LG STUDIO 36" Induction Cooktop with 5 Burners and Flex Cooking Zone

CBIS3618BE

CBIS3618BE

LG STUDIO 36" Induction Cooktop with 5 Burners and Flex Cooking Zone

CBIS3618B Control Panel 1
Power at Your Fingertips - but Never Hot to the Touch

Power at Your Fingertips - but Never Hot to the Touch

Get faster, more precise cooking performance with LG STUDIO's induction cooktop with five powerful burners and a 7" LCD touch display.
All the Flex, None of the Stress

All the Flex, None of the Stress

Complicated meal? Unexpected guests? You've got this with the LG STUDIO Flex Zone. Combine the left two induction elements to accommodate different sizes and shapes of cookware. Each zone provides up to 3,700 watts of power - so you never sacrifice on accuracy or power.
Options Galore, Seen in Full Colour

Options Galore, Seen in Full Colour

A few simple touches activate your cooktop for quick operation without confusion on an impressive LCD touch display. The look is sleek and contemporary - and it's even easy to clean.
Go Big with Cooking Power from Cool Induction.

Go Big with Cooking Power from Cool Induction.

LG STUDIO brings the power with a 6,000 watt dual center induction burner. Switch between its largest or smallest element - or activate them both for easy convenience.

Qualifications

Qualifications

2 Year Warranty on Parts and Labour
All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    LG STUDIO

  • Cooktop Type

    Induction

  • Fuel Type

    Electric

  • Outcase Color

    Black

DESIGN / FINISH

  • Control Display

    LCD

  • Cooktop Control Type

    Glass Touch

  • Cooktop Glass

    Ceramic glass

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • ADA Compliant

    Yes

  • Control Lock

    Yes (Cooktop)

  • Timed Cook

    No

COOKTOP FEATURES

  • Cooktop Type

    Induction

  • Element/Burner Type(Dual)

    Center Middle

  • Element/Burner Type(Single)

    Left Front, Left Rear, Right Front, Right Rear

  • Element/Burner Type(Wide)

    Left Front + Left Rear

  • Fuel Type

    Electric

  • Heater - Total (W)

    10650

  • Hot Surface Indicator

    Yes

  • Induction Heater - Center Middle (W) (Turbo, inch)

    3700(6000, 11 1/8), 1850(3700, 7)

  • Induction Heater - Left Flex (W)(Turbo, inch)

    3300(3700, 8 1/2 x 14 3/16)

  • Induction Heater - Left Front (W) (Turbo, inch)

    1850(3700, 8 1/2x7 1/8)

  • Induction Heater - Left Rear (W) (Turbo, inch)

    1850(3700, 8 1/2x7 1/8)

  • Induction Heater - Right Front (W) (Turbo, inch)

    1850(3700, 8 3/16)

  • Induction Heater - Right Rear (W) (Turbo, inch)

    1400(1800,6)

  • Number of Cooktop Elements/Burners

    5

  • Safety function(Cooktop)

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • NFC Tag On

    No

  • Smart Recipe (3rd Party Recipe App)

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Voice Control (3rd Party Device)

    No

  • Works with

    LG ThinQ

POWER / RATINGS

  • Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)

    208V / 60Hz, 240V / 60Hz

  • Amp Rating at 208V(Amp)

    41.6

  • Amp Rating at 240V(Amp)

    44.4

  • Watt Rating at 208V(W)

    8650

  • Watt Rating at 240V(W)

    10650

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Cut-out Dimensions_Min (W x H x D)(inch)_Standard

    34 3/8 x 5 5/8 x 19 13/16

  • Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    39 15/16 x 6 x 24 13/16

  • Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    36 5/8 x 3 9/16 x 21 1/16

  • Product Weight (lb.)

    50

  • Shipping Weight (lb.)

    57

  • Size in Width (inch)

    36

ACCESSORIES

  • Cooktop Cream / Cleaner (Ea)

    1

  • Scouring Pad (Ea)

    1

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    195174074664

