
-
Plastic
-
Lid
-
White - Transparent Glass
-
Available Colours
-
White (W)
-
Ratings
-
CSA Listed
-
Electrical Requirements/Type
-
120V, 60Hz, 5 Amps/Electric
-
Product (WxHxD)
-
27" x 44 1/2" x 28 3/8"
(57 1/4" H with lid open)
-
Carton (WxHxD)
-
29 1/2" x 47" x 31 1/4"
-
Weight (Product/Carton)
-
146 lbs / 168 lbs
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 Year Parts and Labour, 5 Years on Drum, 10 Years on Direct Drive Motor
-
WT7100CW Washer
-
048231023986
-
DLE7100W Electric Dryer
-
048231023993
