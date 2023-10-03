6.0 cu.ft. Capacity Top Load Washer with TurboWash3D™ Technology

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
SUMMARY
All Spec
-
Capacity
-
6.0 cu. ft.
-
Design Look
-
Rear Control
-
Intelligent Electronic Controls with Dual LED Display
-
Yes
-
Touch Buttons
-
Yes
-
Dial-A-Cycle™
-
Yes
-
Impeller
-
Yes
-
ENERGY STAR®
-
Yes
-
No. of Programs
-
14
-
Wash Programs
-
Normal, Heavy Duty, Bedding, Deep Wash, Bright Whites™, Sanitary, Allergiene™, Pre Wash+Normal, Delicates, Perm.Press, Towels, Speed Wash, Waterproof, Downloaded
-
No. of Options
-
16
-
Options
-
Steam, Cold Wash, Remote Start, Delay Wash, Wi-Fi Connect, Signal, TurboWash™, Water Plus, Extra Rinse, Tub Clean, Control Lock, Add Garment, Rinse+Spin, Stain Care, Soak, Spin Only
-
No. of Wash/Rinse Temps
-
5
Extra Hot, Hot, Warm, Cold, Tap Cold
-
Spin Speeds
-
Extra High, High, Medium, Low, No Spin
-
No. of Water Levels
-
Automatically adjusts to the size of load
-
No. of Soil Levels
-
5
-
TurboWash® 360
-
Yes
-
SmartRinse™ Jet Spray System
-
Yes
-
ColdWash™ Option
-
Yes
-
SenseClean™ System
-
Yes
-
3 Tray Dispenser
-
Main Wash, Fabric Softener + Liquid Bleach
-
TrueBalance™ Plus Anti-Vibration System
-
Yes
-
LoadSense
-
Yes
-
Status Indicator(s)
-
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Auto Suds Removal
-
Yes
-
Forced Drain System
-
Yes
-
Add Garment Indicator
-
Yes
-
LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation
-
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
-
4 Adjustable Legs
-
Smart Diagnosis™
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Connectivity
-
Yes
-
Motor Type
-
High Efficiency Direct Drive (HEDD)
-
Motor Speed
-
Variable
-
Max RPM
-
950
-
Axis
-
Vertical
-
NeveRust™ Stainless Steel Drum & Washplate
-
Yes
-
Cabinet
-
Painted Steel
-
Control Panel
-
Plastic
-
Lid
-
Tempered Glass
-
Available Colours
-
Graphite Steel
-
Ratings
-
CSA Listed
-
Electrical Requirements
-
120V, 60Hz, 10 Amps
-
Type
-
Electric
-
Product (WxHxD)
-
27" x 44 1/2" x 28 3/8"
(57 1/4" H with lid open)
-
Carton (WxHxD)
-
28.9" x 31" x 47.2"
-
Weight (Product/Carton)
-
132.3 lbs/140.9 lbs
-
Warranty
-
1 Year Parts and Labour, 3 Years on Drum,
10 Years on Direct Drive Motor
-
WT7850HVA Washer
-
772454072758
-
DLEX7900VE Electric Dryer
-
772454072765
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)