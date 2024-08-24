We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27'' UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor | DisplayHDR True black 400, 240Hz, 0.03ms (GtG)
Display
27" QHD (2560 x 1440) OLED
DisplayHDR True black 400 / DCI-P3 98.5%**
Anti-Glare / Low Reflection
Speed
240Hz refresh rate
0.03ms (GtG) response time
QHD@240Hz from HDMI 2.1
Technology
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
VESA certified AdaptiveSync
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The brightness of the monitor is compared to the previous model, LG UltraGear 27GR95QE.
**DCI-P3 Typical 98.5%, Minimum 90%.
The brighter OLED
Brilliance to
magnificent play
The brilliant OLED display takes colours to a new level of vividness. With a standard luminosity of 275nits and a peak brightness of 1300nits, this monitor keeps your visuals bright and vibrant, ensuring you never play in the dark.
Bright OLED panel.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The brightness of the monitor is compared to the previous model, LG UltraGear™ 27GR95QE.
*Brightness: 250nits (Min.), 275nits (Typ.).
Micro Lens Array+
The evolution of OLED
Our UltraGear™ OLED featured Micro Lens Array+ technology, presents 37.5% higher brightness (SDR) compared to MLA.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*True black 400 is at 10% average picture level and 1.5m:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% average picture level.
Quick setups for brighter OLED
[Option 1] Turn off the Smart Energy Saving mode.
Quick setups for brighter OLED
[Option 2] Set Game Mode as Gamer 1.
Quick setups for brighter OLED
[Option 3] Set Brightness to 100.
Quick setups for brighter OLED
[Option 4] Set Peak Brightness as High.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Power consumption may increase when the above options are chosen.
*The display burn-in may occur in brighter mode.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*LG OLED panels have been certified as Flicker-Free, Discomfort Glare Free, and Low Blue Light by UL.
*Certificate Number: Flicker-Free Display (OLED) - A196009, Discomfort Glare Free - V563481 (conditions of UGR less than 22), Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum - V745051.
*The above feature may vary depending on the user’s computing environment or conditions.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Incredible speed,
OLED 240Hz refresh rate
A fast speed of 240Hz allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes image to appear smoothly. The gamers can response rapidly to opponents and aim at target easily.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*It supports up to 240Hz rapid refresh rate. A graphic card that supports HDMI 2.1 and the HDMI 2.1 cable (included in the package) is required to work properly.
*The graphics card is sold separately.
Technology focused on fluid gaming experience
Technology focused on fluid gaming experience
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.
*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
Gamer-centric design
Enhance your gaming experience with a new Hexagon lighting and 4-side virtually borderless design. The adjustable base supports tilt, height, and pivot helps you play games more comfortably.
Gamer centric design.
*The remote control is included in the package.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*This feature is only available as a remote controller included in the package.
Dynamic Action Sync
With Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real time, reduce input delays, and respond quickly to their opponents.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of monitor.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The software and a Calibration Sensor are NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.
*Limited warranty. Terms and conditions may vary by country.
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
DISPLAY
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
275 cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1500000:1
-
Panel Type
OLED
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Response Time
0.03ms (GTG)
-
Size [cm]
67.3
-
Size [Inch]
26.5
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare, Low-Reflection of the front polarizer
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium Pro
-
Auto Input Switch
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
Yes
-
Color Weakness
Yes
-
Crosshair
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
FPS Counter
Yes
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
Others (Features)
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
User Defined Key
Yes
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™400 TRUE BLACK
-
VRR
Yes
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
DisplayPort
Yes(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4 (DSC)
-
HDMI
Yes(2ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
USB Downstream Port
Yes(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
Yes(1ea/ver3.0)
POWER
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
DC Output
19V, 7.37A
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Borderless Design
4-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
OneClick Stand
Yes
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
808 x 181 x 532
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
605.2 x 351 x 45.3
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
605.2 x 575.1 x 253.7 (UP) / 605.2 x 465.1 x 253.7 (DOWN)
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
10.1kg
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
4.8kg
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
6.7kg
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
Yes (ver 2.1)
-
Adapter
Yes
-
Display Port
Yes
-
HDMI (Color/Length)
Black / 1.8m
-
Others (Accessory)
Stand Cable Holder, remote controller
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
USB A to B
Yes
What people are saying
Find Locally
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
Text us
Text ‘*CARE’ to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)