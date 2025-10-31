Lifestyle Package with Massage Recliner and Styler®

Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
MHRRS3M
bundle image
Front view of Massage Recliner
Front view of LG Styler® Steam Closet
bundle image
Front view of Massage Recliner
Front view of LG Styler® Steam Closet

Key Features

  • Massage Recliner:Contemporary minimalist design, 2-in-1 Ottoman™, Ergonomic design
  • Styler®:Sanitize, Deodorize & Freshen with Chemical-free TrueSteam® Technology, Damage-Free Drying with Built-in Heat Pump, LG Exclusive Moving Hangers / Pants Press Care Shakes Things Off

Products in this Bundle: 2
Front view

MH21RR

Massage Recliner
Front view of Styler with model name S3MFBN

S3MFBN

LG Styler®Steam Closet

Redefine your space
with the perfect accent

Design your space with soft curves and functionality. Emphasizing aesthetic excellence with a contemporary minimalist design, LG Massage Recliner effortlessly

blends with any decor.

 

Reddot Design Award Winner 2024

Customize your relaxation with our 7 lifestyle-specific massage programs

*https://www.red-dot.org/project/lg-healing-me-arte-68578.

Convertible 2-in-1 Ottoman™ or table with convenient storage

The multifunctional ottoman is designed to be integrated with the massage recliner as a footrest, and can also be utilized as a mini, flat top table with storage when the top is inverted.

Sanitizes, Refreshes & Dries

LG Styler®

Sanitizes, Refreshes & Dries

Simple, hassle-free wardrobe care

Clean with Steam, Not Chemicals

Keeps Things

Clean with Steam, Not Chemicals

Just Put It in the Styler

Can’t Wash or Dry it?

Just Put It in the Styler

Plug in LG Styler Steam Closet anywhere for easy everyday use

Plug It In Anywhere

For Easy Everyday Use

Moving hangers with two jackets to shake off the work inside LG Styler steam closet
Woman using LG Styler to hang pants to be pressed and restored

Press Pants and Restore Creases

Put an End to the “Re-wear Chair”

LG Styler lets you easily freshen and remove odors from clothes you have every intention of wearing again. You can even place a dryer sheet or cotton pad sprayed with your signature perfume in the removable aroma filter to add a pleasant scent.

Slim Design. Simple Set Up. Standout Style.

With a choice of mirror, espresso, or white finishes, each with scratch-resistant tempered glass door and intuitive LED Controls, this innovative steam closet fits your home and your style.

MASSAGE ROLLER

Massage Type

3D Ball Roller

Back

Yes

Hip

Yes

Neck

Yes

Shoulders

Yes

Thighs

Yes

Waist

Yes

FEATURES

Bluetooth

Yes

Body Frame

SL Track

Body Shape Recognition

Shoulder Position Detection

Shoulder Massage

Yes

Speaker

Stereo

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color (Main)

Cozy Brown

Leather Material

Faux Leather

POWER SOURCE

Electrical Requirements

120 V, 60 Hz, 60 W

PROGRAMS

Manual

Yes

Programs for Whole Body (Auto)

Yes

HEATED SEAT

Back/Waist

Yes

Temperature Control

On/Off

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

30 1/4 x 26 3/4 x 58 1/4

Product Dimensions (Reclined) (WxHxD inch)

29 5/8 x 33 1/2 x 51 1/2

Product Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

29 5/8 x 44 3/8 x 39 5/8

Weight include packing (lb.)

172.0

Weight (lb.)

132.3

What people are saying

