Hey Hustlers! Remember when we asked you what your dream place to work was? We were hustling behind the scenes to create the LG gram Experience for some of our closest media friends on June 7th. An event which transported guests to this group’s top picks – a beach, a sunny vineyard, a museum and a bakery!

Did you know that even the littlest details of your work environment can affect your productivity? Everything from the clothes you wear, to how you fuel for your body, to the tools you use, and yes, even the locale, impacts the way you work.

We wanted to dive into what drives each persons’ hustle, so we brought together a panel of guests to shed some light on the benefits of personalization to improve productivity. Anne Gomez, founding president of Clear Concept Inc and Alen Palander, Creative Director of Palander Studios, joined us to educate on what it means to customize your Hustle. Our Hustle Hub moderator, Jonathan Cavaliere MCd the night.