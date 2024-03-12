About Cookies on This Site

27” UltraGear™ Full HD IPS gaming monitor | 180Hz, IPS 1ms (GtG), HDR10

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

27” UltraGear™ Full HD IPS gaming monitor | 180Hz, IPS 1ms (GtG), HDR10

27GS60F-B

27” UltraGear™ Full HD IPS gaming monitor | 180Hz, IPS 1ms (GtG), HDR10

front view

UltraGear™ gaming monitor.

Born to game

UltraGear™ gaming monitor.

Start with speed.
Be on the front.

Be ahead of your competition with 180Hz refresh rate.

Display

27" Full HD (1920 x 1080)

HDR10 / sRGB 99% (Typ.)

Speed

180Hz refresh rate

IPS 1ms (GtG) response time

Technology

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

AMD FreeSync™

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

180Hz refresh rate

Upgraded speed.
New standard.

We have raised UltraGear's speed standard from 144Hz to 180Hz. You can enjoy ultra-clear and smooth images with a 180Hz refresh rate, which loads images 180 times in a second.

180Hz refresh rate..

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

IPS 1ms (GtG)

Sharp image
from any angle.

Experience vibrant visuals with a 1ms fast response time, reducing reverse ghosting and input lag. In addition, the IPS panel allows you to enjoy these stunning images clearly from a wide angle of up to 178°.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Adjust → Response Time → Faster Mode).
*The viewing angle of this IPS display is 178 degrees.
HDR10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.).
HDR10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

Feel true-to-life color

Regardless of the battlefield, gamers can experience the vivid and accurate colors that game developers intended with this monitor's support for a wide color gamut, sRGB 99% (Typ.), and HDR10.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

Technology for
flawless gaming

Enjoy perfect graphics with reduced tearing, stuttering, or jittering caused by differences in the hardware and software specification by synchronizing through NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible or AMD FreeSync™.

Technology for flawless gaming.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*Performance of this feature is compared to models that do not support the Sync technology.
*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.

Designed for gamer

Enhance your gaming experience with a 3-side virtually borderless design for an immersive view. The tilt adjustable base helps you play the game more comfortably.
Borderless design icon.

Borderless design

3-side virtually borderless

Tilt icon.

Tilt

-5~+15º

UltraGear™ gaming monitor.

  • HDMI 2.0 icon.

    HDMI 2.0

  • DisplayPort 1.4 icon.

    DisplayPort 1.4

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

Gaming GUI

Award winning gaming GUI

Gamers can use On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control to easily customize the setting from adjusting basic monitor options to registering ‘User Defined Key’ shortcuts.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

Dynamic Action Sync

Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.

Crosshair

The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

FPS Counter

The FPS Counter will let you see how well everything is loading. Whether you're editing, playing games, or watching a movie, every frame matters, and with the FPS Counter, you'll have real-time data.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of monitor.
Print

Key Spec

Size [Inch]

27

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

300cd/m²

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

180

Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

All Spec

INFO

Product name

UltraGear

Year

Y24

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

240cd/㎡

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

300cd/m²

Color Bit

8bit

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7M

Color Gamut (Min.)

sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Panel Type

IPS

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.3108 x 0.3108 mm

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

180

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [cm]

68.5

Size [Inch]

27

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

Reader Mode

YES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

Auto Input Switch

Yes

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

Crosshair

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

FPS Counter

YES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

NVIDIA G-Sync™

G-SYNC Compatible

Smart Energy Saving

YES

User Defined Key

YES

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

CONNECTIVITY

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

DP Version

1.4

HDMI

YES(1ea)

Headphone out

3-Pole(Sound only)

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

DC Output

19V, 2.1A

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

707 x 164 x 45

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

614.2 x 364.8 x 51.7

Weight in Shipping [kg]

7.9

Weight without Stand [kg]

5.1

Weight with Stand [kg]

5.8

ACCESSORY

Adapter

YES

Calibration Report (Paper)

YES

Display Port

YES

Others (Accessory)

Mouse Holder, Top Cover, user screws

Power Cord

Depend on Country

STANDARD

CE

YES

UL (cUL)

YES

front view

27GS60F-B

27” UltraGear™ Full HD IPS gaming monitor | 180Hz, IPS 1ms (GtG), HDR10