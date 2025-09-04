About Cookies on This Site

LG 22-inch Full HD 120Hz Overclock monitor with sRGB 99% (Typ.), HDR 10, 1ms MBR

LG 22-inch Full HD 120Hz Overclock monitor with sRGB 99% (Typ.), HDR 10, 1ms MBR

22U403A-B
front view
-15 degree side view
+15 degree side view
front view of a tilted monitor
side view
side view of a tilted monitor
top view
Rear view
rear perspective view
rear perspective view
close-up view of ports
front view of the monitor with the stand down
front view
-15 degree side view
+15 degree side view
front view of a tilted monitor
side view
side view of a tilted monitor
top view
Rear view
rear perspective view
rear perspective view
close-up view of ports
front view of the monitor with the stand down

Key Features

  • 22-inch FHD (1920x1080) VA display
  • sRGB 99% (Typ.)
  • native 100Hz overclocking 120Hz refresh rate
  • 1ms Motion Blur Reduction
  • HDR 10
  • Ergonomic design with adjustable tilt
More

Compact yet capable

Our 22" Full HD(1920x1080) screen delivers clear visuals with an sRGB 99% (Typ.) colour gamut and 250 nits (Typ.) brightness with 4000:1 contrast ratio.

LG 22-inch Full HD monitor displayed on a modern office desk showing a colourful photo gallery webpage, surrounded by a keyboard, mouse, coffee cup, and headphones in a bright workspace.

*Images have benn simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The keyboard and mouse are not included in the package.

Feature highlights of the LG 22U403A monitor, showing Full HD 1920×1080 resolution, sRGB 99% (Typ.) and HDR10 colour performance, 100Hz native and 120Hz overclock refresh rate, 1ms MBR response time, and an adjustable tilt stand for ergonomic comfort.
Stacked screen layers illustrating the LG 22U403A monitor’s 100Hz native and 120Hz overclock refresh rate, showing smooth transitions across gaming and productivity scenes.

Fluid visuals.
Seamless flow.

A fast native 100Hz refresh rate provides smooth frame loading in various programs, while overclocking up to 120Hz lets you enjoy realistic gameplay with reduced screen stuttering and motion blur.

*Images have benn simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The refresh rate feature may vary depending on the user's PC conditions.

A racing game scene with a yellow sports car speeding on a track, illustrating the LG 22U403A monitor’s 1ms MBR feature for clear motion and reduced blur during fast-paced gameplay.

Fast-paced speed to victory

1ms Motion Blur Reduction* makes smooth gameplay, reducing blur and ghosting. Dynamic and fast-paced objects amidst all the action can give gamers a competitive edge.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : Adaptive sync / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync)

*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.

Feel actual combat with vivid colour

Our monitor supports HDR 10 and offers 99% sRGB (Typ.) coverage, providing a wide colour spectrum that enables high-fidelity colour representation for an immersive gaming experience. The vivid colour expression also makes it ideal for creative work, productivity tasks, and casual entertainment alike.

Switch swiftly

LG Switch app helps to optimize the monitor to your work and life. You can readily divide the whole display up to 6, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, visit LG.com.

Dynamic Action Sync

Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real time and respond quickly.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer helps gamers detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.

Reader Mode

Reader Mode adjusts colour temperature and luminance, supporting a suitable viewing experience for reading on a monitor.

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, providing a comfortable view.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Ergonomic design

The clean uni-body design and square stand base enhances space efficiency and keeps the workspace organized. Its stable design improves visual focus and supports a -5° to 15° tilt, helping you adjust the screen for better comfort and viewing alignment.

Top and side views of the LG 22U403A monitor showing its clean, space-efficient design and adjustable tilt range from -5° to 15° for ergonomic viewing comfort.

Top and side views of the LG 22U403A monitor showing its clean, space-efficient design and adjustable tilt range from -5° to 15° for ergonomic viewing comfort.

Print

Key Spec

  • Display - Size [Inch]

    21.45

  • Display - Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Display - Panel Type

    VA

  • Display - Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Display - Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Display - Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    120 (O/C)

  • Display - Response Time

    1ms MBR, 5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    PC Monitor

  • Year

    Y26

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    3200:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    4000:1

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2493 × 0.241

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    120 (O/C)

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Response Time

    1ms MBR, 5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Size [cm]

    54.5

  • Size [Inch]

    21.45

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Auto Input Switch

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Color Weakness

    Yes

  • Crosshair

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • FPS Counter

    Yes

  • HDR 10

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • VRR

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • D-Sub

    Yes(1ea)

  • HDMI

    Yes(1ea)

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    75 x 75

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    620 x 365 x 141

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    511.6 x 295 x 40.2

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    511.6 x 383.5 x 190

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    3.7

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    2.2

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    2.6

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    Yes

What people are saying

