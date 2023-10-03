About Cookies on This Site

Perfectly Cooked Meals

Perfectly Cooked Meals

Sensor cooking technology measures humidity levels inside the oven to automatically adjust cooking time and power for deliciously perfect results.
EasyClean®

Cleaning Made Simple

Spills? Splatters? Don't sweat it. LG's EasyClean® interior - assisted by Anti-Bacterial Coating - resists stains and buildup, so cleaning your microwave doesn't have to be a chore. Simply wipe with a damp cloth—no chemicals, no scrubbing, no problem.*

From Turntable to Turn-Stable

Using your microwave shouldn’t have to be a balancing act. The hexagonal-shaped stabilizer ring on LG NeoChef™ microwaves provides 6 wheels for the turntable to rest upon instead of just 3. The added support means you can place even tall or heavy items anywhere you like without fear of them tipping over while heating.

Enlightened Cooking

Bright LED lighting makes it easy to check on the progress of your food while offering greater energy efficiency than traditional lighting.
Spaciousness for All

Spaciousness for All

Heat up larger dishes with ease in LG's 1.5 cu.ft. capacity microwave. With more space, you can heat up your dishes faster and get to eating sooner.
Sleek Design

Sleek and Practical Design

Intuitive SmoothTouch™ glass controls not only look sleek but makes operating your range a snap with just a touch of your finger. Best of all they have been designed with practicality in mind – the smooth surface easily wipes clean.

