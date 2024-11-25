We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
What is a Smart TV? Smart TV Features & Technology Explained
In this guide, you’ll discover:
- What makes a television smart and why internet access is so important
- How a smart TV works and how it can communicate with other smart devices
- How to make the most out of your smart TV by learning which apps and features are most beneficial
- Tips for deciding which smart TV is right for your home
Take a casual glance at the latest televisions on the market and you will see that almost all TVs are smart. But what exactly is a smart TV and why are they so popular? In this comprehensive Smart TV guide, we’ll attempt to answer all your questions, from how a smart TV works and what the best features are to how to decide which smart TV is right for you. Read on to find out more.
What is a smart TV?
A smart TV is any television that can be connected to the internet without the need for a set-top box or streaming device. This gives you access to a wide array of apps and streaming services, such as Netflix and Amazon Prime.
Much like smartphones, a smart TV can also connect easily to other wireless devices, such as a Bluetooth speaker.
How do smart TVs work?
A Smart TV needs to connect to the internet and this can be achieved wirelessly or via an Ethernet cable. LG Smart TVs come with built-in Wi-Fi connectivity which can connect to your Wi-Fi once you’ve provided your Wi-Fi password.
Our remote controls allow you to talk to your television using speech to text, enabling you to access entertainment your way. A smart TV can also communicate with other smart devices, such as Alexa, Google Assistant or your smartphone using Bluetooth, Wi-Fi or Airplay. You can watch whatever you want, however you want.
All our Smart televisions can also be controlled by your smartphone via our ThinQ app.
Do You Need Wi-Fi for a Smart TV?
You don’t need Wi-Fi for a smart TV to function, but you do need it to access its full features. Without an internet connection, you can still watch content via connected devices like Blu-ray players, gaming consoles, or a TV aerial.
However, to stream shows from apps like Netflix, or get software updates, your smart TV must be connected to Wi-Fi.
Smart TVs are advanced television sets that can connect to the internet and provide a wide range of features beyond traditional TV functions. Some common capabilities of LG’s Smart TVs include:
1. Streaming services: Smart TVs allow you to access popular streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube directly on your television without the need for additional devices like a streaming stick or set-top box.
2. Web browsing: Smart TVs come with built-in web browsers that enable you to surf the internet on your TV screen.
3. Apps: LG Smart TVs have a dedicated LG app store where you can download and install various apps for your entertainment, news, gaming, social media, and more.
4. Screen mirroring: All our Smart TVs support screen mirroring for compatible devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops, allowing you to display content from these devices on the TV screen. Additionally, with built-in Chromecast and AirPlay support, you can enjoy a more seamless and enhanced mirroring experience.
5. Voice control: Our remote controls for our smart TVs come with voice control capabilities, allowing you to search for content using voice commands.
6. Connectivity: Smart TVs have multiple connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, and Ethernet, making it easy to connect various devices and peripherals. With our smart TVs, you can connect your Xbox, PS5 or Nintendo Switch for the ultimate gaming experience via HDMI.
Overall, smart TVs offer a more interactive and personalised viewing experience by combining traditional TV features with modern digital capabilities.
Smart TV features
Thanks to internet connectivity, all the entertainment you could need can be found with a few clicks of your remote or even via voice commands.
Access to the best LG content
Smart TVs make it even easier to access an enormous library of online content. In fact, LG TVs provide access to LG Content Store where you can download even more apps like Paramount+ and Twitch.1
Free-to-Watch LG Channels
LG Smart TVs also provide many TV channels for free through LG Channels — no subscription required1. Viewers can enjoy a variety of films, as well as TV series across multiple genres. LG Smart TVs can also be connected to a soundbar for a more immersive viewing experience.
Learn more about creating the optimal TV setup with our guide to which LG soundbar is right for you.
Your content on the big screen
With screen mirroring, you can easily share content from other smart devices such as your PC, laptop, tablet or phone. This means you can access all your music, videos and photos via your TV and without the need for a wire.
What is the difference between a smart TV and a Regular TV?
1 The availability of specific channels and content may vary based on your location and the model of your TV.
The main difference between a smart TV and a regular TV is internet connectivity. A smart TV can access various internet apps via Wi-Fi connection, whereas a regular TV cannot connect to Wi-Fi.
Feature
LG Smart TV
Regular TV
Wi-Fi Connection
Yes, built-in
No, external device needed
Screen share
Yes, via Miracast, AirPlay, and Chromecast.
No, not typically supported
Content Store
Yes, LG Content Store with apps and games
No, relies on external devices
LG Channels
Yes, access to LG Channels
No
ThinQ
Yes, AI-powered smart features
No
Voice Control Remote Control
Yes, with a voice-activated remote control. For models with Alpha 9 processors or higher, far-field voice recognition is also supported.
No, standard remote control
Internet Browser
Yes
No
Streaming Services
Yes, built-in apps (Netflix, Amazon Prime, etc.)
No, requires external devices
Software Updates
Yes, with regular updates via internet and a renewal program for ongoing improvements.
No
Smart Home Integration
Yes, integrates with smart home devices
No
App Installation
Yes, from LG Content Store
No
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
May not be available
What are the benefits of a smart TV?
The ability to connect to the internet really does make a huge difference, with smart TVs now boasting a variety of features that improve the viewing experience and make your life just that little bit easier. Here are just a few benefits of smart TVs.
Easy access to a wealth of content
No need for bulky boxes or streaming sticks. Smart TVs give you instant access to video on demand sites such as Netflix, YouTube and Prime Video. You can also get access to music streaming services and cloud gaming.
