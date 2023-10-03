We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27.6-inch 16:18 DualUp Monitor with Ergo Stand and USB Type-C™
Stunning Image Quality
Ergonomics
User Convenience
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
New DualUp Monitor UNBOXING and SETUP
*The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
More Screen and Less Space
DualUp monitor only occupied compact space for one monitor but this 16:18 aspect ratio monitor support, two 21.5-inch monitors (16:9 aspect ratio), at one screen. It enhances work efficiency and productivity at the same time.
DualUp monitor only occupied compact space for one monitor but this 16:18 aspect ratio monitor support, two 21.5-inch monitors, at one screen.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Ergonomic Movement within Eye Rotation Range
*Ergo Stand: Extend/Retract 210mm, Swivel ±335°, Pivot 90° (Counterclockwise), Height 130mm, Down Height 35mm, Tilt ±25°.
**The product images in the video are for illustrational purpose only and might differ from the real product.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*TÜV Rheinland certification ID (Low Blue Light - Hardware Solution): 1111250391.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Ideal Monitor for Creating, Developing, and Multitasking
LG DualUp Monitor, a new style display of 16:18 aspect ratio, helps to boost efficiency and productivity. You can check more
information at a glace within the extended upper and lower space.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
USB Type-C™
Easy Control and Connectivity
USB Type-C™ port allows from display and data transferring to connected device charging (up to 90W), enabling support for
your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.
USB Type-C™ offering easy control and connectivity
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
How to Utilize DualUp Monitor Set-up
PBP & Built-in KVM*
*KVM: Keyboard, Video Monitor, and Mouse.
**It can be connected via the USB Type-C™ cable, HDMI cable, and USB2.0 upstream cable included with the package.
**DisplayPort cable is NOT included with the package.
Space-saving and Flexible Workstation Setup
C-Clamp & Grommet
One Click Mount
*For detailed installation instructions, see the product manual at LG.com Support page.
*The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
-
27.6
-
Resolution
-
2560 x 2880
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:18
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
300
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
60
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract
All Spec
-
Product name
-
DualUp
-
Year
-
2022
-
RoHS
-
YES
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:18
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
240
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
300
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.18195 x 0.18195
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
60
-
Resolution
-
2560 x 2880
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
-
70.1
-
Size [Inch]
-
27.6
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
User Defined Key
-
YES
-
Others (Features)
-
Low Blue Light
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
YES
-
Auto Brightness
-
YES
-
PBP
-
2PBP
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
Dual Controller
-
YES
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
Others (Accessory)
-
DC Extension cable 1.4m Black, Ergo+ stand, Body cable cover, Body top cover, Wrench
-
USB-C
-
YES
-
USB A to B
-
YES
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
190W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
40W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
-
28.31W
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
745 x 240 x 557
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
481.5 x 549.5 x 44.9
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
481.5 x 843.2 x 461.3
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
13.2
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
4.3
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
9
-
Speaker
-
7W x 2
-
Maxx Audio
-
YES
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
-
YES(1ea/ver2.0)
-
Built-in KVM
-
YES
-
USB-C
-
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
YES
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
2560x2880 at 60Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
90W
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)
Buy Directly
28MQ780-B
27.6-inch 16:18 DualUp Monitor with Ergo Stand and USB Type-C™