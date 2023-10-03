About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
27” QHD IPS HDR10 Monitor with AMD FreeSync™

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

27” QHD IPS HDR10 Monitor with AMD FreeSync™

27QN600-B

27” QHD IPS HDR10 Monitor with AMD FreeSync™

27QN600-B
27" QHD IPS Monitor

Lifelike colour with IPS and QHD resolution

Upgrade productivity with the IPS Display. At 27" and 2560x1440 resolution, LG's QHD IPS Display features realistic, accurate colour and enhanced contrast, clarity and detail at wide angles. Whatever the task, get it done fast.

Lifelike color with IPS and QHD resolution

HDR10 with bright colour coverage
HDR10

HDR10 with bright colour coverage

See HDR10 content, backed by 350 nits of brightness. HDR10 delivers a dramatic visual experience and elevated picture quality, while enhancing the colour of HDR content. This combines with wide colour coverage of the P3 90% colour gamut. A true difference in colour and brightness.

*This image is simulated to help you understand.

View actual colour
Colour Calibrated

View actual colour

It is colour calibrated to help maintain accurate colour on the screen, so it preserves the original intend colour.
Less blue, improved visual comfort
Reader Mode

Less blue, improved visual comfort

Reducing blue light to help lessen eye fatigue, Reader Mode provides optimal condition for reading. With just a few movement of joystick control, you can more comfortably read your monitor screen.
Reduces visual fatigue
Flicker Safe

Reduces visual fatigue

Flicker Safe reduces the onscreen flicker level to almost zero, which helps protect your eyes. User can comfortably work throughout the day.
AMD FreeSync™

AMD FreeSync™ and more gaming features

Play as hard as you work with faster, smoother gaming tech. AMD FreeSync reduces image tears and choppiness with more efficient communication between monitor and graphics card. While gaming tech gives you the advantage — Black Stabilizer enhances vision, Dynamic Action Sync improves response and gaming modes customize your experience.

AMD FreeSync™ and more gaming features

See detail in the darkness with Black Stabilizer®

Dynamic Action Sync® presents action as it happens

Get the closest thing to real-time gaming. Dynamic Action Sync elevates your gameplay for a pro-level experience. Respond to action, opponents and every moment with minimized input lag and unbelievable performance.

See detail in the darkness with Black Stabilizer®

See detail in the darkness with Black Stabilizer®

You're gameplay is never in the dark. Black Stabilizer is your ally to attack or defend against enemies hiding in the shadows. It delivers a pro-level gaming experience for enhanced vision and a jump on the competition.
A monitor that adjusts to you

A monitor that adjusts to you

Choose your setup in seconds. Save space with the wall mount or turn to the curved, stable and modern design of its Edge-ArcLine stand. With a simple press-and-click, you can adjust the tilt for perfect viewing.
Print

All Spec

INFO

Product name

PC Monitor

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

27

Size (cm)

68.466 cm

Resolution

2560 x 1440

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Typ.)

350 cd/m²

Peak Brightness (Typ.)

350 cd/m²

Colour Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare

FEATURES

HDR 10

Yes

HDR Effect

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

Colour Weakness

Yes

Super Resolution+

Yes

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Dynamic Action Sync

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

Yes(2ea)

DisplayPort

Yes(1ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

POWER

Power Consumption (Typ.)

38W

MECHANICAL

Borderless Design

3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

Tilt

-5º~15º

Wall Mountable

100 x 100 mm

Base Detachable

Yes

OneClick Stand

Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

613.5 x 484.2 x 208.8mm

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

613.5 x 363.5 x 45.4mm

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

701 x 481 x 197mm

Weight with Stand

5.72kg

Weight without Stand

4.75kg

Weight in Shipping

8.4kg

ACCESSORY

Adapter

Yes

Power Cord

Yes

HDMI

Yes

Display Port

Yes

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 year parts and labour

What people are saying

Buy Directly

27QN600-B

27QN600-B

27” QHD IPS HDR10 Monitor with AMD FreeSync™