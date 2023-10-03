We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27” QHD IPS HDR10 Monitor with AMD FreeSync™
Lifelike colour with IPS and QHD resolution
Lifelike color with IPS and QHD resolution
*This image is simulated to help you understand.
AMD FreeSync™ and more gaming features
AMD FreeSync™ and more gaming features
All Spec
-
Product name
-
PC Monitor
-
Size (Inch)
-
27
-
Size (cm)
-
68.466 cm
-
Resolution
-
2560 x 1440
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
350 cd/m²
-
Peak Brightness (Typ.)
-
350 cd/m²
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
75
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
-
Anti-Glare
-
HDR 10
-
Yes
-
HDR Effect
-
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
-
Yes
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes
-
Colour Weakness
-
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
-
Yes
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync
-
Black Stabilizer
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
Yes(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
-
Yes(1ea)
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
38W
-
Borderless Design
-
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt
-
Tilt
-
-5º~15º
-
Wall Mountable
-
100 x 100 mm
-
Base Detachable
-
Yes
-
OneClick Stand
-
Yes
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
613.5 x 484.2 x 208.8mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
-
613.5 x 363.5 x 45.4mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
-
701 x 481 x 197mm
-
Weight with Stand
-
5.72kg
-
Weight without Stand
-
4.75kg
-
Weight in Shipping
-
8.4kg
-
Adapter
-
Yes
-
Power Cord
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
Yes
-
Display Port
-
Yes
-
Warranty
-
1 year parts and labour
27QN600-B
27” QHD IPS HDR10 Monitor with AMD FreeSync™