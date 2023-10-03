About Cookies on This Site

24 inch FHD IPS 3 side borderless Monitor with AMD FreeSync

24MP450-B

24MP450-B

24 inch FHD IPS 3 side borderless Monitor with AMD FreeSync

front view
LG IPS Full HD Display : True Colour at Wide Angle.

IPS Full HD Display

Vivid Colour with IPS and FHD Resolution

See the quick response of an IPS Display. At 1920x1080 resolution, LG's FHD IPS Display features vibrant colour and clarity at wide angles. Work through your projects with ease and efficiency.

IPS
IPS Full HD (1920x1080)
Borderless
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
FreeSync
AMD FreeSync™ Technology
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

An Immersive Experience That’s All Screen

Stay focused on your work with a virtually borderless screen on three sides. It's an extra-wide, panoramic desktop experience.
This display has slim bezel on three sides and doesn't interfere with dazzling precision
This display has slim bezel on three sides and optimized work environment

*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Ergonomic design with features of tilt and height adjustment

Ergonomic Design

A Comfortable Workplace

The monitor’s convenient tilt and height adjustment features and clean uni-body design allow you to create an optimized work environment.

Comfortable Reading & Easy Viewing

Reader Mode

Comfortable Reading

Reader Mode provides optimal conditions for reading by reducing blue light.

Flicker Safe

Easy Viewing

Flicker Safe dimming technology provides a comfortable experience when viewing the screen for extended periods of time.

*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
**The figure is calculated by the estimation from LG's internal testing using model 24MP450. The figure may vary in real use conditions.

OnScreen Control offering Easier User Interface

OnScreen Control

Productivity & Multi-tasking

LG monitors let you see your work the way you want. View multiple applications simultaneously, so you can stop switching between windows.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

AMD FreeSync™

AMD FreeSync™ is Built In

AMD FreeSync™ compatibility brings clearer, faster, smoother game play. Reduce screen tearing and minimize stutter and input lag to experience virtually seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games*.

AMD FreeSync™

*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Dynamic Action Sync®

Action as it Happens

Get the closest thing to real-time gaming. Dynamic Action Sync® elevates your gameplay for a pro-level experience. Respond to action, opponents, and every moment with minimized input lag and unbelievable performance*.

*Dramatization for illustrative purposes. Actual usage may differ.

Black Stabilizer®

Gameplay Never in the Dark

Black Stabilizer® is your ally to attack or defend against enemies hiding in the shadows. It delivers a pro-level gaming experience for enhanced vision and a jump on the competition*.

Dramatization for illustrative purposes. Actual usage may differ.

Crosshair®

Crosshair® Feature Brings an Accuracy Advantage

Accuracy is at the center of your gameplay with the Crosshair® feature. Center-display crosshairs give enhanced vision and pro-level precision for increased accuracy in first-person shooter games*.

*Dramatization for illustrative purposes. Actual usage may differ.

INFO

Product name

PC Monitor

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

23.8

Size (cm)

60.4 cm

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Typ.)

250 cd/m²

Colour Gamut (Typ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare

FEATURES

Flicker Safe

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

Colour Weakness

Yes

Super Resolution+

Yes

AMD FreeSync™

Yes

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Dynamic Action Sync

Yes

Crosshair

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

D-Sub

Yes (1ea)

HDMI

Yes (1ea)

DisplayPort

Yes (1ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

POWER

Power Consumption (Typ.)

19W

MECHANICAL

Borderless Design

3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

Tilt

-5 ~ +15 º

Wall Mountable

75 x 75 mm

Base Detachable

Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

539.9 x 447.6 x 219.4mm (Up)
539.9 x 367.6 x 219.4mm (Down)

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

539.9 x 321.4 x 56.2mm

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

615 x 404 x 175mm

Weight with Stand

3.1kg

Weight without Stand

2.3kg

Weight in Shipping

4.5kg

ACCESSORY

Adapter

Yes

Power Cord

Yes

Others (Accessory)

User Screw (6EA)

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 year parts and labour

UPC

195174010785

front view

24MP450-B

24 inch FHD IPS 3 side borderless Monitor with AMD FreeSync