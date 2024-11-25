What is a Smart TV? Smart TV Features & Technology Explained

Smart TVs are advanced television sets that can connect to the internet and provide a wide range of features beyond traditional TV functions. Some common capabilities of LG’s Smart TVs include:

1. Streaming services: Smart TVs allow you to access popular streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube directly on your television without the need for additional devices like a streaming stick or set-top box.

2. Web browsing: Smart TVs come with built-in web browsers that enable you to surf the internet on your TV screen.

3. Apps: LG Smart TVs have a dedicated LG app store where you can download and install various apps for your entertainment, news, gaming, social media, and more.

4. Screen mirroring: All our Smart TVs support screen mirroring for compatible devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops, allowing you to display content from these devices on the TV screen. Additionally, with built-in Chromecast and AirPlay support, you can enjoy a more seamless and enhanced mirroring experience.

5. Voice control: Our remote controls for our smart TVs come with voice control capabilities, allowing you to search for content using voice commands.

6. Connectivity: Smart TVs have multiple connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, and Ethernet, making it easy to connect various devices and peripherals. With our smart TVs, you can connect your Xbox, PS5 or Nintendo Switch for the ultimate gaming experience via HDMI.

Overall, smart TVs offer a more interactive and personalised viewing experience by combining traditional TV features with modern digital capabilities.