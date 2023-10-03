About Cookies on This Site

Best Gaming Experience 21:9 UltraWide™ FHD IPS Monitor 25UM58

Best Gaming Experience 21:9 UltraWide™ FHD IPS Monitor 25UM58

25UM58-P

Best Gaming Experience 21:9 UltraWide™ FHD IPS Monitor 25UM58

All Spec

INFO

Product name

UltraWide

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

25

Resolution

2560 x 1080

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Panel Type

IPS

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178/178 (CR≥10)

Brightness (Typ.)

250 (Typ.)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1 (Typ)

Response Time

5ms (High)

FEATURES

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

Yes(2ea)

POWER

Power Consumption (Typ.)

27W

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

609 x 188 x 383 mm

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

609 x 55 x 287 mm

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

682 x 355 x 131 mm

Weight with Stand

4kg

Weight without Stand

3.7kg

Weight in Shipping

5.4kg

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 year parts and labour

