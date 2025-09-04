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Helpful Hints
How to Maintain Your Cordless Stick Vacuum
Do you know how to maintain your LG CordZero® Q3 Cordless Stick Vacuum? In our informative guide, we will provide practical tips on how to prevent them from occurring. From proper cleaning techniques to daily maintenance steps, we've got you covered. Learn from the tips and enjoy a revitalized cleaning routine.
5 Easy Steps to Clean Your Cordless Stick Vacuum
Step 1
Read the instruction manual
Before cleaning, take a moment to review the product manual. It outlines your vacuum’s specific features and limitations, including whether certain parts can be washed with water. Following the manual, disassemble the unit and clean key components such as the nozzles, dust bin, filters, and cyclone system. Using the right cleaning approach will help keep your vacuum in optimal condition and ensure consistent performance.
Step 2
Remove dust and debris
Large debris or objects can clog the pipe or air intake of your stick vacuum, reducing performance, increasing power use, and causing poor airflow and odours. To fix this, disassemble the vacuum and remove any items blocking the system. Then thoroughly clean the pipe and air intake. Keeping these areas clear will help maintain strong performance and prevent unwanted smells.
Step 3
Clean the dust bin regularly
The dust bin in your vacuum collects various types of dirt like dust and hair. If left uncleared, along with unintentional moisture intake, it can become a source of unpleasant odors. To tackle this, it's advisable to empty the dirt from the dust bin right after use. Follow the instructions to wash or wipe away any stubborn dirt, ensuring it is completely dry before placing it back in the vacuum. By promptly addressing the dirt and keeping the dust bin clean and dry, you can prevent any unwanted smells from lingering around.
Step 4
Clean and replace filters regularly
When a vacuum filter becomes clogged, it can reduce performance and lead to unpleasant odours. Regular cleaning is essential, and with a washable filter, the process becomes much simpler. With this LG stick vacuum, the washable filter allows you to easily rinse away dust and debris, helping keep the filter clear, minimize odour buildup, and maintain strong, consistent performance.
LG stick vacuums come equipped with a five-stage filtration system, created to easily help filter dust, pollen, and pet hair out of the air within the vacuum. Large, medium, and small dust is separated layer by layer, and finally, only clean air is released from the machine. This system is designed to effectively help capture fine dust and release cleaner air. The metal filter, micro pre-filter, and fine dust filters can be easily removed and washed to maintain your vacuum’s performance. Filters should be hand-washed in clean water and left to completely air-dry before being placed back into the vacuum.
Step 5
Maintain the vacuum’s suction head
Lastly, remember to take care of the suction head of your vacuum. Listen for strange noises coming from the head, as this can be a sign of lodged debris, and check to see if the suction head is stuck or unable to rotate properly. Once you identify any debris, simply remove them. Refer to the instructions provided for the specific suction head and clean it accordingly. With that, you've successfully completed the cleaning process for your vacuum!
Daily vacuum maintenance
To help prevent unpleasant odours from developing, incorporate a few simple daily maintenance habits into your routine. Empty the dust bin after each use to avoid buildup and lingering smells. Clean the filter consistently, as trapped dust and debris can contribute to odours. Check brushes and attachments for tangled hair or fibres and remove them as needed. Finally, wipe down the exterior to clear away dust and grime. With regular care, your vacuum will stay fresh, efficient, and performing at its best.
Conclusion
With a washable filter system and removable cyclone system, the LG CordZero® Q3 series vacuum enhances cleaning efficiency and is designed for easy maintenance to eradicate those nasty smells. Boasting a stylish design, extended battery life, and powerful suction, this vacuum comes with a range of suction heads to meet all your cleaning needs. Say hello to the ultimate home cleaning companion with the LG CordZero® Q3 series vacuum.
Elevate Your Everyday Cleaning
Upgrade your routine cleaning with the NEW LG CordZero® Q3 Cordless Stick Vacuum. Built for powerful performance and effortless convenience, each model helps you maintain a cleaner, fresher home with ease. Discover the difference for yourself.
FAQ
How often should I empty my vacuum's dust bin?
It is recommended to empty the dust bin after each use to prevent dirt, hair, and moisture from creating unpleasant odors. Make sure the dust bin is completely dry before placing it back into the vacuum.
Can cleaning the filter help reduce odours from your vacuum?
Yes. A clogged or dirty filter can reduce airflow and contribute to bad smells, so regular filter cleaning is important. Washable filters should be hand-washed in clean water and fully air-dried before reuse.
What parts of a cordless vacuum should I clean regularly?
Clean the dust bin, filters, pipe, air intake, nozzles, cyclone system, and suction head according to the product manual. Removing trapped debris and hair helps maintain suction power and prevent lingering smells.
* The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.