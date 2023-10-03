We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27” UltraGear™ UHD Gaming Monitor with 1ms Response Time 144Hz Refresh Rate
Speed
IPS 1ms (GtG) Response Time
144Hz Refresh Rate
Display
27" UHD (3840X2160)
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 / DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
Technology
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
Remarkable Speed, Diving into Gaming
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time.'(Game Adjust → Response Time → Faster Mode)
*To enable the 144Hz, a PC with a graphic card that supports DisplayPort 1.4 (DSC) or HDMI 2.1 is required.
*The graphics card is NOT included in the package. You should purchase it separately.
*It supports up to 144Hz Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). A PC with a graphic card that supports DisplayPort 1.4 (DSC) or HDMI 2.1 is required to work properly.
*The graphics card is NOT included in the package. You should purchase it separately.
Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming Experience
Gamer-centric Design
Dynamic Action Sync
Dynamic Action Sync helps gamers to catch critical moments in real-time, reduce input delays, and respond quickly to their opponents.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.
*DAS runs in the background without any settings.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS(Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of the monitor.
All Spec
-
Product name
-
UltraGear
-
Year
-
Y23
-
Size [Inch]
-
27
-
Size [cm]
-
68.5
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
400cd/m²
-
Peak Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
500cd/m²
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Response Time
-
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
144
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
-
Anti-Glare
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Colour Weakness
-
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
G-SYNC Compatible
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync Premium
-
VRR
-
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Crosshair
-
YES
-
FPS Counter
-
YES
-
User Defined Key
-
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
-
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
-
Hexagon Lighting
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
USB Upstream Port
-
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
Headphone out
-
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
-
DTS HP:X
-
YES
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
50W
-
Borderless Design
-
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Tilt
-
-5°~+15°
-
Height Range [mm]
-
0 ~ 110mm
-
Down Height [mm]
-
123mm
-
Pivot
-
Clockwise
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100 mm
-
Base Detachable
-
YES
-
OneClick Stand
-
YES
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
613.5x577.7x253.7(UP) / 613.5x467.7x253.7(DOWN)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
613.5x371.6x51.3
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
691x184x498
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
6.4Kg
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
4.5Kg
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
8.80kg
-
Adapter
-
YES
-
Power Cord
-
Depend on Country
-
HDMI
-
YES (ver 2.1)
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
USB A to B
-
YES
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 Year Parts & Labour
