5.8 cu.ft Top Load Washer with 6Motion™ Technology
All Spec
-
Capacity (IEC)
-
5.8 cu ft
-
WaveForce™ Technology
-
No
-
Water Heater
-
No
-
Max. RPM
-
950
-
Hard Buttons
-
No
-
Touch Buttons
-
Yes
-
Dial-A-Cycle™
-
Yes
-
Display Panel
-
Dual LED
-
No. of Programs
-
8
-
Wash Programs
-
Bulky/Bedding, Heavy Duty, Cotton/Normal, Speed Wash, Delicates, Waterproof, Normal+Pre Wash, Download
-
No. of Options
-
16
-
Options
-
Rinse+Spin, Spin Only, StainCare™, Soak, ColdWash™, Extra Rinse, Fabric Softener, Delay Wash, Child(control) Lock, Custom Program, Signal On/Off, Water Plus, Remote Start, Wi-Fi Connect, Tub Clean, PGM Save
-
No. of Wash/Rinse Temps
-
5 Extra Hot, Hot, Warm, Cold, Tap Cold (All Cold Rinses)
-
Spin Speeds
-
Extra High (950 max.), High, Medium, Low, No Spin
-
No. of Water Levels
-
Automatically adjusts to the size of load
-
No. of Soil Levels
-
3
-
Spin Speed
-
5
-
Soil Level
-
3
-
Wash/Rinse Temperature
-
5
-
All Cold Rinses
-
Yes
-
Add Garment Indicator
-
Yes
-
SmartRinse™ Jet Spray System
-
Yes
-
SlamProof™ Lid
-
Yes
-
3-Tray Dispenser
-
Yes
-
LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation
-
Yes
-
TrueBalance™+
-
Yes
-
SmartDiagnosis™
-
Yes
-
Smart Access
-
Yes
-
Energy Star Compliant
-
Yes
-
IMEF
-
2.38
-
IWF
-
3.7
-
CEE Tier
-
1
-
Motor Type
-
Inverter Direct Drive
-
Motor Speed
-
Variable
-
Axis
-
Vertical
-
NeveRust™ Stainless Steel Drum
-
Yes
-
NeveRust™ Stainless Steel Washplate
-
Yes
-
Cabinet
-
Painted Steel
-
Control Panel
-
Plastic
-
Lid
-
White - Transparent Glass
-
Ratings
-
CSA Listed
-
Electrical Requirements/Type
-
120V, 60Hz, 5 Amps/Electric
-
Matching Dryer
-
DLEX7200W
-
Product (WxHxD)
-
27 1/6”x 44 1/2” x 28 3/4”
-
Carton (WxHxD)
-
29 1/2" x 47" x 31 1/4"
-
Weight (Product/Carton)
-
146 lbs / 168 lbs
-
Parts & Labor
-
1 Year
-
Motor
-
10 Years
-
Drum
-
5 Years
-
UPC
-
772454068416
-
