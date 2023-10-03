About Cookies on This Site

LG STUDIO WashTower™ with AIDD 2.0 and ezDispense. 5.8 and 7.4 cu.ft.

Vertical laundry solution

Single Unit LG STUDIO WashTower™ with Center Control™ 5.8 cu. ft. Front Load Washer and 7.4 cu. ft. Front Load Dryer with Built-In Intelligence.

LG STUDIO Large-Capacity Styler

Upgrade to the high-end fabric care you deserve Add LG STUDIO Styler to your space and enjoy the ultimate laundry solution-refresh, deodorize, sanitize and more.

Learn More

Helpful information in a brilliant design

Our Sleekest Center Control® Yet –LCD panel shows descriptions of each setting, helpful prompts, status updates and remaining time.

Stay Connected

From making extra ice for tonight’s dinner party to getting smartphone notifications when the door is left open, use the ThinQ® app to control key features and get important notifications anywhere, anytime. It even works with the Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, so you can operate smart features with your voice.

The largest capacity yet means you can do less

Beauty meets function with LG STUDIO's large 5.8 cu. ft. washer-so you get more done in fewer loads*.

AI DD® 2.0 built-in intelligence

Built-in intelligence takes out the guesswork—AI technology selects optimal wash & dry motions and settings. Washer can auto-select a compatible drying cycle.

TurboWash™ 360 Technology

LG's revolutionary TurboWash™ Technology offers the industry's fastest cycle times - saving you up to 30 minutes per load*. The powerful high-pressure twin nozzles give outstanding cleaning performance without any shortcuts. It's like pressing fast forward on your laundry.

*Based on independent testing comparing models WKEX200/WKGX201 and WM3900 in normal cycle with TurboWash™ option, 10 lb. load (June 2020).

Deep Clean With Steam

Our TurboSteam™ technology gently but powerfully penetrates fabrics to virtually eliminate dirt, odors and wrinkles.

Automatically dispense the optimal detergent amount

ezDispense™ automatically determines and dispenses the optimal detergent amount for your cycle based on the weight of your load, preventing overuse while maximizing your wash performance. You can also store up to 18 to 31 loads of detergent.

*Heavy build-up may require additional manual effort or use of non-aggressive detergent Based on 9-13 lb. loads in normal mode, up to 18 loads when using detergent and softener, up to 31 loads when using both compartments to dispense detergent only.

