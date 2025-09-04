We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 22-inch Full HD 120Hz Overclock monitor with sRGB 99% (Typ.), HDR 10, 1ms MBR
Compact yet capable
Our 22" Full HD(1920x1080) screen delivers clear visuals with an sRGB 99% (Typ.) colour gamut and 250 nits (Typ.) brightness with 4000:1 contrast ratio.
LG 22-inch Full HD monitor displayed on a modern office desk showing a colourful photo gallery webpage, surrounded by a keyboard, mouse, coffee cup, and headphones in a bright workspace.
*Images have benn simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The keyboard and mouse are not included in the package.
*The refresh rate feature may vary depending on the user's PC conditions.
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : Adaptive sync / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync)
*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.
Feel actual combat with vivid colour
Our monitor supports HDR 10 and offers 99% sRGB (Typ.) coverage, providing a wide colour spectrum that enables high-fidelity colour representation for an immersive gaming experience. The vivid colour expression also makes it ideal for creative work, productivity tasks, and casual entertainment alike.
Switch swiftly
LG Switch app helps to optimize the monitor to your work and life. You can readily divide the whole display up to 6, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.
*To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, visit LG.com.
Ergonomic design
The clean uni-body design and square stand base enhances space efficiency and keeps the workspace organized. Its stable design improves visual focus and supports a -5° to 15° tilt, helping you adjust the screen for better comfort and viewing alignment.
Key Spec
Display - Size [Inch]
21.45
Display - Resolution
1920 x 1080
Display - Panel Type
VA
Display - Aspect Ratio
16:9
Display - Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Display - Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
120 (O/C)
Display - Response Time
1ms MBR, 5ms (GtG at Faster)
Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
All Spec
INFO
Product name
PC Monitor
Year
Y26
DISPLAY
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
200
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 95% (CIE1931)
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
3200:1
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
4000:1
Panel Type
VA
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2493 × 0.241
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
120 (O/C)
Resolution
1920 x 1080
Response Time
1ms MBR, 5ms (GtG at Faster)
Size [cm]
54.5
Size [Inch]
21.45
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
Reader Mode
Yes
Auto Input Switch
Yes
Black Stabilizer
Yes
Color Weakness
Yes
Crosshair
Yes
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
Flicker Safe
Yes
FPS Counter
Yes
HDR 10
Yes
HDR Effect
Yes
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
Yes
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
Super Resolution+
Yes
VRR
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
D-Sub
Yes(1ea)
HDMI
Yes(1ea)
POWER
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Type
External Power(Adapter)
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
Wall Mountable [mm]
75 x 75
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
620 x 365 x 141
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
511.6 x 295 x 40.2
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
511.6 x 383.5 x 190
Weight in Shipping [kg]
3.7
Weight without Stand [kg]
2.2
Weight with Stand [kg]
2.6
ACCESSORY
HDMI
Yes
