LG G7ThinQ

All Spec
-
FORM FACTOR
-
Full Touch Screen
-
FREQUENCY
-
GSM, HSPA+, LTE
-
OPERATING SYSTEM
-
Android™ 8.0 (Oreo)
-
PROCESSOR
-
Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 845 Processor 2.8GHz Octa-Core
-
MEMORY (RAM / ROM)
-
4GB / 64GB (Expandable up to 2TB w/ Micro SD slot)
-
BATTERY, Typ (mAh)
-
3,000 mAh Non-Removable
-
CHARGING
-
Quick Charge 3.0 (16.2W) / PD (21W) Wireless Charging (9W)
-
COLOURS
-
Platinum Grey & Aurora Black
-
SECURITY (BIOMETRIC ACCESS)
-
Fingerprint Sensor, Face Recognition, Voice Recognition
-
INTELLIGENCE (AI)
-
Google Assistant, Google Lens
-
WATER & DUST RESISTANT
-
IP68
-
Boombox Speaker
-
DTS:X 3D Surround Sound
-
Super Bright Display
-
1,000 nit
-
Additional Features
-
AI Cam, Super Bright Camera, Super Wide Angle Camera, Boombox Speaker, Super Far Field Voice Recognition
-
DUAL REAR CAMERAS
-
16MP Standard Angle 71° with f/1.6 and OIS/Glass Lens/ Active Alignment/LDAF (Laser Detection Auto Focus) 16MP Super Wide Angle 107° with f/1.9
-
FRONT CAMERA
-
8MP Wide Angle 80° with f/1.9
-
VIDEO CODEC :
-
MJPEG, THEORA, VP 8/9, XviD, H263, MPEG4(SP/ASP), H.264(BP/MP/HP), HEVC(MP)
-
VIDEO CAPTURE :
-
H.263, H.264, MPEG4, HEVC.
-
AUDIO CODEC :
-
AAC, AAC+, eAAC+, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, FLAC, MP3, MP2, Vorbis, PCM/ADPCM, WMA, AC3, DSD, ALAC, OPUS, DTS
-
AUDIO PLAYBACK :
-
AMR, AWB, WAV, MP2, MP3, AAC, FLAC, AC3, MIDI, OGG , DSF/DFF , AIFF/AIF , WMA , 32-Bit Hi-Fi Audio(Quad DAC)
-
AUDIO RECORD :
-
M4A, AMR, AAC, FLAC, WAV.
-
TYPE
-
QHD+ FullVision LCD Display
-
SIZE (inch)
-
6.1”
-
RESOLUTION
-
3120 x 1440 (QHD+)
-
ASPECT RATIO
-
18:9 (New Second Screen, 19.5:9)
-
BLUETOOTH
-
Bluetooth 5.0 BLE, Apt-X HD
-
USB
-
USB 2.0 (3.1 Compatible) Type C
-
Wi-Fi
-
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (Dual Band)
-
GPS
-
A-GPS, Glonass
-
NFC
-
Yes
