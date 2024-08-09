We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG STUDIO 36" Induction Cooktop with 5 Burners and Flex Cooking Zone
Qualifications
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Brand
LG STUDIO
-
Cooktop Type
Induction
-
Fuel Type
Electric
-
Outcase Color
Black
DESIGN / FINISH
-
Control Display
LCD
-
Cooktop Control Type
Glass Touch
-
Cooktop Glass
Ceramic glass
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
ADA Compliant
Yes
-
Control Lock
Yes (Cooktop)
-
Timed Cook
No
COOKTOP FEATURES
-
Cooktop Type
Induction
-
Element/Burner Type(Dual)
Center Middle
-
Element/Burner Type(Single)
Left Front, Left Rear, Right Front, Right Rear
-
Element/Burner Type(Wide)
Left Front + Left Rear
-
Fuel Type
Electric
-
Heater - Total (W)
10650
-
Hot Surface Indicator
Yes
-
Induction Heater - Center Middle (W) (Turbo, inch)
3700(6000, 11 1/8), 1850(3700, 7)
-
Induction Heater - Left Flex (W)(Turbo, inch)
3300(3700, 8 1/2 x 14 3/16)
-
Induction Heater - Left Front (W) (Turbo, inch)
1850(3700, 8 1/2x7 1/8)
-
Induction Heater - Left Rear (W) (Turbo, inch)
1850(3700, 8 1/2x7 1/8)
-
Induction Heater - Right Front (W) (Turbo, inch)
1850(3700, 8 3/16)
-
Induction Heater - Right Rear (W) (Turbo, inch)
1400(1800,6)
-
Number of Cooktop Elements/Burners
5
-
Safety function(Cooktop)
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
NFC Tag On
No
-
Smart Recipe (3rd Party Recipe App)
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Voice Control (3rd Party Device)
No
-
Works with
LG ThinQ
POWER / RATINGS
-
Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)
208V / 60Hz, 240V / 60Hz
-
Amp Rating at 208V(Amp)
41.6
-
Amp Rating at 240V(Amp)
44.4
-
Watt Rating at 208V(W)
8650
-
Watt Rating at 240V(W)
10650
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
-
Cut-out Dimensions_Min (W x H x D)(inch)_Standard
34 3/8 x 5 5/8 x 19 13/16
-
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
39 15/16 x 6 x 24 13/16
-
Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
36 5/8 x 3 9/16 x 21 1/16
-
Product Weight (lb.)
50
-
Shipping Weight (lb.)
57
-
Size in Width (inch)
36
ACCESSORIES
-
Cooktop Cream / Cleaner (Ea)
1
-
Scouring Pad (Ea)
1
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
195174074664
