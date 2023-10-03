About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
5.8 cu.ft Top Load Washer with 6Motion™ Technology

Specs

Reviews

Support

5.8 cu.ft Top Load Washer with 6Motion™ Technology

WT7200CW

5.8 cu.ft Top Load Washer with 6Motion™ Technology

Print

All Spec

BASIC

Capacity (IEC)

5.8 cu ft

WaveForce™ Technology

No

Water Heater

No

Max. RPM

950

CONTROL

Hard Buttons

No

Touch Buttons

Yes

Dial-A-Cycle™

Yes

Display Panel

Dual LED

WASH PROGRAMS

No. of Programs

8

Wash Programs

Bulky/Bedding, Heavy Duty, Cotton/Normal, Speed Wash, Delicates, Waterproof, Normal+Pre Wash, Download

No. of Options

16

Options

Rinse+Spin, Spin Only, StainCare™, Soak, ColdWash™, Extra Rinse, Fabric Softener, Delay Wash, Child(control) Lock, Custom Program, Signal On/Off, Water Plus, Remote Start, Wi-Fi Connect, Tub Clean, PGM Save

No. of Wash/Rinse Temps

5 Extra Hot, Hot, Warm, Cold, Tap Cold (All Cold Rinses)

Spin Speeds

Extra High (950 max.), High, Medium, Low, No Spin

No. of Water Levels

Automatically adjusts to the size of load

No. of Soil Levels

3

LEVEL ADJUSTMENTS

Spin Speed

5

Soil Level

3

Wash/Rinse Temperature

5

All Cold Rinses

Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

Add Garment Indicator

Yes

SmartRinse™ Jet Spray System

Yes

SlamProof™ Lid

Yes

3-Tray Dispenser

Yes

LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation

Yes

TrueBalance™+

Yes

THINQ™ TECHNOLOGY

SmartDiagnosis™

Yes

Smart Access

Yes

ENERGY

Energy Star Compliant

Yes

IMEF

2.38

IWF

3.7

CEE Tier

1

MOTOR

Motor Type

Inverter Direct Drive

Motor Speed

Variable

Axis

Vertical

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

NeveRust™ Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

NeveRust™ Stainless Steel Washplate

Yes

Cabinet

Painted Steel

Control Panel

Plastic

Lid

White - Transparent Glass

POWER SOURCE

Ratings

CSA Listed

Electrical Requirements/Type

120V, 60Hz, 5 Amps/Electric

OPTIONS

Matching Dryer

DLEX7200W

DIMENSIONS

Product (WxHxD)

27 1/6”x 44 1/2” x 28 3/4”

Carton (WxHxD)

29 1/2" x 47" x 31 1/4"

Weight (Product/Carton)

146 lbs / 168 lbs

WARRANTY

Parts & Labor

1 Year

Motor

10 Years

Drum

5 Years

UPC

UPC

772454068416

What people are saying