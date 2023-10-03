We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram 2022 Experience
Hey Hustlers! Remember when we asked you what your dream place to work was? We were hustling behind the scenes to create the LG gram Experience for some of our closest media friends on June 7th. An event which transported guests to this group’s top picks – a beach, a sunny vineyard, a museum and a bakery!
Did you know that even the littlest details of your work environment can affect your productivity? Everything from the clothes you wear, to how you fuel for your body, to the tools you use, and yes, even the locale, impacts the way you work.
We wanted to dive into what drives each persons’ hustle, so we brought together a panel of guests to shed some light on the benefits of personalization to improve productivity. Anne Gomez, founding president of Clear Concept Inc and Alen Palander, Creative Director of Palander Studios, joined us to educate on what it means to customize your Hustle. Our Hustle Hub moderator, Jonathan Cavaliere MCd the night.
Anne spoke about the psychology of customization and productivity - “The importance of your work environment means that we need tools to be easily accessible. Having technology that is portable and can support your work wherever you are is essential.”
As a Creative Director and jet-setting photographer, Alen talked about what it’s like to take work with you wherever you go - “It can be tough to stay productive on the road – there can be so much going on. One of the best ways, for me, is to rely on the technology that I have with me. I’m essentially a moving production palace, creating content on the fly, so taking advantage of the tech is fundamental. Not only does it allow me to create and edit content, but it allows me to share it too.” At our Beach station, guests experienced the portability and battery life of the LG gram. There are no electrical outlets at the beach!
In the Vineyard, we took selfies using the LG gram’s built-in Full-HD camera. Anti-glare technology was also on full display. Nothing will stop you from taking a video call from the sunny lawn, glass of vino in hand.
The Museum placed us in the heart of the Vatican – where art can offer inspiration, but privacy is in short supply. LG representative Adam Belzycki showed off new AI features using LG Glance by Mirametrix® which blurs your content when someone peeks over your shoulder. He also demo’d the automatic cursor movement, between the LG gram and the new +View portable monitor.
Finally, in the bakery inspired by Le Dolci, we put creativity to the test. Guests used the LG gram 2-in-1 model and LG Stylus Pen (Wacom AES 2.0) to design their own cake. Thank you to everyone who came out to our LG gram 2022 experience. Our virtual hub had a home for the night. Hustlers, if you missed this event, we’ve got more in store! Stay tuned for announcements.