We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Redefine your space
with the perfect accent
Design your space with soft curves and functionality. Emphasizing aesthetic excellence with a contemporary minimalist design, LG Massage Recliner effortlessly
blends with any decor.
Reddot Design Award Winner 2024
Customize your relaxation with our 7 lifestyle-specific massage programs
*https://www.red-dot.org/project/lg-healing-me-arte-68578.
Convertible 2-in-1 Ottoman™ or table with convenient storage
The multifunctional ottoman is designed to be integrated with the massage recliner as a footrest, and can also be utilized as a mini, flat top table with storage when the top is inverted.
*Simulated scene being shown - note the screen does not move automatically.
*The product screen shows a simulated image which may differ from the actual product.
Have you ever seen a screen like ME?
*Simulated scene being shown.
*The product screen shows a simulated image which may differ from the actual product.
-
StanbyME Rollable Smart Touch Screen with 3hr Battery
-
Massage Recliner
All Spec
ACCESSIBILITY
-
Gray Scale
-
Yes
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Invert Colors
-
Yes
AUDIO
-
AI Sound
-
AI Sound
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Clear voice
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Backlight Type
-
Edge
-
Display Resolution
-
Full HD (1,920 x 1,080)
-
Display Type
-
FHD
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz Native
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
AI Upscaling
-
Resolution Upscaler
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
-
Picture Mode
-
8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Picture Processor
-
α7 Gen4 Processor
SMART TV
-
Home Dashboard
-
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS Smart
-
Sports Alert
-
Yes
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Homekit
-
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
GAMING
-
Game Optimizer
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Weight with Stand
-
17.5
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
1265 x 207 x 580
-
Packaging Weight (Overseas)
-
23
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
621 x 361 x 29.9
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
-
621 x 1077 x 397
-
TV Stand (WxD)
-
397 x 397
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
4.8
All Spec
MASSAGE ROLLER
-
Massage Type
-
3D Ball Roller
-
Back
-
Yes
-
Hip
-
Yes
-
Neck
-
Yes
-
Shoulders
-
Yes
-
Thighs
-
Yes
-
Waist
-
Yes
FEATURES
-
Bluetooth
-
Yes
-
Body Frame
-
SL Track
-
Body Shape Recognition
-
Shoulder Position Detection
-
Shoulder Massage
-
Yes
-
Speaker
-
Stereo
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color (Main)
-
Cozy Brown
-
Leather Material
-
Faux Leather
-
Body Color (Main)
-
Cozy Brown
POWER SOURCE
-
Electrical Requirements
-
120 V, 60 Hz, 60 W
PROGRAMS
-
Manual
-
Yes
-
Programs for Whole Body (Auto)
-
Yes
HEATED SEAT
-
Back/Waist
-
Yes
-
Temperature Control
-
On/Off
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
30 1/4 x 26 3/4 x 58 1/4
-
Product Dimensions (Reclined) (WxHxD inch)
-
29 5/8 x 33 1/2 x 51 1/2
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
29 5/8 x 44 3/8 x 39 5/8
-
Weight include packing (lb.)
-
172.0
-
Weight (lb.)
-
132.3
What people are saying
Find Locally
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
Text us
Text ‘*CARE’ to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)