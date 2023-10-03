About Cookies on This Site

LG STUDIO 6.3 cu. ft. InstaView® Induction Slide-in Range with Air Fry and Air Sous Vide

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LSIS6338F

LSIS6338F

LG STUDIO 6.3 cu. ft. InstaView® Induction Slide-in Range with Air Fry and Air Sous Vide

LSIS6338F
The Power to Feed a Crowd

The Power to Feed a Crowd

A Slide-in induction range with powerful control & room for a full meal.

Cook More & Save Space

Cook More & Save Space

Get Crispy Flavour with Air Fry

ProBake ConvectionⓇ

ProBake ConvectionⓇ

Perfectly Baked & Roasted

Large Capacity Oven

Large Capacity Oven

This Oven Can Really Fit It All

Powerful Precision the Chef in You Will Love

Powerful Precision the Chef in You Will Love

Induction elements offer speed heating, precision, and responsiveness for fast boiling. LG STUDIO’s exclusive red LED Bar Design displays power level settings by each cooking element for convenient monitoring.
Feed a Crowd While Looking Good

Feed a Crowd While Looking Good

With LG STUDIO's large capacity oven, you can make enough to feed your whole family--and your friends, too. Whether it's multiple batches of cookies or a holiday feast, this oven fits it all.
Elevated Design in Every Detail

Elevated Design in Every Detail

This is the redesigned LG STUDIO range. Its modern flat panels, and pro-style handles with PrintProof ™ finish, accommodate your busy family without leaving a trace. Its lasting performance, combined with capacity and high-end innovation, helps you create experiences your guests will never forget. The new LG STUDIO range is current, contemporary, and stylish. It's everything you've ever dreamed about.
Knock Twice to See What's Cooking

Knock Twice to See What's Cooking

Now you can check on food in an instant with two quick knocks. The Instaview® window lets you see what's inside without ever opening the door and letting heat escape--and it's extra wide to see even more.
Crispy Flavour to Feed a Crowd

Crispy Flavour to Feed a Crowd

Air Fry delivers crispy flavour with no preheating and makes enough to feed a group. Just press Air Fry to prepare your favourite snacks like fries, hot wings, and more. High temperatures and the convection fan work together to deliver the flavour and crunch you crave without the oil--or the guilt.
Master Restaurant-Quality Flavour

Master Restaurant-Quality Flavour

Using low oven temperatures and airflow around vacuum-sealed ingredients, Air Sous Vide locks in moisture and aroma to deliver meats, fish, and poultry that are juicy, tender, and consistently delicious.*

*Refer to owner's manual for proper cooking instructions.

Qualifications

Qualifications

2-Years Warranty on Parts and Labour

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

LSIS6338F
CAPACITY
6.3 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WXHXD)
29.7/8” x 37.2/8” x 29.3/8”
EASYCLEAN®
Yes
THINQ®
Yes

All Spec

COOKING MODES

Air Fry

Yes

Bake

Yes

Convection Bake

Yes

Proof

Yes

Roast

Yes

Warm

Yes

BAR CODE

Bar Code

195174020562

BASIC SPEC

Brand

Studio

Door Design

InstaView & WideView™ Window

EasyClean

Yes

Outcase Color

Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel

Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)

6.3

Type

Slidein

CONTROL FEATURES

Control Display

White LED

Control Type

SmoothTouch™ Glass

DRAWER FEATURES

Drawer Type

Storage

SMART TECHNOLOGY

SmartDiagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

Completion Beeper

Beeper (Hi, Lo, Off)

EasyClean

Yes

Kitchen Timer

Yes

ACCESSORIES

Racks (Ea)

2 Heavy Duty Rack, 1 Gliding Rack

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

Cavity Dimension (W x H x D)(inch)

24 7/8 x 21 3/8 x 20

Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)(inch)

32 1/2 x 44 x 30 1/2

Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(inch)

29 7/8 x 37 2/8 x 29 3/8

Product Weight (lb.)

188.8

Shipping Weight (lb.)

226.6

DESIGN / FINISH

Outcase Color

Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel

What people are saying

