About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
6.0 cu.ft. Capacity Top Load Washer with TurboWash3D™ Technology

Specs

Reviews

Support

6.0 cu.ft. Capacity Top Load Washer with TurboWash3D™ Technology

WT7850HBA

6.0 cu.ft. Capacity Top Load Washer with TurboWash3D™ Technology

(2)
WT7850HBA-Front view

SUMMARY

Print
CAPACITY
6.0 cu.ft.
Dimensions (WxHxD)
27" x 44 1/2" x 28 3/8" (57 1/4" H with lid open)
Steam Technology
Yes
ThinQ®
Yes

All Spec

CAPACITY

Capacity

6.0 cu. ft.

APPEARANCE

Design Look

Rear Control

Intelligent Electronic Controls with Dual LED Display

Yes

Touch Buttons

Yes

Dial-A-Cycle™

Yes

Impeller

Yes

ENERGY

ENERGY STAR®

Yes

WASH PROGRAMS

No. of Programs

14

Wash Programs

Normal, Heavy Duty, Bedding, Deep Wash, Bright Whites™, Sanitary, Allergiene™, Pre Wash+Normal, Delicates, Perm.Press, Towels, Speed Wash, Waterproof, Downloaded

No. of Options

16

Options

Steam, Cold Wash, Remote Start, Delay Wash, Wi-Fi Connect, Signal, TurboWash™, Water Plus, Extra Rinse, Tub Clean, Control Lock, Add Garment, Rinse+Spin, Stain Care, Soak, Spin Only

No. of Wash/Rinse Temps

5
Extra Hot, Hot, Warm, Cold, Tap Cold

Spin Speeds

Extra High, High, Medium, Low, No Spin

No. of Water Levels

Automatically adjusts to the size of load

No. of Soil Levels

5

FABRIC CARE FEATURES

TurboWash® 360

Yes

SmartRinse™ Jet Spray System

Yes

ColdWash™ Option

Yes

SenseClean™ System

Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

3 Tray Dispenser

Main Wash, Fabric Softener + Liquid Bleach

TrueBalance™ Plus Anti-Vibration System

Yes

LoadSense

Yes

Status Indicator(s)

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Auto Suds Removal

Yes

Forced Drain System

Yes

Add Garment Indicator

Yes

LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation

Yes

Leveling Legs

4 Adjustable Legs

THINQ® TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis™

Yes

Wi-Fi Connectivity

Yes

MOTOR AND AGITATOR

Motor Type

High Efficiency Direct Drive (HEDD)

Motor Speed

Variable

Max RPM

950

Axis

Vertical

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

NeveRust™ Stainless Steel Drum & Washplate

Yes

Cabinet

Painted Steel

Control Panel

Plastic

Lid

Tempered Glass

Available Colours

Black Steel, Graphite

POWER SOURCE

Ratings

CSA Listed

Electrical Requirements

120V, 60Hz, 10 Amps

Type

Electric

DIMENSIONS

Product (WxHxD)

27" x 44 1/2" x 28 3/8"
(57 1/4" H with lid open)

Carton (WxHxD)

28.9" x 31" x 47.2"

Weight (Product/Carton)

132.3 lbs/140.9 lbs

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labour, 3 Years on Drum,
10 Years on Direct Drive Motor

UPC CODES

WT7850HBA Washer

772454072741

DLEX7900BE Electric Dryer

772454071775

What people are saying