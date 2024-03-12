We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27” UltraGear™ Full HD IPS gaming monitor | 180Hz, IPS 1ms (GtG), HDR10
Start with speed.
Be on the front.
Be ahead of your competition with 180Hz refresh rate.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
180Hz refresh rate
Upgraded speed.
New standard.
We have raised UltraGear's speed standard from 144Hz to 180Hz. You can enjoy ultra-clear and smooth images with a 180Hz refresh rate, which loads images 180 times in a second.
180Hz refresh rate..
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
|*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Adjust → Response Time → Faster Mode).
*The viewing angle of this IPS display is 178 degrees.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
Technology for
flawless gaming
|Enjoy perfect graphics with reduced tearing, stuttering, or jittering caused by differences in the hardware and software specification by synchronizing through NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible or AMD FreeSync™.
|*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*Performance of this feature is compared to models that do not support the Sync technology.
*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
Designed for gamer
|Enhance your gaming experience with a 3-side virtually borderless design for an immersive view. The tilt adjustable base helps you play the game more comfortably.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
|*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
Dynamic Action Sync
Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer helps gamers to detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.
|*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of monitor.
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
-
27
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
300cd/m²
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
180
-
Response Time
-
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
-
UltraGear
-
Year
-
Y24
DISPLAY
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
240cd/㎡
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
300cd/m²
-
Color Bit
-
8bit
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
16.7M
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
sRGB 95% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.3108 x 0.3108 mm
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
180
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Response Time
-
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
-
68.5
-
Size [Inch]
-
27
-
Surface Treatment
-
Anti-Glare
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync
-
Auto Input Switch
-
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
-
Yes
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
Crosshair
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
FPS Counter
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
G-SYNC Compatible
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
User Defined Key
-
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
HDMI
-
YES(1ea)
-
Headphone out
-
3-Pole(Sound only)
POWER
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
DC Output
-
19V, 2.1A
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
707 x 164 x 45
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
614.2 x 364.8 x 51.7
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
7.9
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
5.1
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
5.8
ACCESSORY
-
Adapter
-
YES
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
-
YES
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
Others (Accessory)
-
Mouse Holder, Top Cover, user screws
-
Power Cord
-
Depend on Country
STANDARD
-
CE
-
YES
-
UL (cUL)
-
YES
Buy Directly
27GS60F-B
27” UltraGear™ Full HD IPS gaming monitor | 180Hz, IPS 1ms (GtG), HDR10