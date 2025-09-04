How to Maintain Your Cordless Stick Vacuum

The dust bin in your vacuum collects various types of dirt like dust and hair. If left uncleared, along with unintentional moisture intake, it can become a source of unpleasant odors. To tackle this, it's advisable to empty the dirt from the dust bin right after use. Follow the instructions to wash or wipe away any stubborn dirt, ensuring it is completely dry before placing it back in the vacuum. By promptly addressing the dirt and keeping the dust bin clean and dry, you can prevent any unwanted smells from lingering around.