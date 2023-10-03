About Cookies on This Site

The Smartest Phone We've Ever Made

The Smartest Phone We've Ever Made

The LG G7ThinQ sets a new standard for mobile photography with an AI camera that takes the guess work out of getting great shots. It also comes packed with a Boombox Speaker for incredible audio and a super bright display to view your favourite content.
AI CAM

AI CAM

The G7ThinQ provides the creative eye, so you can get your perfect shot. AI CAM analyzes subjects in your frame and provides easy recommendations on how to improve your picture.
Boombox Speaker

Boombox Speaker

The G7ThinQ uses its inner space as a resonance chamber to amp up the bass and deliver a premium, loud, and room-filling audio experience.
Super Bright Camera

Super Bright Camera

Get the best out of every moment with a camera so smart, that it knows when it's too dark and automatically increases the brightness of each shot.
Super Bright Display

Super Bright Display

Your world just got a whole lot brighter. The G7ThinQ packs additional white pixels into the screen for stunning picture clarity and brightness—while maximizing battery efficiency.
DTS : X 3D Surround Sound

DTS : X 3D Surround Sound

7.1 channel surround sound delivers cinematic audio on the go and brings a new sense of realism to your listening experience.
Dual 16 MP Cameras

Dual 16 MP Cameras

Super wide-angle lens allows you to capture more of every scene, including large groups or landscapes. Plus, the G7ThinQ's Crystal Clear Lens dramatically improves dynamic range and low-light capabilities.
Google Assistant with LG Integration

Google Assistant with LG Integration

Click the Google Assistant Button and your Google Assistant is ready to respond, press and hold to skip your introductory ‘Hey Google', and double-click to access Google Lens.

*Diagonal length : 6.09'' (in full rectangle), 5.94'' (excluding notch region)

*LG G7ThinQ includes AI Pack 2.0

*LG Boombox Speaker is verified by dts
All Spec

BASIC SPECIFICATIONS

FORM FACTOR

Full Touch Screen

FREQUENCY

GSM, HSPA+, LTE

OPERATING SYSTEM

Android™ 8.0 (Oreo)

PROCESSOR

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 845 Processor 2.8GHz Octa-Core

MEMORY (RAM / ROM)

4GB / 64GB (Expandable up to 2TB w/ Micro SD slot)

BATTERY, Typ (mAh)

3,000 mAh Non-Removable

CHARGING

Quick Charge 3.0 (16.2W) / PD (21W) Wireless Charging (9W)

COLOURS

Platinum Grey & Aurora Black

ADDITIONAL SPECIFICATIONS

SECURITY (BIOMETRIC ACCESS)

Fingerprint Sensor, Face Recognition, Voice Recognition

INTELLIGENCE (AI)

Google Assistant, Google Lens

WATER & DUST RESISTANT

IP68

Boombox Speaker

DTS:X 3D Surround Sound

Super Bright Display

1,000 nit

Additional Features

AI Cam, Super Bright Camera, Super Wide Angle Camera, Boombox Speaker, Super Far Field Voice Recognition

CAMERA

DUAL REAR CAMERAS

16MP Standard Angle 71° with f/1.6 and OIS/Glass Lens/ Active Alignment/LDAF (Laser Detection Auto Focus) 16MP Super Wide Angle 107° with f/1.9

FRONT CAMERA

8MP Wide Angle 80° with f/1.9

VIDEO/AUDIO

VIDEO CODEC :

MJPEG, THEORA, VP 8/9, XviD, H263, MPEG4(SP/ASP), H.264(BP/MP/HP), HEVC(MP)

VIDEO CAPTURE :

H.263, H.264, MPEG4, HEVC.

AUDIO CODEC :

AAC, AAC+, eAAC+, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, FLAC, MP3, MP2, Vorbis, PCM/ADPCM, WMA, AC3, DSD, ALAC, OPUS, DTS

AUDIO PLAYBACK :

AMR, AWB, WAV, MP2, MP3, AAC, FLAC, AC3, MIDI, OGG , DSF/DFF , AIFF/AIF , WMA , 32-Bit Hi-Fi Audio(Quad DAC)

AUDIO RECORD :

M4A, AMR, AAC, FLAC, WAV.

DISPLAY

TYPE

QHD+ FullVision LCD Display

SIZE (inch)

6.1”

RESOLUTION

3120 x 1440 (QHD+)

ASPECT RATIO

18:9 (New Second Screen, 19.5:9)

DATA CONNECTIVITY

BLUETOOTH

Bluetooth 5.0 BLE, Apt-X HD

USB

USB 2.0 (3.1 Compatible) Type C

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (Dual Band)

GPS

A-GPS, Glonass

NFC

Yes