Easily connect with other devices
You no longer have to worry about cables, as smart devices can connect to one another wirelessly. With built-in AirPlay and Chromecast support, you can view photos, stream music, watch videos, and even play games directly from your phone, laptop, PC, or tablet to your TV.
Searching made simple
Looking for a new series or film to watch? With an LG smart TV, you can tap the voice button on your remote or use far-field voice recognition to ask for recommendations. With the help of artificial intelligence – in the form of LG ThinQ AI – the TV understands the type of content you watch and provides a personalised list to choose from.
Control your smart home
By accessing the Home Dashboard on your smart LG TV, you can control compatible smart devices from the comfort of your sofa. This means you can turn on a light or check your washing machine without leaving the room.
Real-time sporting updates
Set up a Sports Alert on a LG smart TV and you can get a live update on your favourite teams and sports even when watching other content. This way you’ll know every time a goal is scored even if you’re not watching the game.
Better picture quality
Numerous selected LG smart TVs now come with the alpha 9 Processor – including the LG OLED evo. This clever piece of technology helps to remove noise and optimise contrast and saturation – which delivers a crisp, high-quality picture.
How to Choose the Best Smart TV for Your Home
If you’ve decided to invest in a smart TV then there are plenty of factors to take into consideration, from selecting the right TV size for your room to deciding what it will be mainly used for.
Screen size
Bigger may not always be better as it can depend on the size of your room. There is an optimal distance to view every size screen.
When choosing the best smart TV, screen size should match your room size and viewing distance. Larger TV screens (65" and up) are ideal for spacious living rooms, while smaller TVs work well in bedrooms or compact spaces—especially since 4K resolution maintains clarity even up close.
Check out our TV size guide for more tips.
Picture quality
If you want the best possible image then the latest technology comes with a larger price tag. However, there are an array of options when it comes to smart TVs and you can learn more about which LG Smart TV to buy here.
Watching vs gaming
If you will mainly use your smart TV to watch shows and films then resolution and technology that improves the quality of the picture should be a priority. But if you spend hours playing your favourite games, then having a TV with a high refresh rate – such as this LG QNED TV – is critical.
FAQs About Smart TVs
Hopefully you should have a better understanding of what a smart TV has to offer but how do you know which one is right for you? This section below should help you make an informed choice.
How can I tell if a TV is a Smart TV?
To check if your TV is smart, try pressing the Home or Menu button on your TV remote. If you see options for popular streaming services or familiar logos, like YouTube, then you have a smart TV. You can also take a look at your user manual for more information about the TV's capabilities.
Do smart TVs work without an internet connection?
The simple answer is yes. Even if you don’t have the internet, you will still be able to watch TV channels through your aerial or cable TV box. However, you won’t be getting the most out of your television as you won’t be able to access smart TV features such as streaming services and applications.
You also won’t be able to stream music, connect with other smart devices or stream games through the Nvidia GeForce now, which is compatible with numerous LG Smart TVs.
Is it possible to connect smart TVs to other devices?
This is one of the major benefits of a smart TV as devices such as laptops, PCs, smartphones, tablets and Home IoT devices can all be easily connected. Bluetooth speakers and soundbars can also be easily connected without the need for wires.2 And through LG ThinQ, Home IoT devices can be monitored without hassle on Home Dashboard.
Can I screen mirror to a smart TV?
Yes, you can! Explore how to do this with our Screen Share and Screen Mirroring guide.
Find out more about how to connect your phone to a smart TV.
Are all LG TVs smart TVs?
While some older models may not be smart, the current LG Smart TV line-up on offer from LG CA are all smart TVs. Therefore, they can all run apps and connect to the internet.
What is the best 4K smart LG TV?
If you're looking for the best 4K smart TV from LG, here are a few standout options:
• LG G5 OLED (2025): With enhanced AI deep learning and advanced light-boosting algorithms, the Alpha11 AI Processor 4K Gen2 analyzes the screen in real time, optimizing colors and brightness for a more vibrant display. It also performs 4K AI Super Upscaling, delivering clearer visuals on streaming platforms like Netflix and Apple TV+.
• LG C5 OLED (2025): Powered by the Alpha 9 AI Processor 4K Gen8, this TV refines every scene with AI Super Upscaling, reducing noise and enhancing resolution for a smoother, more lifelike picture.
• LG QNED92 (2025): A premium Mini LED TV with Dynamic QNED Color Pro rich, true-to-life visuals. The New Alpha AI Processor enhances webOS 25, delivering an upgraded viewing experience in a sleek, slim design featuring Precision Dimming.
• LG QNED85 (2025): Premium LED TV that features Dynamic QNED Color for exceptional picture quality. Powered by the New Alpha AI Processor, webOS 25 offers a user-friendly smart TV experience, while advanced local dimming improves contrast within a sleek design.
*AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.
*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
*Precision Dimming Pro applies to 85/75/65 inches of QNED92, and Precision Dimming applies to QNED92 55 inches.
*Precision Dimming Technology applies to 100 inches of QNED85 and Advanced Local Dimming applies to 86/75/65/55/50 inches of QNED85.
What are the best smart TV features?
In summary, a smart TV offers the following benefits:
- Simple internet connectivity
- Vast library of online content
- Connect to other smart devices wirelessly
- Share things from your phone to the big screen
- Better picture quality
- Personalised recommendations
- Real-time sporting updates
And much more!
If you are looking for a TV that can be easily connected to other devices wirelessly, delivers exceptional picture quality and gives you access to a huge library of content at the touch of a button, then a smart TV is the right choice.
Find out more about how to use a smart TV in our Smart TV tips and tricks guide.
Life's Good!
1 Content and app availability may vary by country or region. Separate subscription required for some apps.
2 Compatibility of LG Soundbars will vary by mode. A power cable has to be connected in order to activate the soundbar.