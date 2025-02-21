5.8 cu.ft Large Capacity Top Load Washer with EasyUnload

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
|5.8 cu. ft. Large Capacity
GO BIG TO SAVE TIME AND GET MORE DONE
Say never again to never-ending piles of laundry—this mega capacity washer fits more clothes in every load and helps you power through laundry day in less time. With 5.8 cu. ft. capacity, you can fit a king-size comforter and more in a single load.
EasyUnload™ - for a more convenient washing experience
The key to our EasyUnload™ design is hidden beneath the sleek glass lid. We’ve angled the washer front for a more comfortable, ergonomic reach. Now you can easily retrieve stray items from the bottom of the tub—with no sacrifice in capacity. Pair it with an LG dryer that has the 2-way LG EasyLoad™ door and seamlessly transfer clothes from washer to dryer and dryer to basket.
TurboWash® Technology
A Powerful Yet Gentle Clean
A powerful jet spray, plus the tub and motor that rotate independently and in opposite directions, creates a powerful water flow that causes garments to rub against each other throughout the cycle for enhanced washing performance.
|Direct Drive Motor
Inverter Direct Drive Motor - Less Vibration, Less Noise.
Not just one but two high-efficiency Inverter Direct Drive motors enhance washing performance and durability but without the noise and vibration. The motors also dissipate less energy, reducing electricity consumption
ThinQ® Wi-Fi
Think you can’t do laundry on the go? Think Again. Expand the limits of your laundry room with the LG SmartThinQ® app. Remote start your styler, select a cycle, monitor energy consumption, start or stop the cycle and get notifications about when your items will be ready, all from your smartphone. Compatible with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so you can manage your styler with simple voice commands.
Key Spec
-
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
27 x 43 x 28 3/8
-
Steam
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
Yes
-
Proactive Customer Care
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach
Yes
-
Voice Control (3rd party device)
No
-
Smart Pairing
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Add Item
No
-
ColdWash
No
-
Control Lock
Yes
-
Deep Fill
Yes
-
Delay Wash
Yes
-
Extra Rinse
Yes
-
Heavy Soil
No
-
Remote Start
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
Soak
No
-
Soil
5 Levels (Light to Heavy)
-
Spin
5 Levels
-
Spin Only
Yes
-
Stain Care
No
-
Steam
No
-
Temp.
Cold / Cool / Semi Warm / Warm / Hot
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
TurboWash
Yes
-
Water Plus
No
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
195174089040
CAPACITY
-
Capacity(cu.ft)
5.8
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Display Type
Full Touch Buttons & LED Display
-
Delay Timer
1-19 hours
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
-
Timer Display
18:88
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
29 3/8 x 43 1/2 x 31 1/2
-
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
27 x 43 x 28 3/8
-
Product Height with Lid Open (inch)
57
-
Weight include packing (lbs)
138.9
-
Weight (lbs)
127.9
ENERGY
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
Yes
-
ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient
No
-
IMEF
2.06
-
IWF
4.3
FEATURES
-
Type
Top Load Washer
-
6 Motion DD
Yes
-
ADA Compliant
No
-
Add Item
No
-
AI DD
Yes
-
Auto Restart
No
-
ColdWash
No
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
ezDispense
No
-
Foam detection system
No
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
JetSpray
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum
No
-
Semi Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
Soft Closing Door
Yes
-
Steam
No
-
TrueBalance Anti-Vibration System
Yes
-
TurboDrum
Yes
-
TurboWash 3D
Yes
-
Vibration Sensor
No
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Hot & Cold
-
Water Level
Auto
-
WaveForce
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Platinum Black
-
Lid Type
Tempered Glass
POWER SOURCE
-
Electrical Requirements
120 V, 60 Hz, 6 A
PROGRAMS
-
AI Wash
Yes
-
Allergiene
No
-
Baby Wear
No
-
Bedding
Yes
-
Bright Whites
No
-
Bulky/Large
No
-
Color Care
No
-
Deep Wash
Yes
-
Delicates
No
-
Downloaded
Yes
-
Hand Wash/Wool
No
-
Heavy Duty
Yes
-
Jumbo Wash
No
-
Normal
Yes
-
Perm. Press
No
-
Quick Wash
No
-
Speed Wash
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
No
-
Sanitary
No
-
Small Load
No
-
Spin Only
No
-
Sportswear
No
-
Towels
No
-
Tub Clean
No
-
Waterproof
Yes
-
Whites
No
What people are saying
Find Locally
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
Text us
Text ‘*CARE’ to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)